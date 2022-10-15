Recent Post
42 comments
I guess the press got through. Sure, he should be compensated, but he is getting a sh*t-ton of good press from helping Ukraine. I still recall the moment he helped them. I was so impressed! It was the first time someone like him did something so decent.
press doesn’t pay the bills. cut Ukraine off and get Ukraine to pay and the world to pay. Not a fan of Musk but agree with his call to be paid.
It was good for him (he planned short term losses) . Now it’s someone pay me or else! $30mill a month is a drop in the bucket for him. Font worry the DOD will remember in the future of his turn coat for dollars action.
then maybe you folks should actually show it -rolls eyes- happy with him one day and then forget then the next you hate him and think he’s apart of russia. smh.
@Ben tell them again Ben they got short term memory. Next they gonna say he sucks again for another decision he makes.
Or it could be translated to, *the US government will keep ensuring SpaceX contracts for the foreseeable future, as long as you can keep starlink providing internet access to Ukraine*
I’m pretty sure SpaceX is the only option. Before SpaceX NASA had to pay Russia to get Astronauts to the Space Station.
He has to do what our dumb government wants or risk losing his amazing empire…I feel so sorry for him
Some things are more important than making money.
Either that or “Russia has refused Elon’s advancements to backfund his acquisition of twitter”
Money by itself has no power. The power comes from how it is used.
@Javier Fernandez who said that?
I thought you were dead Mr. Khan.
This guy is really good at reversing his decisions
He hasn’t reversed anything. His post was sarcastic pointing out the double standard. He will shut it down if the DoD doesn’t start paying.
He went bald and even reversed that. Dmh
@iron threads3 are you done? What is your rant about lol who said any of those things… must be fun to argue against pretend arguments
The fact that Musk provided this much needed platform for Ukraine is quite commendable. No problem with Musk deciding that he wanted the Pentagon to now pay but why not discuss it with the Pentagon rather than putting it on the Internet and creating so chaos. Jerk behavior.
He maybe got offended by the ukrainian twitter account insulting him for that tweet
He’s doing the right thing now, so whatever floats his boat.
I’m with Ukraine on this. Even if US going to be filled to gills with Starlink
We seem to forget that these things cost money and this does not come be itself, it is develloped and built and put into space, last time i checked this was not easy. calling him rich is linked to the worth of his company, a company, do not forget pays a lot of mortages, so if that is going bad because he is financing for free out of a company that hits other people as well. Lets not forget that he is not asking for money back that other companies who by the way are not better service are getting . And other contracts for Spaces pays for a service and hardware, i would like to see some expert opinion that adressess that and not just throwing out sound bites, that within 10 sec do not stand up to scrutiny
Ultimately it’s the right thing to do, and he knows it. We all know it. Evil will never prevail. Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 🇺🇸
When your advertising takes you over before your AI did ! 😂
Starlink in Ukraine is a great advertisement and it’s helped the Ukrainians greatly, if you’re that hard up Elon, I’m sure someone will fund it privately .
– a reversal because at the end of the day, even though he’s the richest man, there are people in high places who could undermine his future success at the drop of a hat.
@Andra Book Anthony gets it. He gets you too.
Have any original ideas or inventions to present to the government do ya?
@Dallas Hawk Ukraine could alleviate that by not making flippant insulting comments. It’s not wise to bite the hand that feeds you.
@MikeGamerGuy Unfortunately Ukraine is pretty predictable too. They refuse to negotiate and don’t care how many of their people are killed or maimed.
I think people in the Donbas should be allowed to vote with international oversight.
Ignoring the Minsk Accords was not in anyone’s best interest.
@Andra Book Elon had something to offer. Generally that’s what people are paid for.
Yes, customers
Bravo Elon Musk. Great credits should be given to you for having done a great favor for Ukraine’s army and her people. I hope the United States will financially pay SpaceX the cost of its services. However, I also hope Mr. Musk would respect the Ukrainians’ full rights to decide of how to deal with this Russia’s war of invasion.
Great PR for musk and starlink. But I do agree they should be compensated at least to some degree.
Elon Musk seems to have a problem in one of the critical functions of effective management: decision making. He doesnt show sureness or firmness in every decision he makes which is a very critical factor in gaining success in whatever endeavor you take. Not feeling sure in decisions is a red light for failure.
Yikes a lot of ppl follow Elon and he was actually helping the people. I guess cussing at Elon for peace wasn’t such a good idea.
It is great that Elon Musk will continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine. I was thinking last night that Elon is the richest person on earth so he could fund it even though he has no olbigation to do so. I am sure that funds from world sources would quickly appear to fund Starlink in Ulraine. Elon Musk is brilliant and has several very successful giant multi-billions companies. However unfortunately Elon Musk isn’t completely balanced and makes some hugh wacko statements suck as calling the Prime Minister of Canada Hitler, because of some minor incidents in Canada that Elon Musk didn’t agree with. I think that an incredible about of media follows Elon Musk and he seldomly makes a wacko statement it it blows up with hugh media attention about it. Noone is completely innocent however they don’t media covering their every word so their crazy talk once in a Blue Moon goes unnoticed. Elon Musk overall is helping planet Earth so most people will forgive his occasional crazy talk.
Thank you Elon for sacrificing a fraction of the billions of dollars you’ve made under the umbrella of the world’s greatest democracy.
Why exactly is Elon responsible for providing Ukraine’s communications at his company’s expense? Willing to learn…
Elon was being sarcastic. He still wants someone to pay. He’s saying other members of the military industrial complex are being paid but since he volunteered early instead of waiting to be contacted he thinks it’s unfair that he can’t ask for money now.