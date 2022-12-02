Recent Post
- Court halts special master’s review in major blow to Trump
- ‘Chilling’: Protester tells CNN what the atmosphere is like in China
- After conflicting statements, police affirm University of Idaho killings were ‘targeted’
- Jake Tapper presses Buttigieg on paid sick leave for rail workers
- Elon Musk vs. Tim Cook, Sam Bankman-Fried’s media apology tour and Amazon is filled with ads
45 comments
Stealing is a “screw up”?
The screw up part was getting caught.
Amazon is driving people away by no longer being the cheapest on quite a substantial amount of the items they sell. Used to order everything thru Amazon but recently started using Walmart because the pricing is a lot lower which never used to be the case.
Thanks to AOC being a d*mb*ss when I order thru Amazon it shows up the next day.🤣
They still compete with walmart for pricing. You just have to scroll down past the first few results which are the sponsored products just like the first few results on google are ads.
Have never, will never buy anything from Amazon. Esp not China made plastic rubbish. Or any plastic rubbish, esp from Amazon. American over consumerism, is the ugliest culture ever
@Tom Daniels today it took over 30 minutes to correct my Amazon order. It no longer has good customer service–it has annoying AI bots and outsources calls to India and there’s communication issues. Amazon has bogus reviews, not great savings any more, and too many ads. Worse thing is how with record profits they just jacked up the cost of Prime membership. greed has ruined what once was a good shopping experience
@JasonDrvmz You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it
I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it
Can we agree having Coffeezilla on CNN is so cool lol
His voice is not as high pitched here .
I’m shocked and super happy for him
I know I love it. Finally a voice we can trust.
Dang!!! Coffee is making it big time. Well done @Coffeezilla
😠 Fuk mojawa what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
I know right!!!! Good for him. I bet he’s tickled to be on CNN
Yeah it’s pretty cool for him gives him that visibility boost so good for him.
@WZ T Im glad he’s gaining more exposure and legitimacy cuz he’s been blowing the whistle on this for a long time.
Pretty awesome to see coffevilla on here. He literally predicted this mess.
Amazon hasn’t been good for a couple years. Items now are all usually more expensive than you can buy elsewhere. 30 billion profit just not enough for Bezo.
“What happened.”
“Happened.”
Great logic there, Screech!
😠 Fuk Robert L. Ross what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Amazon … They ask for more and more for Amazon Prime and now they’re shoving ads? Really? 🤦♂️
Honestly Amazon isn’t the best place to shop. There’s better places to buy the things on Amazon.
Elon Musk picking a fight with Apple is not a good idea. It’s nice that Tim Cook was civil about this.
Removing Twitter from the App Store would be a bad thing.
I tuned away from Amazon for two reasons. Quality of product, a seller literally is selling sht they dug out of a trash can and prices are no longer competitive.
Try ordering a bigger size by entering the exact numbers… Amazon refreshes the page and makes the picture bigger, but it’s the same wrong size. It’s a nightmare finding precision tools and such.
😠 Fuk Mark Westhoff what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Amazing to see the pit of vipers point their fingers at the other viper in the pit. Caroline Ellison was SBF’s girlfriend/woodnymph but they are now rushing to put the blame on each other — this is too good. May everyone of them spend the rest of their lives in prison and may SBF’s parents join them there!
😠 Fuk Raptorman0909 what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
@Marie Lucas You are a troll and I think I’ve encountered your trolling before. No one should clink on the ‘link bait’ you provided!
I used to buy almost everything on Amazon. Now, it’s frustrating. I’m buying mostly from other sites, like Home Depot and lowes. Prices are the same and no bs.
I like to search home depot and lowes to see what I really want and then see if that specific item is sold for cheaper on Amazon (alot of the time it is) but if I searched Amazon first I’d waste hours of my life.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s interview went very well for him. He should accept more interview offers.
CNN baby 😂🍌🍌🍌🍌
Amazing videos and thank you for breaking it down!!/ Despite the economic downturn, I’m so happy I have been earning $ 45,000 returns from my $8,000 investment every 14 days
This man has really change the life of many people from different countries and I’m a testimony of he’s trading platform.
@Raphael Louis This is the kind of information that we don’t get from most Youtubers I will get in touch with him right now
Count me in because I’m placing my trades with Expert Mr Roger Ver ASAP
BTC investment has been the best of the decades ♥️…
Crypto is a scam! They fill my Instagram feed with promises of great earnings. They are worse than roaches!
Regardless of Bankman-Fried’s protestations, he is ultimately responsible for what happens at his companies. Also, I predict that given his lack of awareness and best practices, he will end up throwing himself under the bus and repeatedly backing over himself. That is why he is trying to flee to a non-extradition country.
The Hammer of Accountability will hurt….he’s fried…and man…the bank will not be kind….
😠 Fuk Michael Bray what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
It’s the same here in Japan with Amazon. It would be OK but when you enter search parameters the sponsored results don’t match the parameters, especially if you search by price. It’s so annoying and time wasting.
I knew and said years ago that this whole Crypto thing was a Pyramid game. These games can only be played, only if there happens to be a pool of greedy fools who want to get rich quick!
I think Amazon is a phenomenal company. I often find things on Amazon that I cannot find in stores that should carry the item, nor anywhere else on line. But when I can find an item somewhere else, I compare the price. Amazon doesn’t always have the lowest price. I certainly cannot fault Amazon for obtaining income from selling advertising slots. It only makes good business sense.
Everyone remember and teach your children this one important lesson: There’s no such thing as a good billionaire, they’re not your friend and they don’t have your best interests at heart.
😠 Fuk Sorcerer’s Apprentice what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de