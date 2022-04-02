Recent Post
65 comments
It’s like the got the biggest drunk jerk at the bar and made him a Representative. This is where we are .
Or Matt Gaetz, the most coked-up guy at the bar.
Ignoramus 😂🤣😅😂👍👍👍👍💯
Daily Reminder: “A president is not a king and the plaintiff is not the president.” – 11/09/2021 D.C. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan
@Derrick Chacon
Get some GLASSES!
@B. T. I have some thanks
@flamingo boot You mean like Bill Barr did😂😂
@Derrick Chacon
Learn proper sentence structure and punctuation.
I posted this quote the other day because I hadn’t seen you post it in a few days. Glad you’re back to your post 😀✌️💙💙💙💙
He’s remarkably reticent at naming which of these Republicans are so casually holding regular sex and drugs parties that even a political newbie to Washington DC like him gets invited along. For all we know, it might not even be Matt Gaetz.
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN ETC.ETC TROLLS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS 👌 🇺🇲 ✌ 😂 *
It’s definitely Matt Gates and some others. Siri spell his name that wrong so I’m not going to correct it I don’t have the time
If only someone would say “Putin, if you’re listening, we would really like your dirt on Trump! You could do us a favor”!
@JiveDadson His deplorables would not care.
The golden showers of the orange man child.
I think Pootie has other things on his mind right now.
Putin wouldn’t have any dirt on Trump left in him. They are all in the open.
Presumably, he’s the voice of a majority of his constituents.
Of course, that’s where he learned the term “key bump”.
When one of their own tells the truth about them, they should be embarrassed, but they have no shame.
@Owen Mersk you mean you participate in sex parties at your place of employment? What you describe as worse are perks of being a politician. You’re comparing apples and bananas.
They proved that the prev 4 yrs with rump in office.
Voters put these people in office, hopefully they won’t keep them there.
They will send them back. Unfortunately.
Unfortunately it’s looking like voters are going to put even more in.
I’ve never believed a word Cawthorn has ever said. But I choose to believe this because I’m petty and it is hilarious. 😳 Their reactions make them seem guilty. He’s talking about Matt Gaetz (spell check) and everybody knows it.
😂…You KNOW Matt Gaetz was involved ( knee DEEP) !! I wouldn’t be surprised if he HOSTED it !! He’s just that kind of ROT and SLIME !!!
Methinks they doth protest too much…
This is the only truth Cawthorn telling so I believe him.
Isn’t Madison cawthorne one of those insurrectionist? I thought he was at the Capitol inciting that riot.
So much has happened that I forget now. In
In that case he should be sent straight to jail.
@Edwin
So he watched them do key bumps of cocaine somewhere else?
Cawthorn says it’s true…he wrote a letter to his constituents yesterday that they shouldn’t vote for him if they don’t want the truth.
@thejediway 🤣
Texas Viewpoint, and hopefully they will take his advice to heart!! What a time to be having a crisis of conscience!!
Didn’t know karma would catch up with this insurrectionist congressman so fast. Hey you get what you give..
Except for Trump – why is he never punished???
The only reason that the GOP members are mad about this is because it paints the rest of THEM in a negative way, but if Trump were to say something like this on air, who’s to say that they would still be angry?
@Skydaddy Myth-Busters what are you talking about
@Christopher Hogg I feel like some therapy is in order here 🙏🏾
If only Rs were as passionate to help improve the lives of their constituents as they are about covering up their drug filled key parties.
And yet the base loves them – the mystery of the ages
@Mari Oka It has nothing to do with Truth or Reality. It’s just a matter of identity to them.
I heard they throw all their keys in a bowl then select whose Car they’ll drive. The Debauchery!
It’s hilarious that Republicans’ wives were asking them “Are YOU involved in this stuff?”
@Angie P yes he is. It all makes a lot of sense now.
Do Stepford hos even ask questions ?
This story is absolutely true. That’s why they’re so pissed off. 20 years ago, I heard the same things. That whenever the RNC convention are in town, the request for escorts goes up three times the norm. Lol.
Cawthorn’s seat is in serious Jeopardy, and he knows he’s on his way out. So he’s gonna burn the house down, before he leaves. I’m here and ready for the show to begin.
@Yvette Baca So, where did Trump get the info? Epstein or Putin?
All the things he says and this really makes them mad he talked bout a civil war but they wasn’t concerned bout that.
This dude is an excellent example of people voting with their emotions and not their logic. His qualifications were pretending to be in the military and being in a wheelchair.
Cawthorn is not former military
The wheelchair part is true, but Cawthorn never served. His claims about attending the Naval academy are false.
@Anthony Holton yeah, he didn’t even get in before the car crash, so there is no way he would get in after the car crash. Also threw his friend who crashed the car under the bus and has several sexual abuse allegations against him. Dude is a creep.
Cawthorn’s only work experience was working the counter at a Chick-Fil-A for a few months.
The Republicans are guilty. That’s the only reason they are getting so upset over this and not so many more offensive remarks from Cawthorn and others in their party.
They let cawthorn go on and on with promoting violence but sex and dugs? Pearl clutching.
Madison is a hero – for spilling the dirt on the republican party.
They think Cawthorn is an embarrassing ignoramus? Maybe now the GOP can understand how the rest of the world views THEM.
While I never considered myself a Republican (or Democrat), this recent crop is simply embarrassing. To put it VERY mildly.
With jordan, greene, cruz, gosar, boebert, goemert, this goofy kid, there is no shortage or near daily incredible statements, opinions.
The problem is that all these accusations are true and everyone knows it.
Q-Anon has been targeting the wrong party.
Cawthorn IS the Republican party. He represents them perfectly.
Yep, wheelchair and erectile dysfunction
“Embarrasing ignoramus” is, at the very least, description of almost every single GQP politician and voter.
Agreed, haha.