EMERGENCY at All Public Hospitals | Crime Siege in Manchester | TVJ News Midday – Jan 18 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
24 comments
Government NEED TO GET THOSE CRIMINALS OUT OF JAIL AND LET THEM CLEAN UP THE GULLYS AND THE WHOLE COUNTRY🇯🇲👍🏻🙏🏻
And after that escape
Prisoners too busy parading around in high fashion and hosting each other birthday parties. Not to mention those that releasing hit after hit while being incarcerated.
The Commissioner of Police Anthony Anderson is hardly ever seen, every now and then he comes out and speak then gone until something heats up again……
Only if jamaica knows who is Horace Chang bout security minister you mean crime minister He is a big part of the crime organisation in Jamaica guns ON top of guns him ship 🚢 in the country if u all don’t believe me run background check in ST JAMES
You know that much you could also be a good help to the country
The nurses and doctors, are putting more life’s at risk .
Every day they saying crime. And they not doing it to prevent crime. Am fed up of jamaican policing. Every day is the same thing. What jamaican police doing I can’t see it. Crop
police can’t stop crime they has to have a good idea put in place
if the criminal a kill and the poilce a kill we need something different to stop all these crime
A the police fi kill out the theif them so we can have a better country
Build a community centers and train the younger generation to build the country and not to destroy the repitation.
With all the suffering my people face, building more police station is the answer??
It shall not be…
All Chang does is talk, nothing more. The zoso is inept n inadequate. They’re joking around with crime. The criminals r 1 step ahead of politicians who r 2 busy having a grand time at taxpayers expense.
God help Jamaica. I am so fed up. The Prime Minister and his cronies are all responsible. It doesn’t matter who is in power it seems like corruption can’t end. Sad
Water come a mi eye when I see the condition of all facets of Jamaica.
Criminals running a mock with or without … can’t tell who are the criminals these days
One of the biggest problem facing the JCF and the ability to police and deal with crime, is manpower. There’s no police to spare.
Behind all these numbers that they so nonchalantly throw out is a family that Is hurting deeply. So sad yow
PSALMS 112:7~8
THE LORD WILL KEEP YOU FROM ALL HARM – – HE WILL WATCH OVER YOUR LIFE; THE LORD WILL WATCH OVER YOUR COMING AND GOING BOTH NOW AND FOREVERMORE.
YOU are the only smart one i see here in the comment..people giving advice to problem they born and see..why was it not change before they came..they know nothing about life.
God is our answer..
Well I must comment on the neatness of these signs the people made (re breakaway of roads). It shows that it was well thought out. I hope they are not ignored. It is a shame and disgrace regarding the state of the country’s roads. Every where u look it bad…I wonder if these bright people in charge of roads realize seh bad road contributes to accidents? It was because the blasted road bad that the lady had to slow down while trying to negotiate the pothole, thus leading to her car being stolen with her child and the horrific events after…it’s time we start to sue these people in charge of our roads for damages we have suffered. Why do we pay taxes? We should take the tax money and buy material and fix the blasted roads ourselves. What the hell! why am I getting upset when the people who should b doing their jobs not doing it? Boxcova
Thanks for your information keep up the good work
These killers have no heart as soon as curfew drop they migrate to other parts of the island where they have families and friend they get hot again they move to quiet areas so they are always on the move one step ahead god knows our island is under a lot of stress and the killers are worst than COVID no mercy may god keep on blessing the few real prayer warriors that still alive