Emergency Shelters on Standby as More Rains Expected – November 12 2020

I do not know what kind of task force he’s talking about
@Dennis Jones that’s all we need to do, stand up and fight but instead we let politics divide us
@S. Sutherland I have been in her constituency and trust me the roads there are very bad. When I asked if she visited the area the person said “no, from she win har seat dem nuh see har” I was shocked because they put up these pretty pictures to fool the public and when others speak out the die hearted ready to jump down your throat. If we stop being die heart and hold them accountable for lack of commitment to their promises made Jamaica would be a better place.
Pure lies they come with kmt😒
@Sunflower Francis Also when u talk trutb tb
@Sunflower Francis All they are doing is talking and no action ..This area should have been declare an emergency from tbe first time death was experienced.The Army should have been called in to help with evacuation of the people instead of telling them to seek shelter on their own . The Mp said in a statement that she knows that the people in her area are poor . Them the Pm said how can u build house on the gully bank .Not even thinking the these people do the best they can due to poverty . .Now their best is not good to them anymore because of natural disaster .Get out your all comfort zone. Stop blaming each political parties especially the Pnp. .You are the ruling party these people put u in office .Move fast
Road a st. Thomas them say them a fix is rubbish n everything pause when uno ago look at st.Thomas.
Mr Charles I have high respect for you do not let me take it away from you sir this is the problem in this country for a very long time you people talk too much and the outcome is still poor
It not so much about Mr. Charles, our politics is corrupt and most politicians are limited.
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
2020 a qwaan bad..it worst then Gilbert…
Lower build materials cement,laught,steel, zinc ….100 block half price. Government should work with hardware stores this will help people to rebuild.
Jamaica has no CONSUMER control that the Government then and now has IMPLEMENTED. The Business Community do whatsoever they want with the HIKING of prices.
Man is not i may i say man is not in control it’s Almighty God …what about all the murderers that has and is still committed in Jamaica let the rain keep falling until people understand who God is …Jamaicans has become a people without love so until they understand that they are their brothers keepers let the rain keep falling
Don’t forget the children live a Jamaica to, uno make some stupid statement morewhile I wonder if u have brain
If we continue to be in this same place, We are going to be shaken up like Haiti, God forbid! 😬🤕
Better Drains
O
G
Jamaica uno in a trouble eno 👉
this is so unacceptably after the news this nasty song is the best advertisement smt
Kingston look out for hurricane …Lota 👀
Find some where to relocate these people .living on gully banks n river bed n hill side not going to cut it .climate change is real n as long as people live these places they gonna have problem .with the rain that is to come this weekend what’s gonna happen?
Lord have mercy on us help us to turn from our sins ways.
keep telling the News OK
government is man with these flooding u are thinking about shops owners uno dam mad
Trade unions, we need lest of them and more investments and investors.
JAMAICA weather is resetting it’s usually rain fall…this new generation frighten for the blessing falling upon the LAND….Developed countries deal with Frigid Snow Storms and ICE..🤔 and everyone want to MIGRATE there🤔🤔🤔🤔
.
At least he have a plan for the ppl,
Is the Streets he name is safe enough for our Higler’s, ?
Which news talks about the child that got beat up? asking before I watch