Emergency Shelters on Standby as More Rains Expected – November 12 2020

TOPICS:
Emergency Shelters on Standby as More Rains Expected - November 12 2020 1

November 12, 2020

 

29 Comments on "Emergency Shelters on Standby as More Rains Expected – November 12 2020"

  1. Dennis Jones | November 12, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    I do not know what kind of task force he’s talking about

    • S. Sutherland | November 12, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

      @Dennis Jones that’s all we need to do, stand up and fight but instead we let politics divide us

    • Sunflower Francis | November 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

      @S. Sutherland I have been in her constituency and trust me the roads there are very bad. When I asked if she visited the area the person said “no, from she win har seat dem nuh see har” I was shocked because they put up these pretty pictures to fool the public and when others speak out the die hearted ready to jump down your throat. If we stop being die heart and hold them accountable for lack of commitment to their promises made Jamaica would be a better place.

    • Sunflower Francis | November 12, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

      Pure lies they come with kmt😒

    • Caroline Washington | November 12, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

      @Sunflower Francis Also when u talk trutb tb

    • Caroline Washington | November 12, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

      @Sunflower Francis All they are doing is talking and no action ..This area should have been declare an emergency from tbe first time death was experienced.The Army should have been called in to help with evacuation of the people instead of telling them to seek shelter on their own . The Mp said in a statement that she knows that the people in her area are poor . Them the Pm said how can u build house on the gully bank .Not even thinking the these people do the best they can due to poverty . .Now their best is not good to them anymore because of natural disaster .Get out your all comfort zone. Stop blaming each political parties especially the Pnp. .You are the ruling party these people put u in office .Move fast

  2. S. Sutherland | November 12, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    Road a st. Thomas them say them a fix is rubbish n everything pause when uno ago look at st.Thomas.

  3. Dennis Jones | November 12, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    Mr Charles I have high respect for you do not let me take it away from you sir this is the problem in this country for a very long time you people talk too much and the outcome is still poor

  4. Kadya Heslop | November 12, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  5. Fontana Germany | November 12, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    2020 a qwaan bad..it worst then Gilbert…

  6. Big Ooman | November 12, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Lower build materials cement,laught,steel, zinc ….100 block half price. Government should work with hardware stores this will help people to rebuild.

    • CRC_G-Park | November 12, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      Jamaica has no CONSUMER control that the Government then and now has IMPLEMENTED. The Business Community do whatsoever they want with the HIKING of prices.

  7. Laurice Treasure | November 12, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Man is not i may i say man is not in control it’s Almighty God …what about all the murderers that has and is still committed in Jamaica let the rain keep falling until people understand who God is …Jamaicans has become a people without love so until they understand that they are their brothers keepers let the rain keep falling

  8. Mr Bottles | November 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    Better Drains

  9. Verona Bodden | November 12, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    O
    G

  10. Ricky Tan | November 12, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Jamaica uno in a trouble eno 👉

  11. Junior Harrison | November 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    this is so unacceptably after the news this nasty song is the best advertisement smt

  12. Fine Voice | November 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    Kingston look out for hurricane …Lota 👀

  13. Dianne Heslop | November 12, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    Find some where to relocate these people .living on gully banks n river bed n hill side not going to cut it .climate change is real n as long as people live these places they gonna have problem .with the rain that is to come this weekend what’s gonna happen?

  14. Annette Brown | November 12, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Lord have mercy on us help us to turn from our sins ways.

  15. Denton Wiggins | November 12, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    keep telling the News OK

  16. amanda stewart | November 12, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    government is man with these flooding u are thinking about shops owners uno dam mad

  17. everdon wilson | November 12, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Trade unions, we need lest of them and more investments and investors.

  18. gervan myers | November 12, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    JAMAICA weather is resetting it’s usually rain fall…this new generation frighten for the blessing falling upon the LAND….Developed countries deal with Frigid Snow Storms and ICE..🤔 and everyone want to MIGRATE there🤔🤔🤔🤔
    .

  19. Marlon Dover | November 12, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    At least he have a plan for the ppl,
    Is the Streets he name is safe enough for our Higler’s, ?

  20. Crystal Morrison | November 12, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Which news talks about the child that got beat up? asking before I watch

