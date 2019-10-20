Ending Mass Incarceration With Larry Krasner | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 11 | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 20, 2019

 

Have you heard about Larry Krasner? He’s a lefty progressive lawyer in Philadelphia that made his name by defending the underdogs, representing activists and suing police officers. Last year, he was elected as Philadelphia’s District Attorney, meaning he now runs the mass incarceration machine he’s spent his decades-long career criticizing. He might be the last person in the world you would expect to be the chief prosecutor for the city of Philadelphia, but if you truly want to see criminal justice reform what better place to start? People looking at the growth of mass incarceration are increasingly focusing on the key role that prosecutors play, and in just six months Krasner has already radically changed that role. Chris Hayes got a chance to talk to Larry Krasner about “storming the palace doors”.
21 Comments on "Ending Mass Incarceration With Larry Krasner | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 11 | MSNBC"

  1. Bryan-Dylan Weast | October 19, 2019 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Very good podcasts. Hoping others step up.

  2. She's my President | October 19, 2019 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    End MSNBCannibalization of the USA by Following Trump on Twiiter!!!!!!! MSNBCannibals have nothing to offer humanity but societal collapse and then YOU eat your pets and then each other !!

    • Sharon Mores | October 20, 2019 at 12:24 AM | Reply

      you maybe want to learn about history, it repeats itself, you have been fed a buttload of lies. you choose to eat it up. that’s your fault. seek truth in history and not get blinded by hipe.

    • Susanne Härtl | October 20, 2019 at 5:04 AM | Reply

      Seriously? Following a man, who even cannot master his own mother tongue? Every foreigner with advanced language skills in English as second language gets a hysterical laughing fit. And trust me, every employee of a company or entity with international liason must have at least advanced English skills.

  3. Flabby Bum | October 19, 2019 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Typical left – strong on highlighting the problem, weak on viable solutions.

  4. ElSmusso | October 19, 2019 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    What about all the idiotic sentences… 400 years in prison, it’s impossible. Is a million years in jail a worse sentence? 😆

    • Sharon Mores | October 20, 2019 at 12:51 AM | Reply

      Your life without parole would be a better sentence. I didn’t realize a life sentence only equals 7 years in jail. I had thought it was LIFE!, which is what it was intended to be.

    • Alex Ocasio-Gomez | October 20, 2019 at 4:07 AM | Reply

      What about your leader Putin who puts people in prison for stealing a loaf of bread?

    • Susanne Härtl | October 20, 2019 at 5:19 AM | Reply

      @Sharon MoresI guess the sentence itselve has kind of a symbolic meaning to adress the serverance of the graveness of the guilt. Whereas the real time to serve has to do with legal philosophy and the capacity of incarceration facilities.

  5. Jamie Dimond | October 20, 2019 at 12:39 AM | Reply

    Lawlessness more than ever. Criminals literally get away with murder.

  6. Sharon Mores | October 20, 2019 at 12:47 AM | Reply

    Oh my gosh! the 3×5 index cards! now you are talking my language. I didn’t vote in Obama’s 1st term, because I felt it was a setup. I noticed that the news was already saying that he was winning each state 1 month to the day PRIOR to our election days. I still think hillary would have made an excellent president. She has worked hard for everything she has accomplished. Having said that, once Obama got in office, He won me over! I think he was a great president!

  7. Crimdor | October 20, 2019 at 12:54 AM | Reply

    The foreign bots aren’t interested. Lmao

  8. Exquisite Eva Grywalsky | October 20, 2019 at 12:59 AM | Reply

    How is this on my page? I have like 10 or more. How can I stop getting this?

  9. Alex Ocasio-Gomez | October 20, 2019 at 4:06 AM | Reply

    This guy is obviously a Russian robot. Who gains when we let all the criminals loose? Putin!

  10. G Hill | October 20, 2019 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    For profit prisons are the first reform needed. Judges pensions based on the length of time of sentences is evil.

  11. Jem Thirtysix | October 20, 2019 at 6:14 AM | Reply

    inspirational!

  12. bill b | October 20, 2019 at 8:14 AM | Reply

    Stop breaking the law

  13. Sal'tripin Guitar & Pedal Co. | October 20, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    end the drug war and fix 90% of the problem…

  14. Chrmngblly | October 20, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    SO WHY NO VIDEO?

