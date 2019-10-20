Have you heard about Larry Krasner? He’s a lefty progressive lawyer in Philadelphia that made his name by defending the underdogs, representing activists and suing police officers. Last year, he was elected as Philadelphia’s District Attorney, meaning he now runs the mass incarceration machine he’s spent his decades-long career criticizing. He might be the last person in the world you would expect to be the chief prosecutor for the city of Philadelphia, but if you truly want to see criminal justice reform what better place to start? People looking at the growth of mass incarceration are increasingly focusing on the key role that prosecutors play, and in just six months Krasner has already radically changed that role. Chris Hayes got a chance to talk to Larry Krasner about “storming the palace doors”.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Ending Mass Incarceration With Larry Krasner | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 11 | MSNBC
Very good podcasts. Hoping others step up.
Responsibly to voice their opinion with no fear of judgement.
End MSNBCannibalization of the USA by Following Trump on Twiiter!!!!!!! MSNBCannibals have nothing to offer humanity but societal collapse and then YOU eat your pets and then each other !!
you maybe want to learn about history, it repeats itself, you have been fed a buttload of lies. you choose to eat it up. that’s your fault. seek truth in history and not get blinded by hipe.
Seriously? Following a man, who even cannot master his own mother tongue? Every foreigner with advanced language skills in English as second language gets a hysterical laughing fit. And trust me, every employee of a company or entity with international liason must have at least advanced English skills.
Typical left – strong on highlighting the problem, weak on viable solutions.
What about all the idiotic sentences… 400 years in prison, it’s impossible. Is a million years in jail a worse sentence? 😆
Your life without parole would be a better sentence. I didn’t realize a life sentence only equals 7 years in jail. I had thought it was LIFE!, which is what it was intended to be.
What about your leader Putin who puts people in prison for stealing a loaf of bread?
@Sharon MoresI guess the sentence itselve has kind of a symbolic meaning to adress the serverance of the graveness of the guilt. Whereas the real time to serve has to do with legal philosophy and the capacity of incarceration facilities.
Lawlessness more than ever. Criminals literally get away with murder.
Oh my gosh! the 3×5 index cards! now you are talking my language. I didn’t vote in Obama’s 1st term, because I felt it was a setup. I noticed that the news was already saying that he was winning each state 1 month to the day PRIOR to our election days. I still think hillary would have made an excellent president. She has worked hard for everything she has accomplished. Having said that, once Obama got in office, He won me over! I think he was a great president!
The foreign bots aren’t interested. Lmao
How is this on my page? I have like 10 or more. How can I stop getting this?
This guy is obviously a Russian robot. Who gains when we let all the criminals loose? Putin!
But Putin is a Clinton asset, so…
For profit prisons are the first reform needed. Judges pensions based on the length of time of sentences is evil.
inspirational!
Stop breaking the law
end the drug war and fix 90% of the problem…
SO WHY NO VIDEO?