Entertainment Confusion in Jamaica | PNP Apologize | TVJ Midday News – July 28 2021

26 comments
Suh covid neva deh wen dem call election anju need fi go away leave de entertainment industry. Alone ppla a starve guh look afta some package fi feed de hungry ppl
Hate dem like poison
You can still go on stage
If u did lock dung WU island from day one and eat wah wi grow and grow wat wi eat
Mi a almost 60 and mi nuh mix an mingle
Dem traitors fi gweh
it and I have nothing to do with no scientific evidence the blind man could see that
And that side you think when they say anything about ladies I’m surprised that is who they are my grandmother always tell me make sure at all time get on the bus
The lady should not accept the apology if she was my family member I would tell her the man them and that side do not like women
The man them don’t beat woman on pnp side tho
MOUTH cut CROSSWAY CAN SAY
ANYTHING.
Which OVERSEAS can JAMAICAN Entertainers take their Craft.
Sign of the times ppl these and much more was predicted in the Bible
we need to just fight the good fight of faith.
The bible warm that the people will be tricked all the way
God is good
All the time!!
So how unuh taxi men not pressuring the new taxi service from overseas that operates with a white plate. Black people only have strength for their own blacks.
No true, and dem not needed in our country either, we have enough
Uber is not a taxi service. It doesn’t function like taxi. Plus it’s a safer and better service.
Its like all of sudden people stop recover .
It’s not business as usual. Be careful how you spend. Support your locals.keep your prices reasonable.
The prime minister should have known that Jamaica was not ready for this , it’s so sad the country going back ward with this pandemic grand Cayman is doing well because they do not rush things
Dream weekend a keep doe….and I hear that special times are going to be allotted to them….sad..double standards too much …
What is the situation with C R H or they back to normalcy
There were no beds at Mandeville hospital last night for an emergency case with heart failure. They send him home.
I f them ever keep dream weekend you see..Demonstration to go on..