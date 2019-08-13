Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown helped break open the Jeffrey Epstein case, and she joins Morning Joe to discuss his death and a newly-launched federal investigation into Epstein's suicide. Professor Jennier Taub also joins the discussion.
Epstein Victims Distraught After Suicide, Herald Reporter Says | Morning Joe | MSNBC
we all need to see the dead body. get your cameras into the morgue. otherwise, nobody will believe that he is really dead.
I don’t know. Everyone thought you were dead on Mars.
The medical examiners were suppose and probably ready to confirm that. However, in the wake of strange implications, the FBI came in and decided not to unveil the whole story, for now. That’s why they’re calling “apparent” suicide.
I believe he’s dead.
I believe he’s dead and I really don’t give a sh*t either lol
@Doctor John Trump and AG are going to expose exactly what’s going on. These sick people are in serious, serious trouble.
Suicide, conspiracy theory with all the names that flew with ‘lolita’….eye wide shut…
This is way bigger than Clinton or Trump: but they want you to pick a side. The mafia who owns our country, and uses it to benefit lsraeI did this
Bigger? Hardly. He was just your typical New York perv groomed at Dalton.
Israel?
TCt83067695 Zionists actually . Check out Whitney Webb on twitter @_whitneywebb for the truth
Stupid epstein should have accused Senior Barr and trump and take them down with him.
Epstein will never face Justice but I have to hope he kept good records.
This analysis is ridiculous. It is a perfectly understandable reaction to believe he was murdered or coerced into suicide. That’s not a crackpot theory. Such a high profile case and he’s taken off suicide watch after one apparent attempt? You don’t find that odd?
What’s crackpot is to believe you know who exactly did it. It’s silly to claim it was the Clintons or Trump. We don’t know who did this.
It makes you wonder how many perverts there currently are at Wall Street. Bear Stearns sure had a lot of pervs and cokeheads like Kudlow and Epstein. No wonder 2008 crash happened. Did Epstein got a lighter sentence because he testified against Bear Stearns.
Youtube autoplay turned itself back on, hence the thumbs down.
Arkancide
Suicide? That’s unfounded mainstream media pons. Until the video is released no one will believe it. This story is over, the FBI are the cleanup crew and elites are kicking back having drinks.
Joe also peddled conspiracy theories by blaming Russia 🤔
i’m glad someone is calling this out
Russia Russia Russia
😁😁😁
how do we know he wasn’t moved out of the country in trade for keeping his mouth shut???
Um Yeah No I Don’t Motha Trucking Think So. Nice Try Though.
I feel like I’m being distracted from something significant happening under our eyes by this story
Civil lawsuits will be the way to go now. It’s clear that the DOJ run by Barr has no interest for Justice in this case.
And where is Acosta by the way? Sleazebag got off the hook while denying justice to the victims. Disgrace!
This will devolve into an Elvis sighting scenario, Bill Barr had him wacked, or the Clinton’s had him done in, or that Barr did the opposite and got him sprung and faked his death. All I know is that the SOB needed to rot in jail and he has denied us of that pleasure.
#MAGA
27 times
Not 4
*If Epstein is really dead, then he was murdered so he could NOT rat out the clients who used his pedo services.*
But i think this is a con … Go look in Saudi Arabia, i have a gut feeling that he’s hiding out with the ‘Bone-Saw’ Prince.
According to the flight manifest, Clinton was on the “Lolita Expess” 26 times. Why lie about it?