Brett McGurk, former Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, talks with Rachel Maddow about the peril Donald Trump subjects the United States to with rash decisions and erratic foreign policy like his abrupt decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria in deference to a Turkish invasion. Aired on 10/07/19.

Erratic Trump Endangers US Personnel, World Standing: Brett McGurk | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC