Brett McGurk, former Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, talks with Rachel Maddow about the peril Donald Trump subjects the United States to with rash decisions and erratic foreign policy like his abrupt decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria in deference to a Turkish invasion. Aired on 10/07/19.
Erratic Trump Endangers US Personnel, World Standing: Brett McGurk | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Hahaha what? World Standing was damaged at least two years ago. No foreign country trusts the US anymore. And YES i get that the trumpherd does not care about the rest of the world. But they also do not care if their idol throws their country under his self-enrichment bus.
What that guy said!!
Trump rally Thursday. Watch it, you’ll be glad you did.
@Happy Golden-Mountain::: TOTally Wonderful/Studious/G-R-E-A-T Answer/Comment=== I Do WISH All of the media would discuss each and Every Comment made Here—-DAILY…..
@TheDesertsweeper – allow me to elaborate. Most people here in the USA have no idea how much Agent Orange has feces-smeared the US in the eyes of the rest of the world. Here’s what some of them will likely say to the US after our Mango Mussolini is removed from office .. .. every nation we’ve ever had agreements, alliances, arrangements, transactions, business, whatever with is going to send us a politely-worded letter along these lines:
Dear America,
Congratulations on selecting a new leader who we all hope will do things more like how past US presidents have done since the end of WW2. While we would like to restore relations to what they were before your very own Agent Orange trashed everything, there are some questions we would like to put to you:
1. If your good arrangements with the rest of the world (your closest allies and trading partners in particular) were so important to you, why did it take you four long years to remove someone who was obviously a danger to the stable relations of the western world and indeed of the whole world? Removing an inappropriate leader from high office, and forming a new government, is a swift and efficient procedure in most western democracies. Some nations can do this in less than 48 hours, and have done so repeatedly in the past. What’s your excuse for letting this charade of an administration keep inflicting harm on the world for four years in a row? You were too busy clicking on things on Facebook? You were afraid he would single you out in angry tweets?
2. We would like to restore normal relationships with the United States of America, perhaps to as they were before January 2017. However, for the sake of our own economies and alliances, we cannot take this step until America first takes some other steps to clean house. We would like to know, what are you going to do to prevent another crazy leader from getting into office and upending all past normal business that America had with us and with the rest of the world? Are you going to update your antiquated governmental structure to put strict limits on the power of a president? Are you going to remove that electoral college which, as we have all seen, has no problems putting a habitual liar into the highest public office in your nation, even one who lost the popular election by millions of votes? Are you going to require that your president gets important information from official channels instead of from crank conspiracy theorists? Are you going to look more closely into the public and private lives of all government employees, appointees, anyone who holds office, anyone among your judicial branch, etc, to first make sure that they are not infected with racist, nationalistic, bigoted, authoritarian-supportive tendencies? (all of this can be learned by going through their social media posts, their emails, their text messages, etc. No doubt your NSA has detailed metadata available.) Are you going to modernize your educational system so that it doesn’t produce whole generations of anti-science fools who, say, refuse to get vaccinated and thus spread easily-preventable diseases throughout the world? (maybe we should require 14 days medical quarantine before letting Americans visit our countries) Are you going to restore standards to broadcasting, so that a few rogue propaganda networks (FOX, Infowars, Q-Anon, 8chan, 4chan, Facebook) do not have the opportunity to radicalize whole swaths of your population? What steps will you take to minimize economic inequality in your country and prevent it from warping your democracy? Will you finally allow international election observers to monitor your elections?
3. During the course of Trump’s time in office, his personal sentiments of deep and abiding animosity towards Muslims, immigrants, people from Central America, etc were put into practice by various branches of government, most notably ICE and CBP. The United States of America systematically violated the Hague Convention on Refugees, specifically Hague 33, Article 27 by separating children from their parents and putting them up for adoption. If you wish to restore the world’s faith in the United States as a nation of laws, show it by bringing the guilty parties before the International Criminal Court.
Good luck with this. Get in touch with us after you’ve taken those steps. In the meantime, we won’t be doing business with you and we won’t be honoring any agreements we had with you. You had four long years to stop the continuing nonsense, and all you did was shrug and say “wait for the next election” while tens of millions of our citizens suffered economic troubles as a result of the foolishness of your president. It’s going to take many years of hard work to restore the world’s faith in the people of the USA.
Best regards,
America, The Beautiful
Why is it you weep???
🇺🇸🗽💔😢
World leaders – long term plan.
Trump – where’s my burger?
hamberders – FTFY
lmao!!!!
In the U.S. the focus is on the next quarter. In China the focus is on the next quarter century.
We’re doing it wrong.
Erratic impulsive cruel and dangerous. Trump needs to go 25th amendment.
When you’re a Russian puppet,Putin gets what he wants.
Traiter Trump is working behind the scenes with his pal Putin
This is a true unseen fact……he is working for Putin not the United States if America!
HE IS TOTALLY UNQUALIFIED……HE IS A CON…..AND THE FOOLS THAT BELIEVE IN HIS
DECEPTION…..5 TIME DRAFT DODGER…..6 BANKRUPTCIES…..A FAILURE!
@The Lions Cub if you read my post, he did, instead of bombing Iran, as the deep state wanted, he sent a few troops to Saudi Arabia. Psych!
@Jamtommy1 hey cult member. Hows it going ?
Trump’s not really working behind the scenes with Putin, he’s literally defended that Putin isn’t behind election interference and requested to put Russia back into the G7 summit.
@Icez storm
Can you cry for 5 more years straight? Let’s hope so because Trump will be in that very same White House the whole time.
trump is a putin asset
Hows that mueller report going? NM rhetorical, It went about the same as this hail mary impeachment attempt is going.
@Jamtommy1 the report established a pattern of criminal behavior, now confermed.. 😋
Larry Scarr “confermed” huh?
Your intelligence level is confirmed also… So I can see how easily misled by Richard Maddow.
@Jamtommy1 says the trump dummy😂😂😂😂
@Larry Scarr
Get ready for five more years of crying Simplelarry… joe Biden can’t save you.
Brett McGurk, former Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL – THANK YOU SIR for telling the TRUTH.
Brett McGurk thank you for speaking out. We need people to stand up and let America know what this president is actually doing..
Thanks for not lying?
Yes, finally there’s an adult in the room who will tell us the truth!
It was a sad day when qualified people like Mr. McGurk and Gen. Mattis left this administration.
Because they are replaced with either a sycophant or big money donor who are completely unqualified and unprepared to fill these important positions, just like Trumpty Dumpty’s cabinet which has been one bad chose after another.
Yes. He’s spot on.
AND? Rachel Maddow? She remains professional, but I’d suggest we ALL stop using the moniker “president” when referring to this criminal.
@Theondras Brown Trump is the commander and chief and the president of the United States of America. Trump is having a rally Thursday night and if you watched it I promise you’ll be glad you did
The Republicans put this maniac in office But they will not stand up to him Now there is no good Republican politician anywhere in this country Like I have said many times The only good Republican politician is in jail for life without the right of Parole Pardon or a New trial. As for this individual in the Oval Office. He still is zero hundred That is accomplished nothing for this country zero and is 100% traitor Our forefathers who wrote the Constitution were afraid about foreign governments getting into our affairs. This Oval Office 0-100. They would have never thought of such a horrible thing They thought anyone born in this country would fight for this country. Of course they should have had some idea that there could be other Benedict Arnold’s in this country We need a constitutional amendments that the president or anyone in high office that collaborates conspires with any country let alone that one country that has been our enemy for over 70 years. No one of this Man’s family ever did anything for this country But take from it. His father couldn’t go back to his original country Because he avoided serving his country Now we have this Oval Office 0-100 Who has done the same thing in this country five different times The amendment I would like to see to the Constitution if anyone in the Oval Office who conspires and helps the enemy should be brought to trial immediately with us the second part of the amendments but no one running for the presidency can be married to someone who was not born in this country Anyone who has been married can tell you a wife has influence to you more than sometimes anyone else and if we look at the wife of this traitor all I see on her part is greed and allegiance to other country I say this to all Republican politicians in the Senate of the United States this is the time to show whether you really are a traitor and stand up for your country and the Constitution The house will impeach him soon and it is your turn to get rid of this scum of our Earth. The world will be watching you Hopefully this trial will be before the election of 2020 There are people out there who talked about another civil war Over a million people died in that war and if you look at the what the population was in this country at the time especially the South How could anyone in the south want to bring this upon themselves again To have a civil war We have to have boundaries uniforms and yes weapons So are you in the south still want a Civil War and go back to were the states fight each other. In South be prepared not everyone in the South wants a civil war with the North that would be the exact death blow it should have been in 1865. Most of the people in this country are forgiving and gave the South another chance to be part of the United States again. The real winners in the South were not the normal people Only rich white men with land and money. So if you the real middle class in the south Women Minorities and Immigrants Anyone who is not a Native American Is this what you truly want. HOPE NOT. So say I Moses of Englewood Chicago
@Moses Ruben Moses who’s going to read all that? why don’t you keep your reply short and sweet so people can comment on it. I disagree with the first seven lines that you wrote and I believe it’s just the opposite of that. Trump has way too many accomplishments as a president for me to list right now.
Watch the Trump rally this Thursday you’ll be glad you did
I never did say President and Trump in the same sentence.
@Richard T Oh for sure we’ll watch. It’ll be like the Third Reich Rallies in Germany in 1938-1939. Inspiring!!! You shouldn’t embarrass and shame yourself in public by continuing to support this corrupt lying pathetic excuse for a President. Shame on you. He on the other hand doesn’t even comprehend ‘Shame’.
Basically, America’s brand is being destroyed by this president’s incompetence.
That is exactly what Putin wants from his puppet.
Yeah I know right he’s trying to put his scummy little Trump brand onto it
Fixed it: “Basically, America’s brand is being destroyed by this president’s incompetence, largely with protection and consent from his base, including Moscow Mitch and Miss Lindsay Graham most spectacularly. They would rather destroy America than see it become a more progressive place.”
His brand is mass corruption lie, theft and deceit…..A DEPRAVED HUMAN…..WHO
WILL LEAD THE COUNTRY TO ROAD TO DESTRUCTION AND HIS BELIEVERS THINK
HE CHRISTIAN…..HE IS NOT…..JESUS WAS ABOUT PEACE AND HUMANITY NOT THE
DESTRUCTION OF HUMANITY!
President ? What president ?
me
trump is like a manic depressive running the mental institution, everyday theres a new drama, EVERYDAY!
@Logic B4Religion we use people how we see fit , and when we need them. Turkey is more important due to its strategic location
drama is …..manufactured by the fake stream media.
Jesse Livermore when is enough going to be ENOUGH?
Trump prides himself on never touching alcohol, as do many of his underlings. But there’s strong evidence he’s very fond of British Sudafed, and possibly adderol. We have a president who’s either tweaked on uppers or crashing at any given moment.
#45 acts like a little bish, brianna and whines when doesn’t get his way. Why he’s not locked up is beyond me.
An uninformed, erratic, clueless, deluded and deranged individual at the helm in the White House is a greater [immediate] threat to humanity than global warming
All adjectives and no substance. Donald Trump will win in 2020 because Democrats are wolf ticket salesman. You’re a propagandized leftist drone just like Jussie Smollett.
@Brion Stronghold but you don’t think climate change is a threat, so how are you able to address this comnent?
Global warming is a lie. Trump has only helped America and man kind
@Richard T thank you for your quick response. Always good to hear from another conspiracy theorist. Are you into the Pizzagate, flat earth, birther, Sandy Hook and moon hoax ones as well?
@mike bronicki Trump Rally Thursday watch it and make up your own mind
Trump had to agree to Erdogan’s demand so they would “lose” the tape of Saudi torturer Prince MBS (Murder By Saw) and his torturing to death of Washington post journalist who was lured into the Saudi embassy in Turkey and sawn up alive.
@jewell charles The facts that it was the GOP that cut funding to our embassies and outposts had everything to do with Benghazi
The Kurds have deserved a homeland and self rule for a long long time.
Yes, of course. You are absolutely right!
@snoop alert I was just saying that about the GOP last night(madcow), because they have lost
their minds
Most likely true statement, this is the sickest politics in the US history. Trump has not learned anything from the study of World War Two. Or is ignorant of all the lessens we learn from mistakes of the past, in history.
Too late US as a country is a hypocritical mess. No one will trust US for a long time
@DolphinsWIthIgloos DON’T be obtuse!
@Wilson ISIS has been defeated in Syria. That was the goal. Unless the US plans on carving out land from Iran,Iraq, Syria, and Turkey for the Kurds, the job is done. This is not a Congressional declaration of war, so your analogy is just plain silly. But please share with the class a treaty between the US and the Kurdish fighters in Syria that we are breaking by leaving when the job of defeating ISIS in Syria is done.
@Nicholas Smith as a fellow aussie I ‘ve been ashamed of the government for a long time. Abuse of refugees. Screwing over East Timor and punishing whistleblowers on East Timor. Luckily I am NZ citizen too. Might move back to NZ or Scandinavia.
@DolphinsWIthIgloos are you stupid? Turkish government with Erdogan is shady at best. They are anti Kurdish and will oppress them.
US used Kurdish fighters to fight its proxy wars then ditch the ally to their enemy. This is whats making US look really bad.
If you dont have a good grasp of geopolitics GTFO and dont shove your ignorant faux news narrative down our throats.
@Wilson That will be a problem down the road if we had a major war (The Korean War for example) or another world war.
It’s absolutely beyond outrageous that this monster is still able to make decisions that are a threat to not only our nation but to the entire world. He needs to be stopped. Now.
ye ye s orange monster is bad really bad super bad an also orange.
@Richard T take your medication. You’re scaring the children.
@Bob Minichino Bob you look like such a nice fellow. Watch the Trump rally Thursday you will be so glad you did. But, be honest, do you take Meds?
Yes I’m Blessed MONSTER is indeed the right name for him
@Richard T – You are obviously a moron. The FAKE president is the WORST this country has EVER had…
I’m glad we have a strong Female Athena archetype like her always giving the other side of the story straight!
Well she’s a dude so..
who are we kidding, Trump is Russia’s puppet and all this benefits Putin and no one else
Louise Dumais so remember to vote for trump in 2020, weed out the bad democrats and republicans
@12345 678 You just said, “weed out the bad democrats and republicans” so make up your dam mind if you want people to be voting for Trump or not.
DarthSailorMoon there’s bad on both sides
@12345 678 TROLL
Time to lop off the puppets head and save what’s left of democracy.
honestly who does this benefit more….. Russia mainly cause Russia want’s Assad to stay in control… Good luck AMERICA…
Trump, a narcissist, with no empathy, is playing Lil’ green army men at the expense of real human lives.
Ahmet Koc it’s obvious that the lives she’s referring to aren’t the ones he’s removed but any others, defenders within the conflict.
Ahmet. He betrayed our allies the Kurds without so much as a heads up. What a nasty liddle trump card
He’s not even doing that, the only person that thinks that he has infinite wisdom is himself, obviously he’s compensating for a deficiency somewhere
@Dave Waldon
Oh that’s right trolls are usually young boys,
He only cares about himself. He does these huge swings every time he’s in trouble to change the conversation.