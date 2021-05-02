Escaping Death | Jamaican Police Couple Gun Wedding | Jamaica Receive Vaccine

TOPICS:
Escaping Death | Jamaican Police Couple Gun Wedding | Jamaica Receive Vaccine 1

May 2, 2021

 

29 Comments on "Escaping Death | Jamaican Police Couple Gun Wedding | Jamaica Receive Vaccine"

  1. Charmaine Mcleo | May 2, 2021 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    ON THEIR WEDDING DAY POSING WITH ‘FIREARMS’🤔

  2. Andre Campbell | May 2, 2021 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Why is our fellow jamaican is so wicked against each other. Especially against the woman

  3. Jody-Ann Marriott | May 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    I cant wait for Uber to come to JAMAICA. Driver video surveillance, drivers are fully processed and registered on the app, so incase of any reports drivers can be prosecuted as you have access to paper trail. Plus cabs can only be shared if granted by the passenger. There is accountability if anything goes wrong, not like the free for all we have going on now.

    • iSlAnD bEaUtY | May 2, 2021 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      @Mathew Owens well if a suh a suh. Can’t have ppl traveling in fear and ppl getting away with it. Bring in UBER! MEK DEM MEK MONEY AND LEAVE. The criminals are the reason for all this.

    • Lightening Wilson official | May 2, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      Won’t be any safer sorry they are enploying taxi driver if the plan is to rob you they still will

    • Jody-Ann Marriott | May 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      @lightening Wilson official  yes and am glad our good taxi men and women will still be able to have a job but at least this way they will have video evidence if something happens and if it is turned off when robbery happens, because the driver is registered with uber they will be liable for investigation as you would have been the last driver to drive that passenger, as the passenger can report it to Uber to take legal action. ACCOUNTABILITY will now be possible.

    • Jody-Ann Marriott | May 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @Mathew Owens On the contrary it will still provide thousands of jobs for Taxi men and back office operators that work with the Uber app. Plus we both know JAMAICA doesn’t have a proper taxing system in place (like filing your taxes each year for everyone) for them to afford that. Probably crowd funding from a JAMAICAN private company idk, but I do know something has to be done about this taxi robbery and assault situation as the cases have been piling up over the years and it wont stop. Taxi operators and the government refuse to come together to sort out a proper system, as buses alone are not efficient to manage to work load.

    • KAYZIA COUTURE CLOTHING | May 2, 2021 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      they will still kill u on cam smh

  4. Black Panther | May 2, 2021 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    Please welcome… Mr and Mrs Hitman.

  5. Hope Gray | May 2, 2021 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    This married couple depicting bonnie and Clyde

  6. Morris X | May 2, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    People out there don’t wear seatbelts and drive so crazy.

  7. Janice Richards | May 2, 2021 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    Miss Gordon 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ Lord have Mercy . Was it worth it ? Will be spending your golden years in prison. At 53yrs old you should be coming out of prison not going in😩😩😩. How sad😭😭😭😭😷

  8. Christine Page | May 2, 2021 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    Jamaican police have no boundaries 😆

  9. Back to Bible | May 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    The same thing happened to me

  10. Back to Bible | May 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Same thing. It sounds like it’s the same individuals as well who robbed me and another young lady over 3yrs ago

  11. Tash Tash DIY | May 2, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    Wow wow 😔

  12. Taharqa HERU | May 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    Weak scavengers bwoy them a tek set on our women the weak and the vulnerable do not beg nobody for your life them never give you your life so nuh beg and give them no power over you,people walk with a knife and protect yourself dont be afraid they are more afraid of every law abiding citizens Coming together.use info and build up your mind, prepare it to defend your life by any means necessary.

  13. Jahcrooks | May 2, 2021 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Why is TVJ blocking out the guns? It is not pornography

  14. Malcolm Douglass | May 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Wish them all the best,legal pose

  15. Esther Mclean | May 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    I am a victim of this same ordeal on December 2 last year the same thing that this woman is saying is the same thing was said to me the girl was there too not saying anything I later learn that she works with them I left with a cut at my neck and a stab in my back but I am alive traumatized as hell but giving thanks I am alive.

    • iSlAnD bEaUtY | May 2, 2021 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      @Esther, Mclean, I so share your sentiments. I know exactly how you feel bcuz I also am a victim of such. Just thanking God for spearing my life.

  16. Cynthia Gordon-Cooper | May 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    They need to be fired

  17. Augustus Campbell | May 2, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Jah know if the bank lady did a put the money to charity in wudn seh nth

  18. Elfreda Carty | May 2, 2021 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    Does it matter who signed it out? This couple need to be punished for their behavior. It’s unprofessional! They’re not on the job. They are no role models.

    • stero duwi | May 2, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      What makes it unprofessional.. have you ever seen a plain clothes police with high power weapon (in a pic) before

  19. Tee Slo | May 2, 2021 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    These police must be investigated. They are brandishing fire arms that must be used in the completion of their duties not for frivolous private function or for fun

  20. Camala Thomas | May 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    This is a good legal picture……fight real crime we tired a di

