  1. It isn’t enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn’t enough to believe in it. One must work at it.
    4. @First Last Yeah that’s what Putin said. Because Trump would’ve just let Putin take Ukraine with his blessing.

  4. Condolences to all the mothers, fathers and children who lost their loved ones in Ukraine.

    2. FRIENDS, VOLUNTEERS FROM EUROPE AND THE USA ❗ RUSSIA IS DESTROYING UKRAINE, PEACEFUL CITIES OF OUR COUNTRY⛔ WE HOLD ON AND WE NEED YOUR HELP ❗ COME TO UKRAINE PLEASE, THANK YOU ✊🙏

    3. @vince Smoke report, click on the 3 dots at the end of those messages, if we don’t, they will grow in numbers. just keep reporting.

    2. What’s really heartbreaking is the 14,000 people on the Russian side that were killed when Ukraine broke the Minsk accords . Oh wait Cnn didn’t show you that during the last eight years

  9. Some will take their ignorance to the grave. Sad.
    Glory to the brave Ukrainian forces. They will win the country’s independence. 💪🇺🇦💙💛🌻✨
    🇺🇲❤️🇺🇦

    1. There is a saying “helping the robbers count the money they stolen from you”, it refers to people like that older couple. Usually, the misinformed are the older, lesser educated.

  10. Thank you Matt Rivers for your reporting. God bless you and protect you. You are a serious and professional journalist.

  12. how brave of him & others like him. God bless them all. heaven forbid something happens to them they definitely have a place in heaven for their kindness & service. my heart hurts for Ukraine but they are some strong bad a** people!! slava Ukraine 🇺🇦!!!

  16. The horrors and destruction these citizens have had to go through over the weeks is heartbreaking! The brave men and women who are not only fighting for their home, but who also are braving the fighting to help get the citizens to safety are incredibly brave and strong, and they won’t stop fighting to prevent Russian forces from succeeding!

  19. So brave!!!! They rescued the ukrainians!!! Although is dangerous he still volunteer!!!! I salute you sir for your braveness & determination to help ukrainians!!!!! God blessed you sir!!!!!!

  20. THIS MAN DESERVES A MEDAL 🥇 OF HONOR 💛🕊️💙🇺🇦🙏🏻💛🕊️💙🇺🇦🙏🏻 GLORY TO UKRAINE AND ITS HEROS 🇺🇦🙏🏻🇺🇦💙🕊️💛🇺🇦🙏🏻 SUCH TRUE BRAVERY AND COURAGE! THE WORLD CAN LEARN SO MUCH FROM THIS MAN!

