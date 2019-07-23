‘Essential Moral Values’ Work Against Trump Policy Of Cruelty | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
'Essential Moral Values' Work Against Trump Policy Of Cruelty | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 1

July 23, 2019

 

David Glosser, Stephen Miller's uncle, talks with Rachel Maddow about the hypocrisy of his nephew's opposition to immigrants given his own family's immigration history, and the racism that forms the bedrock of Donald Trump's politics.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

'Essential Moral Values' Work Against Trump Policy Of Cruelty | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

68 Comments on "‘Essential Moral Values’ Work Against Trump Policy Of Cruelty | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. george washington | July 23, 2019 at 3:04 AM | Reply

    the great thing is stephen miller doesn’t realize that he will be a regular citizen when trump is kicked out.

    stephen miller is going to be hazed for the rest of his life.

  2. A Wee Scots Dog | July 23, 2019 at 3:05 AM | Reply

    The Detention Centaur (aka Stephen Miller’s Half-*ssed Policies)

    Stephen Miller thought he was very stoic
    A magical beast, a legend, heroic
    Policy on the hoof, he started to riff
    His legendary status was really a myth
    Making demands and raising the tension
    With concentration camps and detention
    But his head and his *ss were the wrong way around
    So his mouth was the hole that faced down to the ground
    This half-*ssed creature, who thought himself thoroughbred
    Spoke constant horse sh*t from his *ss of a head

  3. Timothy McCaskey | July 23, 2019 at 3:07 AM | Reply

    Stephen Miller. Always carrying a copy of Mein Kampf in one hand and The Turner Diaries in the other.

  4. Daisy Elmir | July 23, 2019 at 3:07 AM | Reply

    Dr. Glosser (sp)?
    Thank you for speaking out and for your honesty.
    Unfortunately, your nephew has some serious physiological issues.🌼

  5. Ver Coda | July 23, 2019 at 3:11 AM | Reply

    The single greatest irony of all this overt racism and anti-immigrant xenophobia that’s Somehow become both normalized and acceptable over there in America is that the second any American (of any colour, creed, origin or political outlook) comes out here into the real world, they’re instantly just viewed as An American/Some Yank by the rest of us.

    Nobody seems to hate or divide Americans more than Americans themselves, with your surrendered Republican Party and people taking a huge amount of the blame for that. Not all the blame – your weak Democrats have also been singularly inept at beating back the kind of fascism that American soldiers once died by the tens of thousands to fight against, over here – but most of it.

    I hope this reprehensible chapter in America’s life is brought to an end, soon, and that Americans of all outlooks learn to dampen down the hate they have for each other – albeit a hatred that one party and side has mostly embraced and whipped along, taking majority ownership of all this toxicity – and to come together as one nation that cares for all of its citizens equally, rather than cheering this Them And Us narrative, which has been a greater threat to America than even that vainglorious thug, Putin.

    • BananaPig | July 23, 2019 at 5:31 AM | Reply

      @Wilma Flyer How very Christian of you.

    • Cheryl Ernst | July 23, 2019 at 7:18 AM | Reply

      And while you are pointing the finger at the US don’t forget to look into your own back yard . Every country has people like Trump and the dysfunctional people that back him. The reason there was a WWII
      was because there were enough people with prejudice against Jews to turn a blind eye to what was happening. And that apathy included the Catholic Church.
      Every society has their deplorables, the US just tends to be more open about its social problems. The same problems are everywhere. There are racists everywhere.

    • MrRctemmen | July 23, 2019 at 8:24 AM | Reply

      @Wilma Flyer LOL! “BILLIONS of poor and sick people in the world” hahaha. Only 8 billion people in the world and most of them are doing more than fine. And why do you think that the ones that are poor and sick, want to go to the (United) States of America. They probably got sick and poor, because they adapted an American Standard way of living in the first place.

    • Sammy Bolo | July 23, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      We need more illegal aliens so the American poor can be poorer, more Democrat votes!

    • Florian Held | July 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @BananaPig Wima is a fake account

  6. Jeff Davis | July 23, 2019 at 3:15 AM | Reply

    Stephen Miller was an SS concentration camp officer in his past life….

  7. David J | July 23, 2019 at 3:17 AM | Reply

    According to Donnie, if anyone dares to criticize him, they are somehow un-American, as if he is the barometer by which patriotism is measured.
    Trump only deal in lies, projections, and false narratives.  He wants you to believe that anyone who rejects Trump and his agenda, is somehow unpatriotic and doesn’t love America. Which couldn’t be further from the truth. Trump is NOT America.  America was here long before Trump. The left doesn’t hate America, we simply reject what he represents, and what he represents is as un-American as it gets.

    Trump seems to think that hugging the flag makes him patriotic, when hugging the flag is something you could train an orangutan to do. So him hugging the flag doesn’t make him anymore patriotic than that orangutan you trained. 

    At the end of the day, the flag is just a piece of cloth. The flag itself isn’t important, but what is important is the idea of America that the flag is suppose to represent. Without those American ideals, which  are written in our Constitution, and our Declaration of Independence, the flag itself means nothing. If we fail to uphold the idea that is America, that flag will mean nothing. It will be just another piece of cloth. We hold these truths to be self-evident….

  8. SpecialSP | July 23, 2019 at 3:26 AM | Reply

    Thank you Rachel & Dr. Glosser for these chilling words of insight into the “mind behind the plan” to Make America White. NOT again, because it was never white.
    #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica

    • J M M | July 23, 2019 at 6:39 AM | Reply

      @Maharajji NKB The hat Trump wears is a what benefits Trump hat. The ignorance is owned by Trump; Trump’s own words and actions vilify himself and his best people. Your use of lefties is quite telling.

    • L W | July 23, 2019 at 7:46 AM | Reply

      His support has increased from Independents. That’s depressing.

    • Florian Held | July 23, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      @Maharajji NKB is a proto fascist hack.

  9. David J | July 23, 2019 at 3:28 AM | Reply

    There is literally nothing that Stephen Miller, Trump, or racist groups can do to stop the changing demographics in this country. The dye has been cast. It was cast generations ago. Trying to stop it would be like trying to stop the changing tides. A more diverse and mixed population is where this country is headed, and maybe that’s exactly what it needs.

    • SorbusAucuparia | July 23, 2019 at 3:36 AM | Reply

      It is not the first time in history that a minority helds power over majority and commits genocide or other human rights violations.

    • paul dini | July 23, 2019 at 3:56 AM | Reply

      @SorbusAucuparia so you wanna commits genocide if it doesn’t work you’re way ?

    • SorbusAucuparia | July 23, 2019 at 4:37 AM | Reply

      @paul dini No, I don’t want to commit genocide, but there are plenty of examples of genocides happening and I would not put it past to Donald Trump and Steven Miller to commit genocide or incite that kind of anger towards black and latino populations. So, even if white people would be the minority in the future that doesn’t really prevent them from commiting horrible things to people of color. Especially if they think it is a way to keep power.

    • Sean Padgett | July 23, 2019 at 8:21 AM | Reply

      So true, I never understand how the USA got to where it is just now with gun violence and all the immigration hatred. Other countries have similar backgrounds and didn’t turn out that way.Thankfully in Australia most of us are “immigrants”, its what makes us “Australia”, we also have very low gun deaths because we took action to curb it. Infrastructure, is very good as is healthcare and education. America took a wrong turn somewhere but its inevitable that they will have a more diverse and mixed population, bigots and racist will always exist there but thankfully due to natural wastage (they get old and die) there will be less and less every day.

    • Sammy Bolo | July 23, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

      And to heck with the law, you go David!

  10. Ro G | July 23, 2019 at 3:29 AM | Reply

    I bet Stephen’s hate for immigrants can be traced to the day in high school when the brown girl he liked turned him down for prom.

    • Kathleen Martin | July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

      @Wilma Flyer Firstly..I am not a “Jobless Free Stuffer” Secondly…You are correct on one point.. you certainly DO make a lot of Assumptions.. Next.. I “Suspect” that if you were asked to describe what you see as a “Socialist State” either you would be unable to articulate what exactly a “Socialist State” is… OR you would describe the definition of Communism..Ask yourself..is Canada a Socialist State…is Britain a Socialist State??? as both of those Countries are far closer to being Socialist than we are even discussing.. Your sheer contempt for people that you describe as being “illegals” is sickening.. I am a Social Worker..I work with Women and Children who have fled Abuse and Persecution.. I suspect from your cold and callous words that you do not actually know many if any folks who have fled horrors worse than anything you likely will ever encounter in life.. How exactly do you think that ICE is able to go and round up these families like cattle… they enter this Country and they seek employment.. they WORK for a living..often hard physical labor that so many of our own Citizens , simply refuse to do.. I am Praying that you are NOT a so called Evangelical or a person of any Spirituality.. because your attitude shines through loud and clear.. Hitler also spoke of others different from himself in Race, Skin Color or Spirituality..he was able to convince a large section of his fellow citizens that “Others” were a threat to the Country..that they spread Disease..that they would drain the Job Market..that those “Others” would literally Destroy the fabric of Germany as they knew it.. Millions died due to Racism.. Hate and Prejudice has never had a positive outcome.. I just made lots of “Assumptions” about you..but I took that liberty..as obviously you are ok with “Assumptions”

    • Sammy Bolo | July 23, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

      Doesn’t standing up for America’s poor count for anything? Not to liberals of course.

    • Ro G | July 23, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      @Ellen Kortman
      Poor “Wilma” – so easily triggered. What a delicate snowflake. We should be more considerate of their feelings since they can’t take a joke. 🤔😃😄😂

    • Vu Vien | July 23, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      videobikini-jav.com/owgwxBRDYtcn

    • Florian Held | July 23, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      @Wilma Flyer is a proto fascist hack

  11. Zombobo Smith | July 23, 2019 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    Hypocrisy, you say!?!? Who’d have thought it with him being a far right political animal, a breed known for it’s honesty and truthfulness

  12. PushPullPp | July 23, 2019 at 3:38 AM | Reply

    Trump has no respect for Justice, the rule of law & our Constitution. It’s 100% clear he’s a traitor and a racist. We must impeach and register voters to get rid of him. This is a fight for the heart and soul of our nation.

    • John Swofford | July 23, 2019 at 8:05 AM | Reply

      @Wilma Flyer Trump has obstructed justice at least ten times according to the Mueller Report. Nixon was forced from office for the same offense. Trump knows he is guilty and that is why he is so desperate to control the press with one outrageous action or statement after another. It won’t work though because the Trump team is such a dysfunctional and inept disaster. Trump will ultimately be exposed as the criminal he really is.

    • Don Anderson | July 23, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

      Wilma Flyer you are living proof that when ignorance starts that it has no boundaries.

    • Sammy Bolo | July 23, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      Thanks bot.

    • Florian Held | July 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Wilma Flyer is a Trumpbecil hack.

  13. ruth depew | July 23, 2019 at 3:43 AM | Reply

    Trump is banking on the racist cruelty of White America to give him another four years in the White House. May the Monster-in-Chief go bankrupt just one more time.

  14. Arturo Fernandez | July 23, 2019 at 5:21 AM | Reply

    Mr. Miller has sociopsthic tendencies.. he could have fit perfectly in the Nazi regime….what a waste of humanity….all moral virtues have been suppressed within this personality.

  15. catalinacurio | July 23, 2019 at 5:43 AM | Reply

    Stephen Miller must have been rejected by women all his life, his spite runs deep, a wicked nasty deviant and we see it. 🤢

  16. Left Is Best | July 23, 2019 at 6:34 AM | Reply

    I congratulate Dr Glosser for speaking out against a member of his own family. I just wish he got as much coverage as his fascist nephew..

  17. Hazel T | July 23, 2019 at 7:12 AM | Reply

    One word “incel”

  18. Sean Padgett | July 23, 2019 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    I cannot believe he is Stephen Millers uncle, chalk and cheese. He is obviously educated, articulated, can get his point across in an informed way, none of which Miller can do or is.

  19. dennis winters | July 23, 2019 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    I was very impressed by Dr. Glosser’s quiet dignity and intelligence. Thank God there are still some decent people in the United States.

  20. zoo judy | July 23, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    If Stephen Miller is the face of an American in 2019, our democracy is in deep, deep trouble.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.