David Glosser, Stephen Miller's uncle, talks with Rachel Maddow about the hypocrisy of his nephew's opposition to immigrants given his own family's immigration history, and the racism that forms the bedrock of Donald Trump's politics.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
'Essential Moral Values' Work Against Trump Policy Of Cruelty | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
the great thing is stephen miller doesn’t realize that he will be a regular citizen when trump is kicked out.
stephen miller is going to be hazed for the rest of his life.
@Dave Schultz is a Trumpbecil hack. Still.
Dave “‘I’ve noticed liberals have a hard time staying on topic without wondering out in to outer space.”
–speaking of space… “into” is spelled as one word. So you are obviously an airhead space cadet eh Ren 😉
@mjimih Dave is a hack, he is not into discussions, he just wants to distract and slander.
@Florian Held = Obamaroid
The Detention Centaur (aka Stephen Miller’s Half-*ssed Policies)
Stephen Miller thought he was very stoic
A magical beast, a legend, heroic
Policy on the hoof, he started to riff
His legendary status was really a myth
Making demands and raising the tension
With concentration camps and detention
But his head and his *ss were the wrong way around
So his mouth was the hole that faced down to the ground
This half-*ssed creature, who thought himself thoroughbred
Spoke constant horse sh*t from his *ss of a head
Nice! Well done, well done.
Stephen Miller. Always carrying a copy of Mein Kampf in one hand and The Turner Diaries in the other.
@Dave Schultz jews can be racist too you fool.
don’t forget to brush your last tooth lol. As a Dem, all people are created equal, but NAzi’s fell out of the crib. I’m hoping someday Israel will stop confiscating Palestinians land and homes Nyetenyahoo bad.
@BananaPig Dave Schultz is a Trumpbecil hack
@Dave Schultz he is a self-hating jew. just like you.
Dr. Glosser (sp)?
Thank you for speaking out and for your honesty.
Unfortunately, your nephew has some serious physiological issues.🌼
psychological
Not surprised … Its takes a sick mind to come up with and be okay with locking kids in cages
@mjimih both
yeah vampire-ishly twitchy and ominous facial deformities abound
The single greatest irony of all this overt racism and anti-immigrant xenophobia that’s Somehow become both normalized and acceptable over there in America is that the second any American (of any colour, creed, origin or political outlook) comes out here into the real world, they’re instantly just viewed as An American/Some Yank by the rest of us.
Nobody seems to hate or divide Americans more than Americans themselves, with your surrendered Republican Party and people taking a huge amount of the blame for that. Not all the blame – your weak Democrats have also been singularly inept at beating back the kind of fascism that American soldiers once died by the tens of thousands to fight against, over here – but most of it.
I hope this reprehensible chapter in America’s life is brought to an end, soon, and that Americans of all outlooks learn to dampen down the hate they have for each other – albeit a hatred that one party and side has mostly embraced and whipped along, taking majority ownership of all this toxicity – and to come together as one nation that cares for all of its citizens equally, rather than cheering this Them And Us narrative, which has been a greater threat to America than even that vainglorious thug, Putin.
@Wilma Flyer How very Christian of you.
And while you are pointing the finger at the US don’t forget to look into your own back yard . Every country has people like Trump and the dysfunctional people that back him. The reason there was a WWII
was because there were enough people with prejudice against Jews to turn a blind eye to what was happening. And that apathy included the Catholic Church.
Every society has their deplorables, the US just tends to be more open about its social problems. The same problems are everywhere. There are racists everywhere.
@Wilma Flyer LOL! “BILLIONS of poor and sick people in the world” hahaha. Only 8 billion people in the world and most of them are doing more than fine. And why do you think that the ones that are poor and sick, want to go to the (United) States of America. They probably got sick and poor, because they adapted an American Standard way of living in the first place.
We need more illegal aliens so the American poor can be poorer, more Democrat votes!
@BananaPig Wima is a fake account
Stephen Miller was an SS concentration camp officer in his past life….
You imbecile, don’t you know he’s Jewish.
@Sammy Bolo So what? So Jews cannot be racist or what?? Poor poor Trumpbecil…
According to Donnie, if anyone dares to criticize him, they are somehow un-American, as if he is the barometer by which patriotism is measured.
Trump only deal in lies, projections, and false narratives. He wants you to believe that anyone who rejects Trump and his agenda, is somehow unpatriotic and doesn’t love America. Which couldn’t be further from the truth. Trump is NOT America. America was here long before Trump. The left doesn’t hate America, we simply reject what he represents, and what he represents is as un-American as it gets.
Trump seems to think that hugging the flag makes him patriotic, when hugging the flag is something you could train an orangutan to do. So him hugging the flag doesn’t make him anymore patriotic than that orangutan you trained.
At the end of the day, the flag is just a piece of cloth. The flag itself isn’t important, but what is important is the idea of America that the flag is suppose to represent. Without those American ideals, which are written in our Constitution, and our Declaration of Independence, the flag itself means nothing. If we fail to uphold the idea that is America, that flag will mean nothing. It will be just another piece of cloth. We hold these truths to be self-evident….
NEVER TRUST A POLITICIAN WHO TELLS YOU HOW TO PRAY
NEVER TRUST A PREACHER THAT TELLS YOU HOW TO VOTE
NEVER TRUST A DRAFT DODGER ON HOW TO BE PATRIOTIC
@David J truth hurts doesn’t it.
@Wilma Flyer is a Trumpbecil hack.
Thank you Rachel & Dr. Glosser for these chilling words of insight into the “mind behind the plan” to Make America White. NOT again, because it was never white.
#VoteBlueToSaveAmerica
@Maharajji NKB The hat Trump wears is a what benefits Trump hat. The ignorance is owned by Trump; Trump’s own words and actions vilify himself and his best people. Your use of lefties is quite telling.
His support has increased from Independents. That’s depressing.
@Maharajji NKB is a proto fascist hack.
There is literally nothing that Stephen Miller, Trump, or racist groups can do to stop the changing demographics in this country. The dye has been cast. It was cast generations ago. Trying to stop it would be like trying to stop the changing tides. A more diverse and mixed population is where this country is headed, and maybe that’s exactly what it needs.
It is not the first time in history that a minority helds power over majority and commits genocide or other human rights violations.
@SorbusAucuparia so you wanna commits genocide if it doesn’t work you’re way ?
@paul dini No, I don’t want to commit genocide, but there are plenty of examples of genocides happening and I would not put it past to Donald Trump and Steven Miller to commit genocide or incite that kind of anger towards black and latino populations. So, even if white people would be the minority in the future that doesn’t really prevent them from commiting horrible things to people of color. Especially if they think it is a way to keep power.
So true, I never understand how the USA got to where it is just now with gun violence and all the immigration hatred. Other countries have similar backgrounds and didn’t turn out that way.Thankfully in Australia most of us are “immigrants”, its what makes us “Australia”, we also have very low gun deaths because we took action to curb it. Infrastructure, is very good as is healthcare and education. America took a wrong turn somewhere but its inevitable that they will have a more diverse and mixed population, bigots and racist will always exist there but thankfully due to natural wastage (they get old and die) there will be less and less every day.
And to heck with the law, you go David!
I bet Stephen’s hate for immigrants can be traced to the day in high school when the brown girl he liked turned him down for prom.
@Wilma Flyer Firstly..I am not a “Jobless Free Stuffer” Secondly…You are correct on one point.. you certainly DO make a lot of Assumptions.. Next.. I “Suspect” that if you were asked to describe what you see as a “Socialist State” either you would be unable to articulate what exactly a “Socialist State” is… OR you would describe the definition of Communism..Ask yourself..is Canada a Socialist State…is Britain a Socialist State??? as both of those Countries are far closer to being Socialist than we are even discussing.. Your sheer contempt for people that you describe as being “illegals” is sickening.. I am a Social Worker..I work with Women and Children who have fled Abuse and Persecution.. I suspect from your cold and callous words that you do not actually know many if any folks who have fled horrors worse than anything you likely will ever encounter in life.. How exactly do you think that ICE is able to go and round up these families like cattle… they enter this Country and they seek employment.. they WORK for a living..often hard physical labor that so many of our own Citizens , simply refuse to do.. I am Praying that you are NOT a so called Evangelical or a person of any Spirituality.. because your attitude shines through loud and clear.. Hitler also spoke of others different from himself in Race, Skin Color or Spirituality..he was able to convince a large section of his fellow citizens that “Others” were a threat to the Country..that they spread Disease..that they would drain the Job Market..that those “Others” would literally Destroy the fabric of Germany as they knew it.. Millions died due to Racism.. Hate and Prejudice has never had a positive outcome.. I just made lots of “Assumptions” about you..but I took that liberty..as obviously you are ok with “Assumptions”
Doesn’t standing up for America’s poor count for anything? Not to liberals of course.
@Ellen Kortman
Poor “Wilma” – so easily triggered. What a delicate snowflake. We should be more considerate of their feelings since they can’t take a joke. 🤔😃😄😂
videobikini-jav.com/owgwxBRDYtcn
@Wilma Flyer is a proto fascist hack
Hypocrisy, you say!?!? Who’d have thought it with him being a far right political animal, a breed known for it’s honesty and truthfulness
Zombobo Smith
And Fiscal Responsibility.
Trump has no respect for Justice, the rule of law & our Constitution. It’s 100% clear he’s a traitor and a racist. We must impeach and register voters to get rid of him. This is a fight for the heart and soul of our nation.
@Wilma Flyer Trump has obstructed justice at least ten times according to the Mueller Report. Nixon was forced from office for the same offense. Trump knows he is guilty and that is why he is so desperate to control the press with one outrageous action or statement after another. It won’t work though because the Trump team is such a dysfunctional and inept disaster. Trump will ultimately be exposed as the criminal he really is.
Wilma Flyer you are living proof that when ignorance starts that it has no boundaries.
Thanks bot.
@Wilma Flyer is a Trumpbecil hack.
Trump is banking on the racist cruelty of White America to give him another four years in the White House. May the Monster-in-Chief go bankrupt just one more time.
He are putting USA bankrupt ! …………….
Oh please, don’t you ever think for yourself?
@Wilma Flyer is a proto fascist hack.
ruth depew: You speak for me. I hope that the urge to overcome racism is strong enough in enough of the white population, to make a HUGE coalition against Trump and hate-mongering Republicans.
@itgetter9 Detrumpification will come and restore core American values like open mindedness!
Mr. Miller has sociopsthic tendencies.. he could have fit perfectly in the Nazi regime….what a waste of humanity….all moral virtues have been suppressed within this personality.
Stephen Miller must have been rejected by women all his life, his spite runs deep, a wicked nasty deviant and we see it. 🤢
look at him ,what a weasel
I congratulate Dr Glosser for speaking out against a member of his own family. I just wish he got as much coverage as his fascist nephew..
And it doesn’t matter if any of it’s true!
One word “incel”
I cannot believe he is Stephen Millers uncle, chalk and cheese. He is obviously educated, articulated, can get his point across in an informed way, none of which Miller can do or is.
I was very impressed by Dr. Glosser’s quiet dignity and intelligence. Thank God there are still some decent people in the United States.
If Stephen Miller is the face of an American in 2019, our democracy is in deep, deep trouble.