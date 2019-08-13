Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson connects Jeffrey Epstein's death to the long history of conspiracy theories playing a role in the political life of this country and "the rot" he says we are seeing in the staff of the federal government.
Eugene Robinson On Epstein: 'Tragic Example Of The Kind Of Rot' In Government | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The Clinton body count + 1.
Your IQ – 100
Mark Ta
I know that’s a dumb russian mutt 😂
I guess things like that happened every day in Russia, comrade
Not in USA …..at least not every day
Jezballz yeah ok more conspiracy theories smh!
I wouldn’t be surprised if Epstein is still alive. They said he committed suicide, but we dont know if that is True. I don’t believe anything the government says
Apparently there is nothing Barr won’t do to protect trump. He’s a Cohen with the full force of the Republican Party behind him.
President Trump = Means, motive and opportunity
Y’all some dirty mf!
Epstein wasn’t political.
Rich men on both sides are sighing with relief.
This is not about either Party.
It’s about Evil Rich men who believe that they are above the Law.
Exactly!!! But the Oligarchs pulling the strings want us to pick a side so we never come together and realize that our politicians and President are all puppets of the 1%
WH conspiracy theories + Barr shock = really?! all this for the rich people that connect to mr.E
Corruption stinks!
Litmus Test to see who is compromised: where do they stand on lsraeI?
Reminder: the facility where Epstein was detained is run by the DOJ headed by Barr.
Do you trust Barr when he said they will get to the bottom of this? Yeah, me neither.
THE BARR FAMILY ROT: THIS SOCIOPATHIC EVIL HAS LONG ROOTS TO THE BARR FAMILY.
Make NBC Tell The Truth Again.