TOPICS:
August 13, 2019

 

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson connects Jeffrey Epstein's death to the long history of conspiracy theories playing a role in the political life of this country and "the rot" he says we are seeing in the staff of the federal government.
17 Comments on "Eugene Robinson On Epstein: ‘Tragic Example Of The Kind Of Rot’ In Government | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Jezballz | August 13, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    The Clinton body count + 1.

  2. Doppler Overrun | August 13, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    I wouldn’t be surprised if Epstein is still alive. They said he committed suicide, but we dont know if that is True. I don’t believe anything the government says

  3. BackAndStillBgMsDangerus Dangerus | August 13, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Apparently there is nothing Barr won’t do to protect trump. He’s a Cohen with the full force of the Republican Party behind him.

  4. Stephen Akins | August 13, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    President Trump = Means, motive and opportunity

  5. Aries April | August 13, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Y’all some dirty mf!

  6. Make Racists Afraid Again | August 13, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Epstein wasn’t political.
    Rich men on both sides are sighing with relief.
    This is not about either Party.
    It’s about Evil Rich men who believe that they are above the Law.

    • M A | August 13, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Exactly!!! But the Oligarchs pulling the strings want us to pick a side so we never come together and realize that our politicians and President are all puppets of the 1%

  7. Esther Piry | August 13, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    WH conspiracy theories + Barr shock = really?! all this for the rich people that connect to mr.E

  8. DangerDave | August 13, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Corruption stinks!

  9. M A | August 13, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Litmus Test to see who is compromised: where do they stand on lsraeI?

  10. Jason Blade | August 13, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Reminder: the facility where Epstein was detained is run by the DOJ headed by Barr.
    Do you trust Barr when he said they will get to the bottom of this? Yeah, me neither.

  11. Marius M | August 13, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    THE BARR FAMILY ROT: THIS SOCIOPATHIC EVIL HAS LONG ROOTS TO THE BARR FAMILY.

  12. David Lee | August 13, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Make NBC Tell The Truth Again.

