Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson argues that the president is melting down 'again.' We discuss the president's erratic behavior and the conflicting messages coming out of the administration with Bill Kristol.

Eugene Robinson: Trump Is 'Raving Like A Lunatic And Everyone Just Shrugs' | The 11th Hour | MSNBC