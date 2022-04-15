Recent Post
55 comments
Do you think Trump’s skin turned orange when he touched a Bible? It must have been an allergic reaction.
@Bx C he’s always denied that he drinks alcohol. He might be dyeing his powder orange before he sniffs it.
@JOHN Danenberg Do you believe him? He’s a pathological liar.
@Bx C you make a valid point. He does speak with a forked tongue. An orange snake.
The hilarious part is that he bragged about actually collecting Bibles in an interview.
But then was unable to quote anything from it !
Oh yea, that’s right, he never did learn how to read. Oh well.
But never mind, a good sector of the Evangelical movement ( as well as other Christian groups) to this day still follows him lamb like.
Trump’s understanding of religion is healthy. He knows not to be George Bush he doesn’t constantly whine that Christians should vote for him. Trump respects the Christian right and Biden just appointed someone to the Court that was lenient on sex offenders that is what got to him. He says what is on his mind.
Well, first thing is to separate the state and church.. like it should be, right?
If you study history on your own you will see that the founders were very appreciative of Christian values. However they were strongly in favor of the separation of church and state. Research it
@Jose Melendez They were also very strongly in favor of black people not having rights, doesn’t mean It’s good.
If you want truth in politics, religion is categorically excluded.
I’m ok with politicians doing that religious snake dance. the one where they let rattlesnakes bite them. to test their faith.
@Sean Sweeney as much sense as your original comment…which was kinda the point….
@Sean Sweeney what is your definition of “truth”?
Evangelical leader should go behind evangelical pulpit. There is a separation between church and state.
Period.
Something new every day – who thought Gods could be “hurt”!?
You can’t hurt an imaginary figure.
@DeusShaggy Better yet. Why would anyone wanna go there? Imaginary…or not? A “figure” or not?
Everyone imagines. How could humans survive without an imagination? I believe in your comment you think “God” is an “imaginary figure.” Well, Deus, that tugboat you’re steaming on left the port about 5,000 years ago.
Trump: “I’m the most honest human being that God ever created” (proceeds to cheat on his wife with porn stars) lol the man lives in his own universe.
@TheDiamond2009 Psst….come closer…..I’ve got a magnificent piece of land surrounded by forests and mountains and waterfalls in Arizona for sale. Hurry Hurry Hurry! This offer won’t last long. Only 50 bucks!
“Trump is a pathological liar” – Cancun Cruz
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it” – Upton Sinclair
You mightn’t realise it, but that applies only to Christian ministers and to a lesser extent, religion friendly politicians. So how do you account for millions of ordinary Christians not getting paid for anything they do?
@Sean Sweeney ok groomer
@gifted_ ruler I’m not a Democrat. Wrong topic as well bud
@Sean Sweeney ok groomer
“Hurt the bible, hurt…God.”
Still cringe.
Yeah… coming from Trump that was particularly egregious.
right. I’m so sick of it all.
His core message on that obviously isn’t wrong. The only cringe thing is Democratic policy
@Sean Sweeney no the cringe is believing an imaginary man in the sky
@Sean Sweeney demonstrate the god being hurt, and I’ll except the claim.
As an Australian evangelical Christian, these divides seem to be a staunchly American issue. It’s a shame that America seems unable to help itself in politicising everything.
@Ranting Ratite by the way, the cartoon picture you chose to use as a representation of yourself isn’t anywhere close to reality, which makes your previous comment even more comical
@Mark the reason to care what people believe is because we don’t live in a vacuum. We have to share space in this world and bad ideas have negative consequence regardless of where in the world they’re believed.
Here’s a novel idea, disallow politics from the pulpit. The Johnson Amendment is STILL the Law of the Land!!! IRS where the hel are you!?!
The answer is no. When religion gets involved, people lose rights
Who gets to determine secular moral codes for society?
“And I moved on her very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said, ‘I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture.’ I took her out furniture—I moved on her like a b—. But I couldn’t get there. And she was married.”
Depolerize faith in politics? How about follow the constitution and keep separate church and state…
It doesn’t help that many politicians use their supposed faith as an excuse for their beliefs and actions. This seems to happen most often when those politicians are saying or doing something that is against the words and teachings of said faith.
People always tie in their faith to their politics that is the problem. Trump is not a Bible thumper he respects the people who support him and he is prolife. That is his relationship with the Evangelicals it’s much better than Bush’s.
This is why they separated the church from state…
The government has nothing to do with Religion…
From an outside perspective (Sweden) I can’t see any politician here make that argument. Vote for me the other side will actually hurt God himself lmao
People are suckers here. Easily duped.
Believe what you want, as long as I don’t have to believe it, too. Why is that so hard to get?
Because they want to legislate their beliefs onto you.
That would be ideal if people didn’t act upon their beliefs. It’s the actions taken on behalf of unsubstantiated beliefs that have a negative impact in our world.
@Aimo Koivunen Nice try, but neither of those are religious beliefs. Sad!
if it wasnt for the need and entitlement to force everyone to live by there religion – that might work
United States Constitution
Article VI
Clause 3
The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.
Thank you…
How about we start here: every time we mess with another country’s politics, they catch us and get mad, we stop yelling “it’s because we’re christians!”
I have worked in conflict zones across three continents in the course of the past 40 years. Whether the troops on the ground were Australians, Canadians, Kenyans, Brits, Nepali, Dutch, or whatever, I never once heard them refer to their participation in the conflict as being somehow to protect or promote their Christian (or any other faith). Whether in Afghanistan, Rwanda, DRC, Bosnia, Syria, Ethiopia, or Iraq, these men and women never saw their service as related to their religious beliefs. The only times I witnessed Faith expressed as an element or even the reason for a person’s involvement in a conflict were by Taliban, Serb, Sunni, LLA, Jihadist, and some US evangelical “soldiers”. These US evangelicals have strange bedfellows!
Something was written about “Church and State”. Once money became a force in our politics, that went out the window. Money rules both church and state.