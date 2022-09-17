Recent Post
63 comments
if you are not being a good steward of the earth, you are defying god’s commands
If one read Genesis 11:1–9 about the humans too presumptuous and stupid idea to construct something built of bricks (we burned a lot of threes and emitted a lot of CO2 then. Modern version is burning limestone for cement) and bitumen (petroleum) that was reaching beyond the global limits. The all-knowing then punished the presumptuous and ambitious humans as a lesson for what this precursor might lead to.
@sidobpogge and yet he has no problem with the buildings we erect today, no problem with us going into space. that story was about humans not being allowed into the heavenly realms, as well as an etiological myth explaining the source of the different language groups. we really shouldn’t be using the bible at all to explain science. we can build with sustainable materials, the lesson isn’t “don’t build”, it’s “build with an eye to the future”
@sidobpogge lol, you are saying God hates bricks because he didn’t want the evil tower of Babel built? You need the Holy Spirit to interpret the word of the Holy Spirit (the word of God). If that is what you get from Genesis 11, I’m afraid you have misinterpreted the chapter.
Those people are Avidya (ignorance). The worst sinners. Karma is watching.
What god? There is no god….. so wasting time on this only makes things worse
If they need their God to tell them the climate change is real cool, not sure that’s the best approach to a scientific problem but ultimately whatever gets them to accept it is good with me
yeah… whatever gets people working on the problems, I guess!
@Jason Most people just read the data at hand, then form an opinion based on that information.
For instance, 100% of climate scientists agree that the global warming narrative is an exaggeration of the data we have.
@William Springer That’s very interesting. Care to site your source?
@E B That’s just the problem. They’ve finally accepted it may be real, now they will convince themselves that god will fix it. I wouldn’t be waiting for any real action from evangelicals.
One could argue that manifest destiny is what got us into this climate mess.
Argue it then… Exactly how did manifest destiny get us in this mess???
@Joshua Heller This is a huge, complex topic that cannot be covered in a YouTube comment reply, but I’ll give you a few things to consider. I would recommend doing a search “Manifest Destiny environmental impacts”. If you are not into research articles, Khan Academy has a basic paper for students to get you started. I taught a unit on this topic, and it took a week, so again, this is only to point you in a direction.
The term Manifest Destiny originated in the mid 19th century. It essentially (and originally) was about white Americans being divinely ordained to settle and develop the whole of North America, a religious and imperialistic perspective. Manifest Destiny and the “Taming the land” was often used by Christians, mostly protestants, however Catholics and Mormons also claimed it as one of their mottos. While the original term was more focused on expansion of American territory (physically and religiously), the term grew to become a justification for draining wetlands, cutting down forests, and driving Native Americans from their lands. There are many papers on the racist implications of Manifest Destiny. John Muir, who would be credited with establishing Yosemite National Park saw through the veil of manifest destiny as a religious rationale for conquering a land, displacing natives and destroying the environment for the short term gain of resource exploitation and became an outspoken critic. Consequently, manifest destiny resulted in vast stretches of the American West being environmentally devastated whose impacts are still felt today. Manifest Destiny is an ideology that is still alive today. Proselytism has roots in manifest destiny as part of taming of the peoples of the new lands and is still practiced today.
one could make that stupid argument yes
@Sir1626 Please share your better one. You could also explain how mine is stupid. Please be objective and include facts and references. I will.
Does anyone need a boat?
Because I Noah guy. 🤣
Sorry….I couldn’t resist.
👍😂
Lol that was cute you go with your dad joke self! Lol
It finally took racially diverse individuals to step up and admit that (by their teachings) the earth is also a part of lawd and therefore must take care of it? That we as humans should equally respect and love not only others but the home in which we live? Dumbfounding. This is why different perspectives are NEEDED not only for positive societal change but for preservation as well. Other folks can believe they can relive the 20s-50s, etc but that is a one way ticket to self-destruction solely on the basis that different things are different and they don’t like it.
What makes you think we haven’t already “self-destructed?” Im not being an @$$ I really want to know.
When I hear Megachurch, I just recoil!
You all need deliverance
Thought the SAME thing.
Than I saw the solar “farm”
But I want to know how big the pastor’s home is when he’s driving a NEW(?) Electric car
@Dmitriy Steps you need reality
@Pastor turned Atheist I do, but maybe not your version of reality.
Even though I’m an atheist I would support and attend this church.
To sustain the belief that there is no GOD, you must have infinite knowledge. As an atheist where is the infinite knowledge in your beliefs?
@Andrea Madden troll
@Jason it’s called common sense
@Michael Adams Encounter Ministries YouTube channel. (Mark Hemans)+×
Good use of the Lord’s Word.
Yes, a LONG OVERDUE good use of the Lord’s word. There has been so very much misuse of it.
@MrMarkOlson ironically the lord’s word turned me into an Atheist ⚛
@Pastor turned Atheist Hello my atheist friend.
@Pastor turned Atheist No your love of sin did. That may be a love of bitterness or a love of sexual immorality but dont act like a book with tons of passages on love and God suffering for us is the cause. Youre the cause.
😂 So you won’t do anything about helping the environment so now you’re asking your imaginary friends to do it for you 🤣 🤦♂️
@Mohamed Trevino troll
Maybe you should be more worried about who you vote in office I bet you voted for biden so you shouldn’t even be allowed In America anymore
Isn’t Faith another word for ignorance??
The convenient ways these cults adjust themselves is amazing
When we know better we do better. Protect our earth, God’s plan.
Rule number one according to Jesus. Love God with all of your heart. Rule number two, love each other and treat each other how you would want to be treated. So the two big commandments made by Jesus is being ignored more and more as time goes on and we wonder where God is? God is still here, he just hates that America is turning into Babylon. And not by making bricks like the stupid Genesis 11 nonsense another poster is spamming.
We are temporary custodians of Earth.
We must treat it with respect.
Getting tired of that dumb argument: “Oh it has happened before…” – How big was Earth’s population at the time? Were there any national borders? In the past, people could migrate to more suitable areas; can’t do that today, because there are NO uninhabited suitable areas anymore, and we would close our borders.
😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆
Sounds like our my problem.
So why should we care?
We shouldn’t abuse or neglect what nature has created as we are all part of that nature.
Which part of the “combating” the climate change makes the earth better? Seems like it’s other way around so far…
Sure hope they aren’t trying to deny the reality of climate change. It’s been happening already for years & given the extraordinary patterns in our weather these days, it’s sure to continue. Can things be done to be better prepared to tackle climate change though….? Absolutely. A collective effort is certainly more like it. Starts all the way at the top. More research, science, studying the effects of climate change on our planet, buckle up folks….LOTS of work ahead for sure.
Yeah…..it’s been extraordinary since we all know every tornado, hurricane, hail storm, forest fire, and deluge in one fell swoop from satellites!!
I wonder what the earth was like when we had no satellites to record every fgd catastrophe.
LOL
A few years ago I saw a report on Kilimanjaro and the populations of plants, animals and humans supported by its runoffs. Many microcosms like this illustrate mans precarious situation.
2:51 – would this be the same Franklin Graham that was involved in sex scandals, was called out for allegedly inciting capitol rioters and had thousands of church members sign a petition calling for him to be fired for both those activities? That one??
The world will become unlivable before the end of days