  1. Whatever you’re going through wake up everyday and say you’re thankful and gratitude for what you have and what you don’t……. if you need to read the Bible, the Quran, Buddhism or any other thing that will help you connect to source then do that….. there’s not one fit for everybody because we are all different in many ways as much as we are the same….. make sure you have a daily regimen and practices that help keep your battery charged up……. sometimes people can help us out and also we should not rely on others to do this it’s not their responsibility it’s ours…….. find the things that bring us joy it’s different for all of us…. find the things that Empower us……. change grow and evolve into a better version of ourselves everyday with being mindful on any habits are patterns that do not service in positive ways……. prayers to all of us in the world🙏💛

    And also no matter what you believe in politically etc make sure you have emergency food short-term in long-term, medication, maybe some camping gear, make sure your car gas tank is always filled up if you have one and ways to protect you and your family if things go Haywire 🙏

  3. 264 mass shootings so far this year in America. That’s almost two per day. But hey, banning guns would be a silly idea, right? 🤦‍♂

  4. This sort of things happens far too often *since the start of the Wuhan outbreak.*
    – Thanks China 🇨🇳!

  7. Thoughts and prayers aren’t going to save the next group of people, somewhere in this country. Nobody means it anyway.

  8. It’s a system of “things”…
    We are either playing into the system or we want no parts of it

  9. Indeed pple just move on. It was a cold realisation for me after losing my baby brother. The day of and day after, everyone was present. EVERYONE. Hell even NEWS crews were present. And then a week or so went by and there was a silence all around me but my head was ringing like a bell constantly and I jus sat there in a fog and watched everyone go by and their lives jus snap back into place. Not mine. Never mine. Pple will only know that pain when they walk in those shoes. Until tht day comes, they will jus move on with their lives.

    1. Time eventually heals all the best it can. When I was 15 I lost my brother in a car accident and 3 months later my best friend drowned. It changed me for sure and I was bitter towards God. But one must never put a question mark were GOD has put a period. Now I’m not religious but faith helps you get thru tragic times.

    3. I’m sorry for your loss. Maybe time will make it bearable and give you moments of freedom, and then the sorrow might become sweeter with only the memories and not so much the loss

  10. Sadly I suspect we will get some meaningful change as the body counts rise and we reach a point where larger numbers of average people are afraid to go to the grocery store or send their kids to school. Personally I am nowhere near that, however I strongly believe the time to act is now for gun reform before we get there.

    1. Mostly sadly they be no change just very minor this is how things have been. The top player are not shaken just happy they have guns.

  11. It’s time to show the victim that died without censor the video have the news crews show the Carnage.

    2. LIFE DON’T NEED TO BE THIS WAY. NOT AT ALL.
      THIS DID NOT HAPPEN DECADES AGO ON THE SCALE IT DOES TODAY. BUT COWARDS GOTTA HAVE GUN

  14. We will never move on. These were just kids for Christ sakes. The inactive police just as responsible for their deaths. The Governor and Senator that was lied to. You are in my thoughts. Rest in Paradise to the teachers and families.

  15. The term “thoughts and prayers” is useless. It basically just makes the person saying it feel like he/she has actually done anything. What’s even worse is when religious figures say it. I mean, why don’t they donate some of that tax-free income to those families instead?

    1. Correct i am a christian and i am disgusted. Thoughts and pray is just hypocrisy cause they want their guns.

  17. That put paid to the good guy with the gun argument..good guy is smart , he knew the odds he is facing after hopping thru the hoops of countless gun violence incidences and he not taking any more chances 😂😂

  18. Our hearts are breaking every minute of everyday. I hope the victims families know that the entire world is holding each of their loved ones and them in our hearts ♥️ 🙏🏼 ♥️. I will never allow this to be our new normal. No way! Enough is enough. I’m sorry one woman feels our thoughts and prayers mean nothing. Trust me, behind those prayers, millions are trying to make a change for the better. We need to vote many of our politicians OUT and demand change!

  19. A GUN IS NOT A FASHION ACCESSORY OR A RIGHT OF PASSAGE, NOR OWNERSHIP OF A GUN A RIGHT. OWNING A GUN IS A PRIVILEGE AWARDED TO THOSE WHO ARE RESPONSIBLE MEMBERS OF SOCIETY.
    We are not moving on#MarchForOurLifes in New Zealand. Kia Kaha Arohanui

