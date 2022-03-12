Ex-CIA official explains who Putin should be afraid of March 12, 2022 104 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Gotta love his inner circle collapsing upon himself and those who are stuck to him. 👏.
@Satori
People are asking me to keep sharing these 2 stories, so I will.
Several days ago, I shared a story that made the headlines all over Norway (I’m Norwegian).
I’ll share it again, and then add a new story that made headlines just a couple of days ago:
A young Norwegian man, 18 years old, was on his first day of work as a crane truck driver. This was in the town of Tromsø, far north in Norway and not that far from our shared border with Russia. He was finishing his work when a man from a Russian fishing boat came up to him and handed him an envelope. The lad, a bit confused, glanced at what was written on it. It said in handwritten letters: “Human help for the Ukrain”
He asked the man if he wanted him to deliver it. Yes, that was what the Russian would like. The young Norwegian told the press that he stood with the envelope in his hands for a moment, shocked and very moved. “This shows that they want to help”, he said. After conferring with others in the trucking company, who also were so moved that they actually took “time out” from work that day to let what had happened sink in, it was decided that the envelope will go to Norway’s Red Cross in Ukraine. The lad was no less moved when he learned the content of the envelope: 5000 kroner, or 558.44 US dollars. Moved by the fact that a man, whose country is in war with the people he wants to help, chose to trust a total stranger with such an amount of money.
In the same Norwegian town, a man has now started a fundraising campaign to help the Russians on the seven Russian fishing boats docked in the local harbor. The reason is, he says, that since Visa and Mastercard has pulled out from Russia, it will not be possible for them to continue to provision themselves during their stay in Norway. He has talked with a few of these men, and they admit that the situation is difficult.
He says he is surprised and heartened by the positive response his campaign is obtaining, that while there are some who are saying that the fishermen deserve to starve to death “because they are Russians”, he prefers to focus on all the positive response and the people who are donating. With the help of a friend of his, a Russian woman, he will find out what their needs are, and the Norwegian tourist company Northern Yachting will provide boats and crew to ship the provisions out to those of the fishing boats that are docked in the middle of the harbor. The CEO of this company, who himself has experience as a fisherman, says this experience is one of the reasons they are helping the foreign fishermen. He have heard they have little food left, and he knows the salary that Russians on that type of boats gets, is a meager one.
I’m posting these stories as a reminder of our shared humanity, of the fact that it is oftentimes those with the least who are the first to give, and of the compassion for others that exists across borders notwithstanding any heinous whims from the far too powerful.
As a fellow Norwegian replied to my original post:
“Thank you for sharing the story. I think there are many who need something positive in all the negative”.
– And while not being a fan of copying and pasting, I am making an exception regarding this content.
@Ananamu You sound like a crazy person
Thank you for sharing this story
@Lino Argento NUT
Excellent story but you aware WHY Russia attacked Ukraine ? It threatened to join NATO if it did then NATO would have 2000 km of Russian border and that would be too close to Moscow . You Europeans need to keep your distance and stop provoking each other .
It’s time the Russian military turned around and headed for the Kremlin, and for the people of Russia to rise up against tyranny.
@Melissa Sellers Freedom isnt free, eh Lady? Bahahahah
@Tom Story It’s about freedom and democracy. Gas has nothing to do with independence of Ukraine. Russia is funding its invasion with gas and thats it
@Blue Lagoon I know the truth from first hand. Refugees are everywhere. Videos are everywhere. We have XXI century, mobile cameras, no more lies from Putin and Lavrov
@TheKeef Bolsheviks slaughtered him, along with women and children? Same thing gonna happen bruh?
Let’s just hope that if a coup takes Putin out that his replacement isn’t cut from the same KGB cloth. Or worse.
Well, at this point it’s worth the risk in case Navalny gets in.
@Yousavedbro Heaven Bound loony tunes rapture boy. Do you believe you will be raptured in a chariot or a convertible. Hehehe 😁
Probably will be honestly they’d never put someone young in power it’s always the old bitter men that just want power and to live past days of glory.
@David Sporn hey everybody in due time Satan’s simps gonna be humbled. In the meantime look at what they support.
People of God s
Conscience know better!
Birds of a feather flock together.
Tyrants support tyrants. Buying oil from Venezuela or Iran. IS supporting PUTIN.
Both Iran and Venezuela are Russia allies!
The Wicked left in America are trying to district from their great covid lies and destruction.
Lord help you see and
be alert!
Happy to see that Americans are so optimistic about this war, here in Europe we are just afraid about what could happens in the next weeks… a coup on Putin doesn’t looks likely, for Europeans specialists at least… let’s hope you guys are right !
No . US Media lies every day and makes fake media to sell ads . The reason Putin attacked Ukraine is because if it joined NATO then NATO would have 2000 km of Russia;s border . Putin is saving Russia from NATO he is not endangering it with a reckless war he had to attack Ukraine the Russians had no choice .
@Melissa Sellers As uaual……
@MrFlipside Ah, I didn’t bother clicking the “read more” button. Now, you think because I opened a new account, I’m what exactly? Not relevant?
“Bro, you clearly got banned because you hurt a few Americans before, now you doing again.” -American fruitcake
@Matt Rogers best news I’ve heard all day. Unfortunately, it’s just another piece of western propaganda.
May as well kiss our arses goodbye Gabriel! It’s like they are reporting on a football match !
True, bad things happened in Ukraine before. But that does not give anyone the right to bring suffering and destruction to the civilian population.
@Yousavedbro Heaven Bound so the blame doesn’t lay with the invading country and their president – Putin, that’s strange because I’m almost sure it’s all over the news and media, but if you say different then you must be telling the truth and we’re all imagining the news for the last 2 weeks. Yeah, we’ll come to you for the news from now on, you’re so smart and full of information, we won’t believe anything unless you say it’s true….🤣🤣🤣🤣😆😆😆😖😖
Well, to be fair, he said his actions can shorten his regime. And a coup is possible – in a couple of years.
I think this is going to be WW3.
or months
@keito-kun More likely months.
I pray God that Putin is removed from office by his own people so the world can have peace
@EZ_COMPANY Tucker came for Ketanji Brown Jackson lsat scores,
Needless to say, neither he nor anyone else on the right demanded to see Brett Kavanaugh’s LSAT scores, or Amy Coney Barrett’s, or Neil Gorsuch’s. That those justices were perfectly smart was the default assumption, something that wasn’t even worth wondering about. Why just look at them.
Boy you guys are wrong about Putins influence and resources… so far off
@Kory Szymanski You’re living proof that, you can’t fix stupid..
Pathetic sheep you trust CIA and the most corrupt government in world called America?
the only problem with that is some one has to take the blame, it’s not going to be only Putin
Only putin will take the blame. The nut bag is hitler
@iCorazon19 Actually Putin will be beaten by Biden.
“Beaten by Biden”.
@iCorazon19 Would you be happier if he kissed Putins feet like your boy trump did? enjoy.
@iCorazon19 Yes Go is the weakest president
History has shown time and again that after what he has done, he’s now at the end.
I would not be so sure about that… Stalin and Mao stayed in power until their death, and in Europe the same can be said of Franco and Salazar. It seems to me that violent dictators are quite good at keeping power, doubling the danger they represent to societies.
Amen to that! History has shown us over and over and over the same things. That dictators start wars when they know their time is coming!!
Karma will get Putin and those who are on his side and those who are cheering this war
Trust me sooner or later karma will get every singe one of these lunatics
There’s an entire laundry list of dictators, who didn’t fair well when their egos took over the rational part of the brain.
I wish Putin all the consequences he has earned. Hopefully he gets the Mussolini treatment.
@Griffinmc who’s going to charge him?
Or same ending as lenin or stalin. Horrible deaths
Or, better… Maybe the Muammar Khadafy “treatment.” Personally, I think Russians should bury him up to his shoulders in sand and then invite his aggrieved citizens to saw at his neck with a bamboo saw — like in Clavell’s Shogun novel.
He should be afraid of his own sick mind.
I hope Putin will never ever have a peaceful night’s sleep again and will always be looking over his shoulder. GLORY TO UKRAINE!!!
He’s very paranoid right now
Joke
If he doesnt’ mind poisoning journalists or opposition opponents, he won’t mind poisoning an entire city/nation.
I think he made that clear when he threatened to use nukes. I’m not sure that option has ever been off the table. Yes, it’s crazy. But by most definitions so is he.
Maybe , guilty , ” Pleasure ” ? Mmm …… let me , kill you , b u t , not Me ! The Horror 🥲
He should be afraid of his own people when they find out how he made his fortune.
It most certainly wasn’t by saving up his salaries that’s for sure.
@Bhagwati Pant Putin is absolutely evil put out a bounty on US military in Afghanistan
@Bhagwati Pant his first heist when was he qas assistant mayor of St-Petersburg. Russian independant investigation initiated by the Kremlin when it was less corrupt had proof he had siphoned all the money in food aid at the collapse of the USSR, more than a 100 million $. The food never went out to the populace. It had his signature on the paper to.make the money disappear. It went to various individuals, likely some foreigners and his rich inner circile which he governed today.
Week 3 and Putin is still around……takes one brave person to cement his/her name in history. There must be someone close to Putin to take him out
I heard that the only one woth a weapon is Putin and everyone at that Table knows that and is Affraid to question his Direction.#Switch Blade Shoes
He counted on US and Europe NOT to react and when they did, it would be too little to late and he IS right. He isn’t leaving now. he will have the Capital in the next couple of days. He gave the West WEEKS of notice he was coming and US and Europe did NOTHING. The reality is, US and Europe really doesn’t care. They talk like they do, send some weapons WAY to LATE to make themselves look good. Maybe didn’t go as quick as the thought, but it’s still going to be successful.
The same thing was said of Stalin, and he died a near-vegetable soaked in his own piss. (Unless you believe Beria poisoned him, which IS entirely possible…)
@trvman1 At what cost to Russia? Years of economic damage?
High level content. This man knows his Putin.
What do you call a Russian bedpan?
**A poo-tin
LMAO. He didn’t spill anything that is not public info.
@INDIA SUPER CLEAN 🇮🇳 kek
I am so afraid of the possibility of a global conflict, and so sick of this emperialism sickness.
@The TacoCat Nice link, dum****!
Hey, everyone. Let’s do something about Putin invading Ukraine. Call your Congressman and demand we provide the Iron Dome for Ukraine like we did for Israel. – TAV ♥️🇺🇸🌎👍
There ought to be an international law: one simply cannot invade another country.
