Recent Post
- Viral video of man spraying homeless woman sparks outrage
- CNN presidential historian reacts to Biden administration’s handling of classified documents
- Hear the details of a new UFO report released by US government
- Elvis biographer reveals what Lisa Marie Presley told her during interviews
- Ex-CIA official reacts to Putin getting angry with his own official
73 comments
He is berating a subordinate… It’s what predominately weak and shattered men do to compensate… how quaint.
We have been on a recession since the beginning of 2022, but big media and governments all over the world didn’t want to admit it. We need to be wise and use our brains. Knowledge is power and I’d like all the family to be powerful! Just purchased some AMA2023P Thanks for keeping us informed during this times of doubt?
That’s crap twitch. One of the key signs of a recession is layoffs. Up to this point, people returning to work has surpassed expectations. Thank you President Biden!
It seems big media and government words trigger conspiracy theorists to like this comment. It’s nothing wrong to be a big responsible business or elected official you genius.
Guess again racist. You can’t make a recession by wishing for it.
Repent and believe in Jesus. John 3:16 KJV – For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Luke 13:3 KJV – I tell you nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.
2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV – Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
Scammers trying to profit on a new kind of level since their beloved bitcoin is dying XD
Putin: “Put 2 liters of water in a 1 liter bottle”
Guy: “u wut mate?”
@Ricky HunterGuy: I’ll try my best…
Putin: No no you don’t do your best, you do it in a month. Now go put 2 liters of water in a 1 liter bottle
@𝓢𝖍𝓪𝓭𝖔𝔀☠𝓡𝓮𝖛𝓮𝖓𝖌𝓮𝓪𝖓𝖈𝓮 Guy: places one liter water in a 1 liter bottle and then drinks it…repeats same as first time. Done putin!
@Ricky Hunter more like he puts one litre in it, tells putin there are two and putin says well done!
Then the troops go without water because there wasnt enough water in the bottles
Putin: And don’t break the bottle! I want to pour 2 liters out of it when you hand it back to me. We needed this done yesterday!
@Venerable Nelson Guy: So why you give me the bottle next week???
How long before the minister accidentally falls out of a window?
R.I.P. (Rest In Pieces)
1 month.
How long time till he hits the ground?
He was not being tough, he was bullying. This is what he does.
@Ford Focus Bäkhmut is being in circled😃😃😃😃🤪
@Mustafa Khan learn to spell before attempting to sh*t talk…….
@Andrew Campbell I am evading AI censorship. Yöu dö nöt häve the Bbräin to understand that.
That’s not even bullying it’s just stupid. I think days of our lives has better content
@Mustafa Khanwith dead Russians
For his managers that he fires, when one door closes, a window opens!
😅
Novichoc on Window latch
Yes, but that doesn’t mean he will get star employees to fill the positions! Like installing boiler room attendants to do the CEO`s job!
oof
Holy ground is waiting his coming😅🌻
That guy that Putin yelled at would be well advised to stay out of multi-story buildings for the foreseeable future… What with the rash of prominent Russians falling out of windows lately.
And lets not forget… Don’t wear novochock underwear.
@Jason Carney So is the new Polonium tea-blend😉😁.
@Moira Willenov And the new novochock fragrance.
Don’t order lunch from a Kremlin owned restaurant either.
💯
That trade minister better be looking for an escape hatch!
An -escape hatch- open window has been prepared for him. *R.I.P.* _(Rest In Pieces)_
It’s alright there aren’t any [escape hatches] fitted to the aircraft he’s failing to build!
@Thoughts & Other Wreckage _Maybe he thought another wreckage?_
Joke aside (I like you avatar name), he should probably write his will and say goodbye to the ones he love.
He should find himself a mirror and start barking at what he sees there.
Nothing unusual about this behavior. Putin been acting like this for decades. Moreover, the fellow may have been doing his job, but simply fell out of favor with the wish troll Putin.
Let’s also remember that the lack of software and components from the West has been expected to hit Russian aviation production very hard since sanctions started.
He wants to be seen that he’s tough but more importantly its not his fault if things go south. If he does succeed, then he’s the big tough guy that won even when his own people couldn’t get the job done
The Russian mindset of the ppl complaining to the Tzar, the Tzar pretending to listen and acting like he’s solving the problem.
Sounds familiar 😂
Someone needs to tell about this to comrad stalin.
You’re right. Maybe he should get his gun and head to the front line. Lead from the front instead of the rear.
Quite.true
Russian are stupid if they buy into this and it seems many do!
If only he listened to some objective military personnel who would have told him this invasion was a bad idea.
@Mr Rey Translation: “LOOK! Over there!!! SQUIRREL!!!”
Putin did listen. How do you think he knew who to shove out all those windows? 😉😉😉😉
@Mr Rey Trump
When you’re a leader of whatever country and you constantly lash out at your colleagues around you aren’t going last to long . Putin and a small number made the decision to invade . Yet he takes no responsibility .
The grubby despot only promotes mediocre corruptable ‘kiss up – yes people’ and is reaping the rewards of doing this for years .
The army , commanders etc know what they are doing is wrong
One thing is for sure, he’s making a lot of enemies inside his government. The dwarf is eventually going to go down.
Maybe. He might just kill them and replace them with people more loyal to him with the help of the FSB. As long as the FSB is always loyal, then Putin is safe.
The Putin clip sums up the problem. An honest man says he will do his best, given lack of funding. A career path toady will say “Yes Sir, we will do that” and he will fiddle the books to make it look good. And you wonder why the Russian army equipment was so poor?
At least, this strategy of his has been working for 20 years now. Let’s not forget who saved Russia in the early 2000s when boris left it in shambles.
He is simply calling on his minister to try harder, and if the latter can’t have the job done, he is replaced. Quick and easy.
@Nkongho Ryan he’s not saving it now, acting like Adolf Hitler…
@Skitpåre he is saving it like never before folk. Obviously, the USA will never praise him for that, because all it’s interested in is keeping the good old bear a gas station. But now Putin is changing that, though even l didn’t see the invasion coming. But you can be sure that for Russia it’s “so far soooooo goooood”.
Spot on!
@Nkongho Ryan Saved ruzzia? Are you kidding?
He’s loosing it – plain and simple – and the Russkies lift his heavy price tag!
In Moscow, a man is waiting in line for several hours at his local bank to try to withdraw his money. He loses patience, and, furiously, ends up screaming “This was a stupid war. I’m going to go and kill Putin because he’s done all of this.”
He goes to the Kremlin, fuming. A few minutes later, he is back in line at the bank. “Hey you came back” says another person waiting in line “what happened?”
“The line at the Kremlin is even longer than this one…”
Priceless.
Funny 😂
@jan edvinsson why would you think he’s so paranoic? When u know u’re doing the bad thing u get paranoid. This dude has no escape and has Americans on his footsteps now. He better be watch out. We all wake up one morning and discovered that Bin Laden was killed i a silently prepare znd precisely attack. People shoid avoid this to do list of Americans.
@женя жолобов LOL, no cash available means a modern country?
🤣🤣🤣👍🏽
This leadership style is a classic, the Georgian bank robber and Austrian painter used similar ways to keep their underlings under control
I’d stay away from open windows if I was that guy
This is what a bully does. Are you kidding me who was surprised by this?! My advice to this guy is to stay away from all high windows! I fear either way, if he does not produce within a month he is screwed!!
🇺🇸✌🏻🇺🇦