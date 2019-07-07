Ex-Fox News reporter explains why he left

July 7, 2019

 

Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron explains why he left the network to CNN's Brian Stelter. #CNN #News

34 Comments on "Ex-Fox News reporter explains why he left"

  1. Leonaza7 | July 7, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Fox has done enormous damage to our country.

    They’ve found unknowledgable, gullible American minds and filled them with so many lies that their listeners are now happily oozing hatred towards their fellow Americans.

    These are the folks who willingly sacrificed their precious votes to a world-renowned conman…

    • Trump Truth Train | July 7, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Bot.

    • Genesis Real info Report. | July 7, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Kerosin Fuchs Fox news is lie news.

    • Logical Conservative | July 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Fox weren’t the ones feeding you complete bull about Russia for the past 2 years straight. The truth hurts.

    • Kerosin Fuchs | July 7, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Logical Conservative B-b-but it’s not about Russian collusion! It’s about obstruction!

      Oh… that’s not working? W-w-well… Trump flew on Epstein’s plane one time to New York! Bill Clinton only went 17 times to Epstein’s rape island! #I’mwithher #reeesist

    • J M | July 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Kerosin Fuchs how did you do that. I just text that into the George steponpoulous this week show too the letter.

  2. The Vinyl Truffle | July 7, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    “I was surrounded by soulless vampires.” Wasn’t the answer i expected. But in a way, it’s exactly what I secretly believed.

  3. Greenpoloboy3 | July 7, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    I’m in Britain. I am not to familiar with CNN and Fox but I think both kinda the same, both United in love for each other and everyone, and reporting things in a neutral non-biased way. xx

    • Sara | July 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Greenpoloboy3 yeah no that is the case CNN and Fox News is not the same. Fox News is beyond bias and caters to everything with the last name Trump. You need to go Search box at the top of your YouTube and search for both names before you even make the comments you are typing.

  4. Leonaza7 | July 7, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Carl Cameron’s a long time, excellent reporter whose skills & knowledge were always lost by working for FUX News. Glad to see he’s moved on.

  5. Trumpanzee Hunter | July 7, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    He refused to sell his soul to the Orange Devil. I respect that a lot.

  6. The Memo | July 7, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch created Fox News as a vehicle for promoting right wing propaganda and conspiracy theory. Rush Limbaugh created right wing talk radio for the same reason. Newt Gingrich created the “compromise is treason” mentality in Congress. The “freedom caucus” turned Obstruction of Government Function into a political movement. The Frankenstein trump creation is the result. The Republican Party is morally bankrupt

  7. ElderM!llenn!al | July 7, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Terrifying boomers gets exhausting after a while

  8. John Preston | July 7, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do,
    and many of them are on the younger side.’
    – Donald Trump, 2002”

  9. TheBigStink | July 7, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Fox “news” takes advantage of unsophisticated folk.

  10. David Ellis | July 7, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Faux essentially told Carl stop reporting , start reciting talking points. Shepherd Smith , the next to go. Farcical Fox hates facts.

  11. independent vote | July 7, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Fox news USED TO BE AGAINST: tariffs, speaking to Kim Jong Un (without conditions), cheating on your pregnant wife, siding with Russia, executive orders….what happened ? Oh, it’s a rich, white, dude now…not the evil, black guy huh ?

  12. A Colley | July 7, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    He is politely saying Fox became full of crap! So is Trump.

    • 84M Subscribers | July 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      your full of craps fact done care about your feelings lol leave the country if you dont like it

  13. Don Anderson | July 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Chris Wallace and Shep Smith really need to follow Cameron.

  14. Turbo Nutter Bastard | July 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    He rubbed his two brain cells together and got more?….lucky him.

  15. M. Rici | July 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Poor victim of work now he is a failure bcz the president your face me puke it’s yours not the president’s ☝️🙄😂

  16. David Davidson | July 7, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Wow! I wondered what happened to him? I had no idea he “retired” from Fox News Channel to head a progressive version of The Drudge Report you say? Wow! Just wow! Hello Mr. Campaign Carl Cameron! Omg.

  17. Scott Koningisor | July 7, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Brenda Lawrence and Katherine Clark should forcibly sodomize Carl Cameron.

  18. Eric p | July 7, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    While fox might be 40% opinion CNN is 100% opinion

  19. family lowe | July 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    CNN and their american-hating, fawning, commie thought police need to go.

  20. wel1968 | July 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    he worked for Faux News for 20+ years
    while they defended Bush2 in Iraq
    when they went after Barry, saying he was not born in the USA
    he will forever be,m FAUX NEWS… the fact you allow it on your stage, makes YOU FAKE NEWS F YOU CNN FOR HAVING HIM ON!

    the only diffrence now, and to you
    he is selling a book
    he should be drug into the street
    and ‘stoned’ to death

