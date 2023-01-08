Recent Post
47 comments
Rudy went from prosecuting mob crime families to now defending Trump’s crime family!😂
@Kiss My Axe Indictments are coming, Wait for it……..
@The Media Lies Do you know what’s on the laptop? Do you really? I bet you don’t answer.
@Kiss My Axe Now. Now Donny jr,, it is you isn’t it?
,, Its all catching up to your sisters secret boy friend.
Oh this? https://youtu.be/ygwY1rZKQf0
Rudy tried to sell his souls to Trump, but Donald never paid the bill. Classic.
Oh boy, that’s clever. You come up with that yourself? 😅 what a loser
Trump was never know to pay any of his bills
@Lynda Pelletier CORRECT! THEY STR8 WHITE CONSERVATIVE OLD RUSSIA-LOVING CISGENDERED MALES ARE NOT FIT FOR OFFICE – CAN’T WAIT FOR WOKE TRANSVESTITES OF COLOR TO TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!!
Rudy never had a soul.
@E Camp RUDY SOLD HIS SOUL TO VALDAMIR PUTIN LIKE WHY IS THIS STRAIGHT WHITE CISGENDERED INSURRECTIONISTS IN AMERICA
“We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.” Rudy Giuliani
Lol
They presented tons of evidence and anyone with an IQ over room temperature would be able to understand that but apparently you can’t?
@C Clemen where is the evidence presented in court, you mental midget.
That is where you swear to your testimony.
Rudy had NOTHING.
@ssclown.
There was no evidence. They lost 60+ cases. Rudy even admitted that his information came from Facebook and Twitter and that he did not investigate the “evidence”. Everything was proven false.
@C Clemen you’re the kind of guy I love to see cross examined and humiliated on the witness stand, under oath
The fact that he’s not in jail is unforgivable
@Damien Haydon
So Rudy broke the law; attempted murder is breaking the law you say? Attempted coup is what then, fool? 🤣
@Gregg Mackie you are delusional! And racist!
@Gregg Mackie
It isn’t the same way as wide spread voter fraud is it? Questions, questions but no answers. Still waiting on that evidence just like you. Tell me again what happened on Jan 6th……..😁
@Rabble Wolf what coup? seriously WHAT COUP?
@Damien Haydon
Look in a mirror and give your face a good slap. 😁
“Truth isn’t truth.”
– Rudy Colludy
You’re right there Rudy, but then that’s what a liar would think.
Alternative facts!!!
Total Landscaping: We approve this message.
Yeah he def was “accidentally” married to his second cousin for 14 yrs.
The guy drank himself over the edge…
“A man who lies to himself, and believes his own lies, becomes unable to recognize truth, either in himself or in anyone else, and he ends up losing respect for himself and for others. When he has no respect for anyone, he can no longer love, and in bim, be yields to bis impulses, indulges in the lowest form of pleasure, and behaves in the end like an animal in satisfying his vices. And it all comes from lying – to others and to yourself.”
Fyodor Dostoyevsky The Brothers Karamazov’
A perfect description of trump
Wonderfully apt.
We got lot of theories , we just don’t have the evidence Rudy G .
It’s unforgivable that Giuliani subjected us to him.
Gulianni’s existence is unforgivable.
He single handedly brought down the mob. Get fucked you goof. You’re only saying that because msnbc and cnn have you brainwashed. Why do you hate him so much? Without mentioning trump. Because that’s the only reason he gets any hate at all.
Another tolerant libtard 😂😂😂
So is yours.
Can you imagine what NYC would be like if it wasn’t for him? It would be like it is now. All those people who moved out would have moved out years ago. Seen the governor begging people to move back?
He’s medically ill. Stage 4 acholiholism. Some one get him some help.
Just one of his remarks? Must be a real hero of clear and empathetic thought there… 😒
Trial by combat the exact opposite of law and order.
Hey, I am not from there, but I lived in NJ when Guiliani was going after organized crime, and good for him! And good for all of us, as he did a pretty good job that others were less willing to do; but
A. It really wasn’t the complete end to organized crime;
B. He DEFINITELY made some deals with REALLY bad guy(s) to get done what he got done;
C. Even THEN he showed a psychological flaw of only believing what he wanted to believe;
D. Just like the Dallas Cowboys (owners) are @holes for calling it “America’s Team”, Guiliani was NEVER MY mayor, so that guy in this vid’ can Bite Me!
And so can anyone else who calls him “America’s Mayor”, or calls them “America’s Team”! Using either term/’title’ is patently UN-American!
How about america’s governor begging people to move back to NY.
After this segment I actually feel bad for Rudy Giuliani.
it’s a shame that he fell so far, all for trump and it’s totally ruined his reputation and possibly the rest of his life.
Everyone has a different potential weakness. For some people, it is the heart, for others, the liver or spleen or lungs. For Rudy, it was his brain that gave out first … so sad that you fell from glory Rudy.