80 comments
EVERYONE in office involved should be held accountable just as everyone that stormed the capitol is being held accountable! We were told no one is above the law right?…
💉😷BLUE ANON🫃🇺🇦
Liberal v conservative countries
These are the most liberal countries in the world: Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, New Zealand, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Austria. These are the most conservative countries in the world: Yemen, Mali, Iran, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia.. Which group seems to have the better functioning societies? Where would you like to live?
In the past Trump would pay fines or settle out of court.
He’s running out of money and may have to pay in time.
Rrrrrrrriiiiiiiigght. – dr. Evil
And they are – with the Republican committees
*JAN6 BREACH WAS DEM PLANNED* FACTS are FACTS
So the DEM-owned FBI had many informants in the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, They knew before Oct 2019 that they were armed and planning to come to Washington JAN6
None of the other JAN6 Rioters was charged with Sedition, Insurrection or interfering with an election with Congress just other crimes
TRUMP WAS NOT INVOLVED there is no mention of his name and he was telling them to go peacefully, he could not have stopped the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers they had their own agenda
One JAN6 protester was released cuz it was proven he was let in by capital police – Go Figure
*Question* – if the FBI knew that two groups were armed and coming to Washington
– why did they allow them to come into the building
– Why did the Capital Police refuse outside police and Federal support
– Why and who told the capital police to stand down? some think it was the Speaker of the house – What do you think?
*Answer* – *TO FRAME OUR PRESIDENT TRUMP*
Betcha the soon EOL JAN6 committee won’t tell ya that will they – can you say *POLITICAL WITCH HUNT?*
The justice department can’t just ignore things, they are ultimately going to have to charge Donald Trump. And then it will get interesting.
I’m doing the biggest bong rip ever that day!
@shade38211 WTF?
The f*** do I care?
I helped put William Weld in office twice in MA.
You don’t know me from Jack, Jack.
Ol’ sleepy Joe is on Trump World the way I figure it.
Just like Hillary, right? If she was any kind of candidate in 2016 it should’ve been a bloodbath for Trump, no?
Weld tried to toss his party a life preserver in 2020, but the stupid effers doubled down on batshite instead.
Oh well.
And Hillary, the ObamaNator, China Joe, etc….
@Ray Epps FBI Special agent says the Trump sycophants.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🇺🇸 it took over 2 years to bring charges on Nixon and the investigation on Trump and his cohorts is 10x more complex.
I’m sorry, I missed the part where he was a serious politician… Ever.
@Realistically Speaking explain the grift? Nancy Pelosi made hundreds of millions of dollars in Congress, Trump made his money as a developer
We need a new metric by which to measure seriousness. If it were measured in Kelvin he would have gone below absolute zero.
@Jade 🐠 I am republican but the idolatry of one party that escalated to one man made me pause.
@Juan Escobedo I don’t know if it’s a joke, but you’re really funny !!! 🤣
@dgrichmondbc so far
If you’re talking about mentally diminishing, I agree. He also diminished whatever credibility the GQP had left in ’16.
Orangey the Clown couldn’t possibly do anything to diminish him as a “serious politician” more than him just being himself.
Trump was never serious about trying to win the 2016 primaries and must have been extremely surprised when his off the cuff speech during the debates was actually very well received by the Republican base. Now he’s going back to the real reason he ran in 2016 which was to raise his profile and use that to do more grifting.
Liberal v conservative countries
@Mason D most americans never see or even get this? Sad.
True, but don’t forget what happened to these people who desperately needed to feel that having a black president was the worst thing that ever happened.
@Saorsa17 I’m making a point. Trust me, I get it.
@Mason D
You are talking about theocracies. There are obviously a lot more differences there than the kind of “liberal vs. conservative” we discuss in America.
Trump’s NFT’s would have been more realistic if he had his head photoshopped onto images of the 7 deadly sins – “scenes from his life”: envy, gluttony, avarice, lust, pride, sloth, and wrath.
I think he thinks Avarice is another porn star.
Oh snap!
@Alex 35 , DOJ can only indict him ; judges will condemn. But, I agree with you
You’ve nailed it. How 1/2 the Christian’s idolized him was what helped me understand how the antichrist will woo believers in the end times. He’s not it, just a stupid man but the concept now makes sense to me
@Courage Karnga don’t tell me you want to compare IQs between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. I don’t think you’re going to win that argument
He was never a serious politicians to begin with… People fell for his scams.
Name one scam?
@ms 3533 let’s see there’s the NFT trading card GRIFT that’s a national joke….
The fake “election defense fund,” where Kimberly Garfoyle got $62k from that particular fund.
His Steaks…. We tried them…. They’re horrible…
The big lie…. the 2020 election was not rigged/stolen… every single offcial… his counsel, DOJ , kids all told him the election wasn’t stolen.
Trump university… oh yeah shut down by a judge….
What about the big ‘wall,” supposed to be the greatest thing about the administration, make Mexico pay for it…. Oh yeah I’m paying your damn wall…. and it’s not even a wall…. it’s a fence!
And the worse scam of all is I don’t even know if the former president is even rich…. bc he won’t release his tax returns. Why? What’s he hiding?
He said he wasn’t a politician but they didn’t realize that it meant that he had no idea of how to govern. He played on the negative connotation of the word. They loved being entertained.
@Lexy Swope
Well they always say the Republicans are gullible…
Who ever thought of him as a serious politician is the reason we had him as a President. The dude was ALWAYS a conman. This is just like “Trump Steaks” and “Trump University” and “Trump….”.
@CaliTXman Well without Trump there would certainly not be as much to laugh about!
🤣😂😁
@CaliTXman Yet here you are, watching CNN.
I do understand what you mean but the sad thing is that it is being more diminished by the current management who under the guise of being balanced is actually doing the opposite. If only Fox would try to have some semblence of impartiality and factual based opinion then the news /opinion world be so much better for everyone to be informed and educated. @CaliTXman
@Dana E. True yes. Sometimes I need a good eye roll.
The best part “diminishes him as a serious politician”. When was he EVER a serious politician? When? Tell me when! 😅😅😅😅😅😅
Ill show you instead just a short on Trumphttps://youtube.com/shorts/8J-fqn_71AA?feature=share
💯Seriously when was tRump anything other than a grifter and criminal?
@Make da Ká I’m not worried. I’m having fun! CNN has been diminishing itself for years.
@Make da Ká Also, I don’t watch FOX News. Probably watched less than an hour of FOX programing in the last 3-4 years.
@CaliTXman I think you solved your own problem, Did you know there are 2 sides to a story, one is truth and and the other BS. you need to stop watching the BS.
I’m no attorney general but if I was, Donald Trump would already be serving 2 years for falsifying an official weather service map with a sharpie.
Jan Six Hoax joined a week ago which makes him a Troll Farm boy. Don’t engage, just report the clown for misinformation ✌️
@robert riteman Right? He’s such a loser. I like that he keeps adding on more foolishness to his Everest-high mountain of foolishness. It’s embarrassing – for him. 🤣
@Jan Six Hoax ⬅️🤡
@Denese M ignore Jan6hoax he’s a Russian troll bot with a start date of December 10, 2022
@notyourroad getting? You said somebody explained it can you show me where because I haven’t seen anybody explain their accusations that Donald Trump committed felonies. That’s why I’m asking. You see like I explained how Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton committed felonies hey that’s the difference between the right and left we actually have evidence for our accusations. Everything you believe is based on brainwashing by your cult leaders like Rachel Russia Russia Russia mad cow disease
Lol, imagine ever thinking Trump was a serious politician? 🤣
The fact anyone takes this man serious is the problem. He’s always been this way, he didn’t just start once he was elected.
I posted warning posts on Facebook around November 2015. (One year before Election.)
Donald Trump has won a world record title , as the world most famous lunatic .
So true. Con man and liar for years.
Right. This isn’t a new disease.
@BsTheLadynred well I guess we know that they had enough of him getting away of anything cause if we were to act like Trump taking secret documents and lying to turn the election around and tell people to go to the capital to stand back and stand by we be in jail by now faster than lightning speed, now I think the reason why we civilians can go to jail faster cause obviously we are in the bottom and cops are in the middle and governors are in the upper middle then the president which is in the high but the government is in the higher up which they shouldn’t let that man get away of anything like no one shouldn’t be afraid to stop him he isn’t like Kim Jung un.
He’s never been a serious politician, people need to be careful, keep talking about him getting prosecuted, don’t loose focus, that’s what he wants
All these GQP politicians should be held accountable, especially Gym Jordan.
Might I add Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson that went to Russia to try to get dirt on the Biden’s and saying no weapons at January 6th attack.
Held responsible for what exactly are you saying they did something wrong if so be specific. Why is it you leftist are always making accusations but can never provide any evidence for your accusations.
Example I can say Joe Biden should be held responsible for his crimes and then I can tell you one of his many crimes like weaponizing the FBI to break into the homes of what’s left of the Free press to recover his daughter’s diary which incriminates him on molesting her when she was a 9-year-old girl well actually those are two crimes.
God, how I hate his smug little face!
💯
You mean Jim Jordan right?
I would have thought the day he took a sharpie to a weather map and set Alabama falsely in the path of a tornado simply to cover his error would have permanently destroyed any notion he was a serious politician.
Not to mention two Corinthians, Yosemite (he pronounced it “yozymight”), Thailand (he pronounced it “thighland.” Dumb Schmuck
Most Alabamans would’ve gladly taken one, (a tornado I mean) for Team Trump, just to show the world that Big Orange was one sharp forecaster of all things to come.
Like he needed the help. He did GREAT JOB of diminishing himself long b4 NFT’s.
I think the most depressing, and frustrating thing about all of this is that it took some stupid digital baseball cards for these people to say “enough is enough?” I feel like I’m living in the weirdest episode of the Twilight Zone ever made.
But, his minion cult members bought all the cards. Sold out within 24 hours news reported.
As much as Steve Bannon has supported Trump in touting the big lie, I think he should support him on these digital cards as well. Steve could get his own cape, and a mask, and join Trump. They could be the new caped crusaders, “flying around the digital world grifting the populous” .
NO ONE should, get away with anything. This country needs to hold EVERYONE accountable. Other countries are watching us and we need to let anyone even contemplating similar actions that IT IS NOT ACCEPTED!
This is crazy. Almost every Republican in office was supporting the coup and still are. Every one of them should face prosecution.
Yep. You guys NEED to indict him. We don’t need our good neighbors to go all fascist and crazy . Come back to your senses, indict the fat bastard
He’s got us paying attention to him and talking about him. To him that’s what matters. How many times has he gotten millions of dollars of free advertizing by being outrageous. It’s like a car wreck on the side of the highway. Everybody slows down to look even though there is nothing to see. Blessings. Peace. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.