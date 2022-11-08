Recent Post
65 comments
Russia said “we are not going to invade Ukraine” and then proceeded to invade. Since then they have lied many more times. They have damaged their diplomatic reputation greatly, and their word is worth very little at this time.
Ukraine said “we are not going to have our own nukes” and then back in 2021 Zelensky said, we may just get some.
Then Ukraine lost 20% of the territory and they try to pass it as a humiliation for Putin. We’ll see.
@Alex Shapiro considering how putin failed to take the capital despite being on its door step with miles of tanks I think russia was definitely embarrassed
@Agantuk Russia seems trustworthy?
You have to be kidding. There is reason entire East Europe switched over to NATO.
Ukraine wanted to go ” neutral ” after cold war collapse . and you see result of that
@Alex Shapiro Ukraine gave up its nukes in 90s with understanding its borders would be protected by Russia USA and Britain. Russia not only didn’t protect Ukraines border it tried to conquer all of Ukraine. And failed miserably.
@angel lara Ukraine is embarrassed that it lost 20% of its country, despite billions in foreign aid, all the ammo and all the drones
A quote Putin might want to consider: “The victor is not victorious if the vanquished does not consider himself so.”. Russia can decide to start the war without the consent of Ukraine, but they can’t decide to end it without the consent of Ukraine.
@I Love Jesus Reigns Forever People have been saying that for the last 2000 years. Why are you right when all of them were wrong?
And right now Ukraine is all to glad to turn the Cherson Salient into Ruzzias sinkhole of death!
On a smaller scale that is valid for Bakhmut too!
Yes. All the power comes out from the will of Ukraine people. The morale is strong among Ukraine forces.
Russian recruits start surrender en mass.
yeah according to you and CNN… 😁😁😁
No mass surrender. That happened to Ukraine. That happens in every war. 40% of Ukraine is in dark mode. Kiev is being evacuated. Now this is exclusive
Sit tight : don’t advanced the dug in ,they need air support first ,before they attempt to advanced ,if they do, get it, then advance and conquer what remains ,give them what they ask
The fact that Russia thinks they can attack a country but can’t be attacked on their homeland is baffling
Ukraine does need to do more attacks on Russian soil.
@Justice – Yes, it certainly is baffling. It appears as tough the world is in dread of Russia as “untouchable”. But I think it’s being tackled as a monkey in possession of a deadly device will be handled, since the primate does have enough intelligence not understand the full nature and extent of the impact of such device would be if allowed to go off. Once the threat is vacated, Putler and his followers will be in a huge oven.
Fool talk true
I long to see Russian cities being devastated and her citizens running for bomb shelters like Ukrainians.
You already said that
Ukraine never got to be a NATO member, because of the rules. But Ukraine has received as much support (minus the troops, etc.) as we can possibly give them. I’m proud of the NATO countries. Keep it up! The Ukrainians will do the rest. 📌 Stick a pin in it.
Please give them the long-range Himar missiles so they can take out the Black Sea fleet..
…🇺🇦 💪🇺🇦✌🇺🇦❤🩹…
@Prescient that percentage doesn’t give you the whole picture. Americans gave way more than any other country
@xpact Soon that might stop as well.
@xpact I’m not arguing. These are just numbers showing country efforts. 3% of military budget speaks for itself. The fact Ukrainian counter offensive capabilities quite limited for the moment because of the lack of equipment not a great secret for anyone who interested. They didn’t get single US made MBT, aircraft/strike capable drone or 50 miles+ range missile.
You know politicians have tendency describe their efforts as enormous even if they actually did almost nothing.
That’s the case
The consequences of the international order violation not properly punished will be even bigger violation. Easy predictable consequences of the next bigger violation personally for you can be the impossibility to buy any chip embedded equipment including cars, cell phones and computers
Please keep supporting Ukraine, thanks from Canada !
We needs to send Ukraine atacms to prevent Russia launching Iran drone and missile to terrorizing Ukraine civilians and their utilities.
Oh the above comments clearly show the profile of a typical supporter
In fact, the Civilized World and all the Democratic Countries cannot accept or support the illegal, barbaric and unacceptable war that Russia has unleashed in Ukraine, so it is essential that all democratic countries condemn this war by Vladimir Putin, and that the countries Ukraine’s allies continue to militarily support Ukraine, Ukraine which is defending itself to guarantee its legitimate independence. And defeat Vladimir Putin is a lesson for many others dictatorship Countries, and more guarantees to the Peace in the World. We must remember that, now , North Korea is sending missiles to the South Korea , and , even across the skies of Japan. The World is turning into a very danger situation for Peace , and it is really a issue for concern to see politics’s dictators and without Sense of State and of what Democracy means to assume the power of important Countries in the World.
Until the last Ukrainian.. you guys are evil
% of Military budget to Ukraine support per country
Latvia – 41%
Estonia – 37%
Lithuania – 16.7%
Poland – 15%
Luxembourg – 11.9%
Slovakia – 9.9%
Czech republic – 9.4%
Slovenia – 8.5%
UK – 6.7%
Denmark – 6.2%
Norway – 4.4%
Sweden – 4.3%
Canada – 4.1%
Unated States – 3.6%
Greece – 3.3%
Germany – 2.4%
% of GNP says a hell of a lot more then this. It rules out % of GNP going to a countries military budget to start with. And besides that, diplomatic actions that countries do on this subject do not fall under military budget but do cost alot of money aswell. Not to even mention the financial contribution to EU and money and actions from that flowing to Urkain that way.
Kherson will be returned to Ukraine, the mighty Warrior Heroes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will achieve this Victory. Glory and Victory to Ukraine it cannot be any other way. Remember Ukraine, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”. Slava Ukraini 💙💛🇺🇦🙏💙💛🇺🇦🙏
Mighty warriors who kept asking donation and west kept finishing their ammo stockpile before it hit 50% on the eve of a chilling winter.
@Agantuk …. Mighty warriors, who are willing to sacrifice their own blood for freedom from Russian colonialism and to preserve order for free people everywhere…. The free world recognizes what’s at stake and supports them financially and morally 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦. Слава захисникам !!
Russia is taking a huge beating, better get out of Ukraine and cut the losses.
Ukraine has capitalized on the good will of the NATO and UN support. Putin on the other hand tried to take the opportunity of what appeared to be a weak nation and has made a very unwise opportunistic investment. Putin has already lost tremendous amount of valuable good will. Ukraine has capitalized on the little good will that was available. Profiteering often looks like capitalism. It is nothing but opportunism in its ugliest form. Like the drug companies and medical care in the US. It hides a gross incompetence.
By now the Ukraine army is Salty and tough as a fighting force while Russia is using barely trained troops that don’t want to be there.
Ukronazis are getting a beating. Wake up clown. 40% Kyiv is without power.
Precisely!
Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦
Down with Putler!
Ukraine need to find a solution to bypass natural barrier and encircle Kherson and cutting off its supplies
Putin has already lost in Ukraine, the only thing Kherson makes a difference about, is how long and how many people die in this war.
Ukraine appears to be reluctant to initiate a cauldron battle for Kherson.
They lack the heavy artillery and modern main battle tank force needed for such an operation.
NATO should put Ukraine on an equal footing with Russia.
Retaking Kherson would allow Ukraine better access to Crimea, and would certainly block Russian access to the south plus being a huge moral setback for the savages of Russia
Ukraine should consider going around Kherson. During WWII Patton did just that several times. He went around certain areas in order to meet his real goals. Don’t waste resources and manpower if you don’t have to.
How do you go around Kherson?
Have you ever heard about that river in area? it is huge. Go look at the map and tell me where you will go around?
the outcome of all wars is everybody losses
The Defeat and Disgrace of Russian soldiers in the hands of Ukrainians army in Kherson will depend on magnitude of MODERN WEAPONS provided by Western nations to Ukraine. The Defeat of Ukraine in Kheson would amount to defeat of Western powers and this should not be allowed.
Mind Begs the Question:
If in a World
X opposes Occupation – Heroes
Y opposes Occupation – Terrorists
World Governed by – Righteous,Evil?