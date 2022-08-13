70 comments

  1. amazing to me how indifferent Republicans were to Jan 6, and how indignant they are about a lawful search warrant on a private citizen

    2. @Cheri Grabowski Because we’re not… we’re so winning!!! How desperate do you have to be to raid melanias closet?? Maybe jill can find something better than the trash she wears

    3. @Sean Snow USA has plenty of beautiful brown eyed girls, I am happy to report. Amd blue eyed girls like my sisters. Girls?! Ha, they are in their 60s.

  2. I don’t think he was careless in taking these documents,I believe he and others around him knew EXACTLY what they were doing.

    1. Yeah, way too much to be careless. I also want to know HOW. It should have been impossible to take all of these.

  3. I had a TS-SCI clearance when I was in the Air Force. I had to go into a special facility called a “SCIF” that was under 24 hour armed guard etc to even have access to that type of information. Unbelievable.

    1. @J6 you can’t get it through their heads. Merrick Garland even spoke about this in his brief address the other day. They’ll bite anything t RUMP puts at the end of his fishing line

    2. @Mega Watts he has clearance as president to see them, not keep them. They belong to the Presidential Archive and documents needs to go through them to be released and top secret documents would never be released unless declassified for a reason. Trump can’t just say “oh I want these missal launch codes” (for example) and just take them home. Not while being president or (obviously) after.

  4. The question is, why wasn’t he arrested back when it was first discovered he’s taken the documents. He claims that his staff must have “accidentally” grabbed them with the moving boxes as he was leaving the WH. Has that ever happened before? Has any other president accidentally moved over 20 boxes full of classified documents when they left?

  5. Classified documents in a home and location with golf tournament funded by foreign nationals. Perfect point for exchange.

    3. @James Knott Dude, I’m just refuting someone giving inaccurate facts. Are you saying “Classified documents in a home and location with golf tournament” is accurate?”

    4. @Alphanso Worth That doesn’t make it okay to make false statements. Yes, you are correct, but making statements about the documents being near Saudis harms credibility.

    5. @aarqa The documents were found in his home. IIRC, the tournament was in NJ. My point was that it wouldn’t be hard for documents to be taken from Florida to NJ. It also wouldn’t be hard to make copies of documents with a smart phone. I have done that myself many times. When I did some work at a client, I would have them sign the receipt, take a picture of it with my phone and sent the picture to my boss. Trivial.
      Bottom line, Trump had documents he shouldn’t have, including some that shouldn’t have been taken from the secure room to the White House residence, let alone to Mar-a-lago. You may recall, not too long ago, a Chinese woman was caught wandering around there with a camera and other gear. What if she had found those documents?

  6. All President Trump had to do was give the FBI/Justice Department all of those documents that they wanted the first time that he got a subpoena and there wouldn’t be all of this drama right now. Once again he creates problems and then blames others when they have to clean up his mess.

    2. @Louis Vaccaro YES! But it’s the INTEGRITY here that’s the questionable offender! NO OTHER former president has ever done the things this guy has done/is still doing.

      Excuse me…excuse me, what does a FORMER president need with classified documents in the basement of his personal residence anyway?

      Why does he need to store them, when he was so busy throwing his weight around in office he didn’t have time to read classified docs? They’ve already said, he had others to brief him instead –

      It’s not right to sell out your own country just because your ego won’t allow you to be man enough to accept losing an election! That’s the biggie – INTEGRITY! EVERY other former president has a dignified demeanor!

      EXCEPT –

      What’s really frightening – “45” vibrates to the number nine – which is every number being the beginning and the end! Karma can be terribly unkind so folks had better watch out –

  7. I had a TS-SCI clearance when I worked as a State Certified Agent (Vehicle Protection Unit) at Metro State Services. These sound like some very serious charges!.

    3. @Nancy Chandler The espionage laws are contained in US Code Title 18, Chapter 37. 18 USC 793 is a different statute covering different subjects.

  8. I’m sick of hearing potential I’m sick of hearing he might lock him up arrest him now put him on trial find him guilty and lock him up. I am not the only American who thinks this.

  9. Even the world’s dumbest human wouldn’t even know how to do this. We need to know the motive, and who helped him.

    2. I think if decided to run for president in 2024 and lost that he would have given that info to Russia, Saudi, or Korea.

  10. The more you call it a raid the more you give validation to trump. The FBI acted on a legally issued search warrant in the middle of the day.

  11. “I waved my mighty cheeseburger 🍔 and fries 🍟 over the documents that I didn’t take and said, ‘I declassify you – BONG!’ three times.” — DT

    4. I feel kind of bad about laughing at your jokes regarding such a serious situation, but Shy Wolf that was so funny!😆

  12. Maybe Don was having the documents translated into picture-book format so that he could actually understand what was written in them…

    1. Love it! But not even the box of 64 crayons would be enough to translate 12 boxes of top secret documents.

    Mr. Dunn – respect to you.

  15. There’s a procedure to declassify secret materials that involves legal procedures, a paper trail, and interdepartmental reviews.

    This is like saying the President has a sweeping aurhority to sign a law into existence without it first passing both Houses of Congress. The President’s authority to declassify is the last step in a long process

    2. @Jimmy James Trump’s been very quiet for the last 24 hours. That’s a record even for him. Is man-baby finally afraid or is It too hard to come out swinging with little baby hands??

    4. @Jimmy James When has Trump ever listened to his attorneys especially about keeping his big mouth shut. 😆😅🤣😂 Trump’s finally afraid!!!!!!!

  17. Those of us who had Security Clearances while serving in the military know how ‘truly serious’ the mishandling and appropriation of Classified materials is.

  18. Pleeeez Garland needs to get into serious action. This is overdue. It’s exhausting to see no ACCOUNTABILITY. It’s so disgusting and depressing to see a criminal be walking around free.

