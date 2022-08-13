Ex-prosecutor says Trump faces serious potential legal liability August 13, 2022 70 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
amazing to me how indifferent Republicans were to Jan 6, and how indignant they are about a lawful search warrant on a private citizen
@Bryan B oh that’s original😂🤣
@Cheri Grabowski Because we’re not… we’re so winning!!! How desperate do you have to be to raid melanias closet?? Maybe jill can find something better than the trash she wears
@Sean Snow USA has plenty of beautiful brown eyed girls, I am happy to report. Amd blue eyed girls like my sisters. Girls?! Ha, they are in their 60s.
I don’t think he was careless in taking these documents,I believe he and others around him knew EXACTLY what they were doing.
Yeah, way too much to be careless. I also want to know HOW. It should have been impossible to take all of these.
I had a TS-SCI clearance when I was in the Air Force. I had to go into a special facility called a “SCIF” that was under 24 hour armed guard etc to even have access to that type of information. Unbelievable.
@J6 you can’t get it through their heads. Merrick Garland even spoke about this in his brief address the other day. They’ll bite anything t RUMP puts at the end of his fishing line
@Mega Watts he has clearance as president to see them, not keep them. They belong to the Presidential Archive and documents needs to go through them to be released and top secret documents would never be released unless declassified for a reason. Trump can’t just say “oh I want these missal launch codes” (for example) and just take them home. Not while being president or (obviously) after.
The question is, why wasn’t he arrested back when it was first discovered he’s taken the documents. He claims that his staff must have “accidentally” grabbed them with the moving boxes as he was leaving the WH. Has that ever happened before? Has any other president accidentally moved over 20 boxes full of classified documents when they left?
None of his words can be trusted.
yes, non-prosecution here would be dereliction of duty on the part of Garland…blessings to all
And put them in their safe?
Classified documents in a home and location with golf tournament funded by foreign nationals. Perfect point for exchange.
Yup.
@Bunn E. Fartz Documents in Florida, golf tournament in NJ, your accusation is missing something.
@James Knott Dude, I’m just refuting someone giving inaccurate facts. Are you saying “Classified documents in a home and location with golf tournament” is accurate?”
@Alphanso Worth That doesn’t make it okay to make false statements. Yes, you are correct, but making statements about the documents being near Saudis harms credibility.
@aarqa The documents were found in his home. IIRC, the tournament was in NJ. My point was that it wouldn’t be hard for documents to be taken from Florida to NJ. It also wouldn’t be hard to make copies of documents with a smart phone. I have done that myself many times. When I did some work at a client, I would have them sign the receipt, take a picture of it with my phone and sent the picture to my boss. Trivial.
Bottom line, Trump had documents he shouldn’t have, including some that shouldn’t have been taken from the secure room to the White House residence, let alone to Mar-a-lago. You may recall, not too long ago, a Chinese woman was caught wandering around there with a camera and other gear. What if she had found those documents?
All President Trump had to do was give the FBI/Justice Department all of those documents that they wanted the first time that he got a subpoena and there wouldn’t be all of this drama right now. Once again he creates problems and then blames others when they have to clean up his mess.
@Louis Vaccaro most presidents aren’t traitors
@Louis Vaccaro YES! But it’s the INTEGRITY here that’s the questionable offender! NO OTHER former president has ever done the things this guy has done/is still doing.
Excuse me…excuse me, what does a FORMER president need with classified documents in the basement of his personal residence anyway?
Why does he need to store them, when he was so busy throwing his weight around in office he didn’t have time to read classified docs? They’ve already said, he had others to brief him instead –
It’s not right to sell out your own country just because your ego won’t allow you to be man enough to accept losing an election! That’s the biggie – INTEGRITY! EVERY other former president has a dignified demeanor!
EXCEPT –
What’s really frightening – “45” vibrates to the number nine – which is every number being the beginning and the end! Karma can be terribly unkind so folks had better watch out –
OK so what do we do with that bit of insight.
@Erick Borling – Indict?
I had a TS-SCI clearance when I worked as a State Certified Agent (Vehicle Protection Unit) at Metro State Services. These sound like some very serious charges!.
@Rick Milner: No worries! Germy DimWitte has declassified everything, so you’re safe!
@Voorhees666Drummer “I love uneducated people”
@Nancy Chandler The espionage laws are contained in US Code Title 18, Chapter 37. 18 USC 793 is a different statute covering different subjects.
@The Mango Mussolini I love ignorant people. BE(HONS)
I’m sick of hearing potential I’m sick of hearing he might lock him up arrest him now put him on trial find him guilty and lock him up. I am not the only American who thinks this.
👍
Your problee not American
Even the world’s dumbest human wouldn’t even know how to do this. We need to know the motive, and who helped him.
Could Donald Trump be just that??????
I think if decided to run for president in 2024 and lost that he would have given that info to Russia, Saudi, or Korea.
“World’s dumbest human” did know. He lives in Florida 🤣✌️
The more you call it a raid the more you give validation to trump. The FBI acted on a legally issued search warrant in the middle of the day.
“I waved my mighty cheeseburger 🍔 and fries 🍟 over the documents that I didn’t take and said, ‘I declassify you – BONG!’ three times.” — DT
I heard it was “Bong bong BING!” followed by three wet farts on a hamburger
What do gays and republicans
have in common?
Both are feeling a little butt hurt after
yesterdays decision.
Good one!!
I feel kind of bad about laughing at your jokes regarding such a serious situation, but Shy Wolf that was so funny!😆
Maybe Don was having the documents translated into picture-book format so that he could actually understand what was written in them…
Love it! But not even the box of 64 crayons would be enough to translate 12 boxes of top secret documents.
This is the most likely scenario 👨🦲
Notations with crayon.😂😂
Mr. Dunn – respect to you.
Can we now say, “Lock him up!”?
@A T He broke the Presidential Records Act, which he himself raised to a felony from a misdemeanor.
@Borneo Man and that’s a huge lol.
@T. U See my reply to AT and start to wake up. Please.
There’s a procedure to declassify secret materials that involves legal procedures, a paper trail, and interdepartmental reviews.
This is like saying the President has a sweeping aurhority to sign a law into existence without it first passing both Houses of Congress. The President’s authority to declassify is the last step in a long process
Not with Obama!
@John Bryson Exactly.
@Dan Boyd I think he “declassified” them with his make-believe brain.
it’s pretty simple: it’s illegal to take things that don’t belong to you.
Tell it to the rioters last summer
@Jimmy James Trump’s been very quiet for the last 24 hours. That’s a record even for him. Is man-baby finally afraid or is It too hard to come out swinging with little baby hands??
@Chris Smith um yea. Lawyers often tell their clients to be silent. Where have you been?
@Jimmy James When has Trump ever listened to his attorneys especially about keeping his big mouth shut. 😆😅🤣😂 Trump’s finally afraid!!!!!!!
Those of us who had Security Clearances while serving in the military know how ‘truly serious’ the mishandling and appropriation of Classified materials is.
Do you have evidence of him mishandling the documents? Can you prove intent in the so called crime?
depending on how much money you have….
Pleeeez Garland needs to get into serious action. This is overdue. It’s exhausting to see no ACCOUNTABILITY. It’s so disgusting and depressing to see a criminal be walking around free.
It’s wasn’t a raid but a well executed search warrant after a subpoena was ignored
For ONCE hold this crook accountable!! Lock him up!! 🙏🏻