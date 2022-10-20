Recent Post
My heart goes out to the brave Ukrainian people. Thank you for your efforts to defend the borders of the free world. You will win the final victory.🙏🏻🙏🏻
@Juju Rellama I doubt that you’ve ever had any thoughts.
@JamesPoliman You are talking about Russia, right?
a friendly and independent Ukraine, just like last January.
@Eh… if it’s so, then I’m wrong.
Make that like in January 2014 (but without somebody in charge who tries to marry Ukraine to Russia against the will of the Ukrainian people… 😛 ) . 😉
@Stefan Giesen better yet! 2014.
By “friendly Ukraine ” Russia means enslaved Ukraine, just like Belarus.
Last fight https://youtu.be/UJ4Y3z-plnw
Somehow I don’t see Ukraine and Russia ever being friendly in the future. I don’t see Russia having any good friends for a long time.
@R Torres Except that IIRC, none of those countries you listed voted for supporting Russia. They nearly all voted against, while a few abstained or didn’t attend. I think most reasonable people can see the truth, whatever the colour of their skin.
Who can ever imagine that there will be any friendly Ukrainians towards Russia after all the terror they have committed against a freedom loving country?🤨🙃🤨🙃
@RR Europe isn’t cucked, Russia has gone too far now and the west will see putin suffers long term.
Russia can’t function without western tech and it isn’t as simple switch to Chinese as they’re totally different.
The easiest way to tell if Putin is lying? His lips moving.
Thats like you saying i am fanatically biased no-brainer person!!!
Even if the guy is always lying. don’t let the media have total control on your rational and manipulate you to that mindless state.
Like trump 😂😢😮😅😊
@Zoey Deu / Is true ….
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire
Why do you keep making this same damn quote on so many different videos? Do something different
@Nate Hill Some people can’t – they got nothing!
I employ The KISS 💋Theory of Keep It Simple Stupid. The quotes I use elicit’s a fair amount of responses and tRiggers some peoples.
Where Surovkin appears to differ from the rest, is indeed when it comes to brutality, cynicism, and blind loyalty. It’s not going to help Russian morale, it’s not going to bring any more truthful reporting up the command chain, and it is inevitably going to lead to even poorer decisions.
Furthermore, the statements about evacuating civilians, is horrific. What I read into this, is that they are going to use civilians as human shields covering their retreat across the river, and then abduct said civilians to Russia or some concentration camp. Keep in mind that the population in Kherson is overwhelmingly pro-ukraininan, and that among the few pro-russians that resided there prior to February 24th, well, they where among the first to flee the city as partisan activities picked up in March and April.
Kherson may just prove to be a humanitarian disaster worse than Marioupol. And, keep in mind, that Mariupol, so far, makes Srebrenica appear like a minor disturbance. For all the horror going on, this war may be the second worst we’ve seen since Rwanda in 1994 – possibly second only to current events in Ethiopia.
The onslaught in Ukraine is simply horrific, and praise to those who stand up against the little green men, behaving as if they came straight out of Mordor.
Slava Ukraini, and BIG yes to a peaceful, neutral, and friendly Russia 🇺🇦🤍💙🤍✌️
Russians have started to realize that angered and hostile population is far worse enemy than any army. Experience of Afghanistan. Hence, their attempts to remove the population from the occupied territories somehow. Especially now, that winter is approaches, and they can already see and hear the advancing Ukrainian units.
Losing autocracies always hide behind civilians.
“Russia’s goal is a friendly Ukraine independent of the west”. Yeah, good luck with that. The way the Russians behave in Ukraine is not exactly creating goodwill among the local population.
@Marina Keller wouldn’t ur heart be broken if ur girlfriend or boyfriend cheated on u?
@Lee Misiak I have dual citizenship, I was born there, my dad was in Russian Air Force, died on active duty, mom died shortly after Chernobyl, she had cancer and amazing prognosis, but hiding the fact that Chernobyl happened, she was outside a lot , 3 months later she was gone. I became an orphan, thankfully I was adopted by American family that treated me no different as their own daughters. Giving me everything , even though the medical condition I have is challenging. I went back every 2-3 years to visit my parents graves and learning more about everything. I am disgusted by Putins actions….. my son, who also has dual citizenship, ripped his Russian passport and burning it. He is currently in Ukraine, as a PA.
@Lee Misiak so, how did we get to bf and gf and cheating??? I am happily married to the most amazing man, who is a actually a Marine, staff sergeant
There is happy rain bow come from the truth. Our God is a Got of love and truth. Jehovah God loves you too President Putin. He has watched you in heaven all the good things you have done lolfor your people. He understands why you want your land back. Maybe he wants you to be a great peace maker and explain to everyone that they follow you there will be peace and joy for everyone including the United States where 80 percent of my country believes.
Heck so the new Russian commander wants a friendly Ukraine while constantly bombarding them with missiles
Sounds like a bully continually punching his victim saying I want to be your friend
Isn’t beating up a girl on the first date a good idea? Now I understand why I’m single
Ukraine in EU. Ukraine in NATO. No forced neutrality on Ukraine. World love you Ukraine❤❤❤
So, 13 drones got shot down. Great… How many got through, though? o_O
Putin: “Russia’s goal is a friendly Ukraine, independent of the west”
Zelensky: “Ukraine’s goal is independence from Russia, and the right to choose our own friends”
I had to edit this multiple time man
The funny part is Putin thinks we had anything to do with Ukraine’s choice 😂
The president of Ukraine wheither or not he knew it… He didn’t actually ask our government for help 😂. He asked the PEOPLE of the UNITED STATES of AMERICA for help.
The live broadcast confused the H377 out of me man as it was the first time I ever remember seeing something like that happen. It is usually our troops actively helping.
What’s the old saying – “Hell hath no fury like a delusional dictator scorned”?
Lets me just say that I’m very proud and support for the AFU-Ukraine’s Army.
Fight for freedom! 🌍🌍 The free world is with you ! 💙💙💛💛
I pray the family keeps safe and well as with ALL civilians caught up in this One Man show war.
You have to give President Zelensky a lot of credit for being so strong and continuing to presevere for his country.
@William Morfin oh yeah who’s that?
@Juju Rellama and
@William Morfin 🙄
@GEmNIcHerRy ?
Mandela asked for help and the World responded, with sanctions on South Africa. Zelensky is Europe’s freedom, fighter and so are his brave people that are suffering so much more. I hope that one day every major city in Europe will have a statue and an avenue in the name of Ukraine. They have been brave not only for themselves but for us in the rest of Europe. Success to Ukraine 🇺🇦
When a king surrounds himself only with the loyalist of his knights regardless of their skills with a sword….there’s intrigue and trouble afoot.
Russia’s goal is “a friendly Ukraine”, independent of the West. Evidently Putin has not read ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’.
If you are thinking about complaining about high fuel costs and blackouts, first think about our European friends in Ukraine facing the same while fearing their house is the next to explode.
Always….24/7
The level of professionalism and expertise Ukrainians are displaying in every sector of civil society is quite impressive to me. Very inspiring.
I as an American 🇺🇸 want to welcome this reporter & his beautiful little family. You are both so very brave to leave all you’ve known. I’m happy your safe.