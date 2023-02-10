Recent Post
74 comments
If Pence is so loyal to the Constitution, why wouldn’t he simply comply with the subpoena?🤔 Seems like an easy way to prove one’s loyalty.
@Suun Diial Correlation is not causation. Your conclusions are very flawed.
Put the bong down.
@Dr. Phil Try an APOLOGY to U.S. tRUMP left the economy WORST than he found it! As did the last TWO g.o.p. administration’s TOO! Plus tRUMP increased the national debt 25% in 4 years! Then there’s tRUMPs family separation plan! Ended up being tRUMPs KIDNAPPING CHILDREN plan! Talk about putting lipstick on a pig!!! And let U.S. not forget! tRUMP told Bob Woodward on tape covid is DEADLY! Then tRUMP turns around and tRUMP tells U.S. “covid was just a bad case of the flue”! + tRUMP literally hawked FAKE CURES for covid! Then 400,000 Americans DIED! A COUP! And heck Biden and Pence told U.S. and gave it back! tRUMP DENIED it and tried to HIDE it! Heard about the difference between Apples and Oranges. This is More like Apples and MORE of the BS! Sorry pal ALOT of SERIOUS stuff here! Just trying to help RAISE the old HUE AND CRY! After all I am a herold. Only a town cryer. But I’v heard of the herold angels. And I’m thinking their not too happy either.
@Earthy Care are you?🤣😂☕
@Vincent Agostino For real!!🤣
@leonardo ramirez Um…Hillary complied and answered questions for over 8 hours. But hey, why let facts get in the way???😆
Pence’s oath to the Constitution didn’t prevent him from being a co-conspirator or at best intentionally ignorant to Trump’s 30,000 lies. I hope the folks at CNN do not really believe this is “Important”. Pence will defer to his faith and forgive Trump as he has already so stated. We thought Robert Mueller would bring the Trump train wreck to a halt. Don’t hold your breath Erin.
Exactly why anyone would think somehow pence is different than the rest of the traitors is downright crazy.
30000 lies?????? Should be easy for you to name at least one of them for us!
Forgiving a criminal doesn’t preclude a victim from truthfully testifying.
Testimony is given under oath. You can’t say I forgive him. Therefore, I won’t tell the truth.
@Samantha no but you cam say I don’t remember or I plead the 5th.
“Mother” will likely discourage Mikey from testifying, if any women will be present.
He doesn’t even go to the bathroom without his Mother’s permission.
😂🤣👍
@David Drake You do know that he will not be in a room with a woman if mother is not there.
I don’t know enough about mother to say one way or another. As a true christian, she might encourage him to testify. If there ever was a time to do so, it is now.
@Helga Daniel True Christian? I’m 72YO and haven’t met up with one yet!
2:19 When you have knowledge about crimes committed, don’t write a book about it. 🤔
How about prior knowledge?
Pence was aware of Trumps plan in advance and he sought legal opinion on whether there was anything legal about the demands being made from him.
When he was informed the plan was not legal, his sworn oath to the Constitution should have seen him go directly to the authorities, to inform them of everything he knew.
But Pence didn’t do this.
Pence only did what was expedient for him to do.
@Victor S if that’s the case, whch i believe that to be true as well.
I believe they’ll probably offer him immunity if he speaks, and it just so happns to be self-incriminating.
Whch I think he deserves, not only to hopefully secure a conviction, but also because HE DIDN’T COMMIT THE CRIME TRUMP WANTED HIM TO!! Imagine if he would have done what Trump askd?
President Pence.. Has a nice ring to it but it’ll never happen…. in a MILLION years.
@Victor S True. But don’t forget, 45 had them all swear loyalty to his person, and not to the constitution. And he also had collected their skeletons-in-the-closet to lord over them. They all were and are afraid of him.
Eugene Why not? That’s often the best way to get the truth out there.
This is a subpoena that Pence can’t get out of. Let’s see if his memory fails him.
I don’t think he will try to get out if it nor should he. It’s the DOJ, not some political circus like the one six committee.
Being a Christian he knows the commandments
He can plead the 5th.
@Joseph Fisher
SpongeBob SquarePence worships the evil orange Jesus
Too bad trump Zombie Mob didn’t get their hands on Mike ponce
I am disgusted by so many claiming Executive Privilege. Executive Privilege is to protect conversations between top officials that protect our country from our foreign adversaries, not some individual wrongdoing. There may be some other reasons for Executive Privilege but not so broad as all of them are trying to take it. You can’t use it to hide behind criminal activity.
Mafia bosses coulda used executive privilege. RICO was enacted for this very reason.
Executive privilege is not for covering up criminal behavior.
This admin. can’t even stop a balloon
Obama used it more than any other POTUS in history.
Ron Johnson is a huge part of this. Has he turned or has someone already turned on Ron?
And Roger Stone – he’s been whittling away in the background for decades 😡
If this had been any other ex President, I might have been surprised. As it is, when it comes to Former President Trump…nothing surprises me any more. 😐
Pence should have cooperated without a subpoena. He shouldn’t have to be forced to do what’s right and his duty.
Specially if he really believes in morality and doing right by God. A moral, God fearing person would cooperate without a subpoena. Anything else would be hypocrisy and immorality.
@PTA Weston a moral, God fearing person would have stayed loyal to president Trump, been obedient and would not give out information that could be used against the president. Let us not forget that Trump is the one chosen by God to lead the American nation.
The way it looks, Pence backstabbed Trump and is now likely to turn the knife. What a Judas he is. Pence is likely to burn in Hell for his disobedience.
@Annabella dragonlady Ignoring congress is easy because they have to rely on the Justice Department to enforce the subpoena.
Ignoring the Justice Department directly is a whole other matter.
@Bad Luck I didn’t say he’d ignore them. I said he could plead the fifth
@Annabella dragonlady You might of thought that, but that isn’t what you said.
Just think Pence, if you honestly testify you can sell more books. Do it for Jesus.
no executive privilege, federal judge has already said in a ruling a crime was committed …
DITTO!!!
Who committed a crime?
@Gulliver the Gullible where do you want to begin
“I’m not getting in that car.” Mike Pence
Pence was having a “leave the gun, take the cannoli’s” moment running through his head.
That’s called self preservation….
The only smart thing he ever said!
If anyone is trusting Pence to testify honestly or truthfully, I expect you to be deeply disappointed. Pence has only one concern which is trying to angle himself for getting that big chair in the WH.
Always a huge challenge, is to try and pin down a Gemini. Both Pence and Trump are Gemini’s and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Kinda like creepy Joe they are all dirtbags
And it came to pass that the lying hypocrite was called forth by the court to finally speak the truth.
The guy is a spineless snake
Sad that a former VP who professes to be loyal to the United States, would need to be compelled to testify. He worked for us and we deserve to know the truth.
@Cold Beer ummm… I’m not part of the equation. He won’t be testifying to me, steamy.
too true
Exactly right!
Yeah, well, the potus was supposedly also working for us, wasn’t he? The crook in chief picked Pence for his looks, and for holding his tongue. Where do you suppose that gallows meant for Pence was coming from? tRump would have loved to see Pence dangling for speaking the truth. That was the only reason he wanted to march with the people he detests.
How do you suppose he testify? Should he walk in to his local police station and give a speech? You do understand how DOJ investigations and the law in general works right?
Pence is a pillar of salt. If he has any courage, he will tell Jack Smith everything.
His testimony will be the first time people won’t fall asleep while he talks
Pleading the 5th is pretty boring.
The way I read Pence’s character,when they finally get him in the witness chair he’ll tell the truth.
My might simply “not recall.”
Pence is such a righteous, moral beacon of light and inspiration to us all… if only in his own head.
If he was, he would not have betrayed Trump.
He’s a snake and has no spine
If it’s in Mike Pence book he HAS to answer questions.