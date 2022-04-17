Recent Post
61 comments
Russia spent years supplying weapons Bashar al Assad and when he was criticized for it, Putin replied that they were just selling weapons to the “legitimate government of Syria” and that the practice was “in full compliance with the norms of International law”. Ukraine’s government is way more legitimate than Syria’s regime will ever be, since Zelensky was elected w/ 73% of the votes in 2019 elections certified by OCSE, PACE and IEOM as free and fair, so Putin doesn’t have the slightest right to bother us about arms sales to Ukraine..
For your whataboutisms you assume all people criticizing Russia are American? 😂
” A desperate little man who is afraid of being killed” 100% the truth
@Pierre-Charles Léonhart Nice to meet you
@Kung Fu Warlock Zelensky probably the most notable figure in history since Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill.
@Dave Bickel what is it about little men with eyes to close together?
@ZZZ keep watching RT news and RIA, baaaa 🐑
Bill Browder, a true champion of humanity. Thank you Bill. Fight on!
lol, he is just a financial criminal
Love it when Bill is interviewed – he knows Putin better than just about anyone.
@Gav , I do not know if trebocet can see from his office, but the weather is nice and sunny at the red square. However it looks that rains and floods are coming to your area, followed by earthquakes.
@medovaca oh, do you have the desk next to him? Go grab a Starbucks and calm down…. Oh wait. Sorry. Get a McDonald’s and cheer up, dang sorry. Well, must watch some state TV.
@trebochet apparently you did
Only Putin know Putin
The way he’s behaved in his life, I’m not surprised he’s so afraid of dying.
afraid of death , no one has control over that , just like no one has control over wether the sun comes out or not .
@Chirpy Wigginswhat makes you think there isn’t?
Because of the manner that putin has conducted his life, there are plenty of people who would take him out with no regard to the destination of their own souls. Should putin lose his grip on absolute power, it is a slam dunk bet that he would be toast.
@ameerhamid89 like Arthas did in lordaeron
This just shows that the world has been much better off with Pax Americana, the period where the US has been the most powerful nation in the world. Imagine if China or Russia had been the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be a lot more violent and liberal democracies would be much weaker and less prominent on the world stage
@Kenny Hill That’s why he sits at he end of ridiculously long tables – to put himself out of accurate pistol range.
You are so right Mr. Browder. Insecurity and total insanity is what is driving the coward of the Kremlin.
@Mwamba Kakudji please tell me how the Queen of England is a dictator. You need to get an education.
This interview points to the real reasons of this conflict. Any first year student of political science will tell u that among other things that dictators or authoritarian political office holders will always look for an external threat real, perceived or fabricated to use as a focal rallying point behind which their citizens focus can be directed. Distract them for internal issues focus them on an external threat. I liked this fellow’s analysis.
@stun star The question makes no sense, because 1st century China was nothing like 18th century China. They were invaded and ruled by foreigners, twice, but they pretend these invaders were just “Chinese” dynasties. The Han Chinese invaded many others cultures and indulged in ethnic cleansing, and they are still doing it today. They pretend these other peoples are Chinese, but everyone knows they had a long independent history before the Chinese invaded their land. Also, many of what you describe as invasions by the US were actions defending the world against vicious, violent fascists, some of it specifically to help China during WW2. Invading other countries is usually bad, whoever does it, but lying about it or pretending doesn’t make it any better
Wow this sounds really familiar🤔I’m pretty sure this has been happening in America for the past 4 years. I’m sure someone will take a look into it🕵️
I have to give a lot of credit to Bill Browder, he’s been warning us about Putin for over a decade, and he’s been completely vindicated. He’s spearheaded international efforts to squeeze and sanction putin (and his ilk). He could have just retired and spent his time on a yacht or in a mansion but instead he dedicated himself to a cause that will yield himself very little. He’s what civil society is all about, he deserves a medal.
@Vladimir Zelenskiy how good is Moskva now? Wettest of the wet.
@Vladimir Zelenskiy He’s super good at uniting the west and strengthening NATO.
It’s not a WAR, This is Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine Massacre
Brilliant interview. Wishing Russia best of luck in securing a real leader, not someone who launches senseless wars.
Guys. Just Bc America sucks doesn’t mean Russia sucks any less right now. Two wrongs and all that.
@T. L. I live in Russia, and i can say, a lot of people here support “war”. Idk why. Also there’s huge support for Putin in Russia, which began after war.
Fareed’s analysis and interviews are Always top notch!!
Yes !,, A Small Little Man who’s afraid of being killed!,,, perfectly said !!👏👏👏
So the reason is to avoid losing power, and not to reestablish the Soviet empire? This analysis doesn’t fit with most experts’
You’re absolutely right about Putn’s driver, Mr. Browder. Putin’s is a scared little boy afraid of his own shadow.
I say let’s chase him.
Got bullied for ages until one day I grabbed the leg of the bully who was trying to kick me, wouldn’t let go till she promised never to hit me again, we were in a train station and she thought I was going to throw her under the train (I wouldn’t dream of doing so), she never touched me again. Bullies need to feel fear.
@catalinacurio Yep! Sometimes, that’s the only “language” people understand. It’s a waste of time trying to be diplomatic with these types of people.
Many Russian experts say the “approval ratings” are meaningless when the cost of not approving is going to jail.
This I can confirm from my sources. In Russia every choice boils down to two things: whateverthestatesays and jail.
Gotta love this guy’s thinking – if they don’t “cooperate” they should be considered part of the problem as well! 🤩
Yeah, and what would you do if they don’t “cooperate”?
Always great to listen to Big Browder. His view gives more hope that we shall overcome
Theyre good at what they are told to do. Make everyone go back to sleep and wake up when your master get finished tying your strings .
@A W not like you really had democracy lmao
If he wanted to finish his life and be remembered as one of the greatest failures in all of human history, then he has already far surpassed his goal.
Early on, this guy’s activities actually helped accelerate Putin’s takeover of Russian oligarchs/money. Why? He helped take down several oligarchs out of sheer spite. But it basically did Putin’s job for him. He even admitted that in a TED talk some time ago.
It’s great to hear a true and successful business man talk about Putin as a little scared man, unlike trump calling Putin a genius.
@Larry Gronewold troll harder, boy.
@Larry Gronewold Oh yea, you Joined Apr 16, 2020. I love fresh russian troll accounts..
@Larry Gronewold Russia has the economy of Italy and yet you refer to Russia as a superpower. I guess you’ve proved you don’t know much at all. Having nukes doesn’t quite capture superpower status, unless you consider N Korea and Pakistan superpowers.