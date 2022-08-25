Ex-Trump aide reacts to GOP lawmaker regretting abortion ban August 25, 2022 68 comments Tagged with abortion ban, abortion laws, Alyssa Farah Griffin, cnn, Former Trump aide, GOP lawmaker, Happening Now, latest News, Neal Collins, Rep. Neal Collins, South Carolina, trump Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
In other words, Roe v. Wade was fine as is…what a bunch of misogynists.
Yep
So the things that everyone said were going to happen…happened? Who ever could have seen this coming?!
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 you didn’t watch the video did you? There’s many women going through what she is going through, and many other cases of incest, rape, or both.
@Ed Trolls don’t watch the videos, they’re given their talking points when they start their shift.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 watch the video, doofus.
@Leslie Stephan Bosch lol you’re in no position to call anyone a doofus. If you can’t answer, it’s best to just ignore the post. Doofus
He said he couldn’t sleep for a week what about all the women and young girls Do you think they slept
That teenager will suffer. It’s insane what these clowns in congress do. Most of the world has exceptions past 24 weeks and even then allow it if it’s an emergency. The U.S is barbaric
All I see is a politician admitting he votes on bills without being informed of what the bill does.
You have to sign the bill to see what’s in it. – Nancy Pelosi, Democrat 🧙♀️
Or…he saw which way the wind was blowing and decided to change course.
If he *now* feels so strongly about it then why didn’t he *actually* vote on it today?
They need to write new language and vote on it. They should start working on that immediately.
That biggest heart felt regret of all regrets with fear and trembling for GQP politicians: HE MIGHT GET VOTED OUT. Suddenly pro-life takes the back of the bus.
For anyone who supports this bill… The fact that you are putting women’s lives in danger for no good reason… the fact that you are trying to further violate a rape victim by forcing them to do something with their bodies that they do not consent to… Shame on you… Shame on each and every one of you.
@Sandburg Martin My first thought was I’m glad he realised the damage done by voting for the bill – it’s not easy for good conservatives to speak up these days. My second thought was, is he up for election in November? Republicans are so off the reservation these days it’s hard to have ANY faith in them.
There should never be State ownership of people’s bodies. They were told of the consequences and still voted to remove Doctor’s and patients rights to make their own decisions.
@Gsuit 28 or driving without seat belts, speeding, smoking in restaurants, driving under the influence 🙄
😉👍
That is why when drafting a bill you consult experts… In this case, medical experts, and believe what they say. Problem is we now live in idiot world in which experts are not credible and yahoos are.
@EDUARDO Yes, you’re clearly a genius.
@Judith Matthews I hope you don’t think I’m defending this dummy because I’m definitely not.
Btw the yahoos are the ones calling everyone “Sinners!” as they wave their bibles around.
Women are people too, not simply incubators. The idea that we’re denied the right to make choices concerning our own organs is outrageous.
@Killed The Cat Didn’t I already tell you that the child inside is not her body?
@willmont82 Did anyone force you to have an abortion? I’m guessing not… maybe… just maybe… leave that decision to people who you don’t understand or know? You think? What I mean is… IT’S NON OF YOUR DAMN BUSINESS!
@willmont82 What you are doing here is labeling one thing as killing and one thing as allowing something die. The semantics of both situations are the same. If you remove the embryo or fetus from the mother before it’s capable of autonomic self support, it will die. If you remove an adult (that is not at that time capable of living without life support) from that life support, they will die. In both cases, you are allowing something to die, one is no more killing than the other.
There are cases where family members do in fact have the legal discretion to make the choice whether or not to keep their family member on life support regardless of what discussions or agreements have occurred beforehand with the victim. A person may be assigned medical power of attorney to make such a decision, in the absence of that having been assigned beforehand, the responsibility to choose to stay on or take off of support falls to the closest relative (or friend if no close relatives are alive). They have the legal right and responsibility to choose, and the legality of their choice is not dependent on the prospects of the patient making a full recovery. Should they choose to pull the plug for any reason (financial, principle, religious, low chance of recovery) the law protects their decision.
On the other hand, the mother of an unborn child is a biological life support machine. There may be financial, religious, personal principle, or medical reasons why a pregnant woman would want to choose to take the embryo/fetus off the life support. So really the comparison is actually pretty solid, you only seemed to want to take it back when you were shown that your assumption about the legality of taking people off life support was actually incorrect.
The real point here however… the real difference I’m asserting here… is that until a point where a fetus has achieved autonomic self support and can experience stimulus in some manner of cognition, it is NOT a person. I’m asserting the difference is that there is better cause to make it illegal to take someone off life support (since they are certainly a person in the eyes of the law), than there is to make it illegal to abort an unwanted or medically threatening pregnancy prior to consciousness (since I would assert the embryo/fetus is not and has never been a person).
EDIT: I had just been going off the cuff, but I did a little internet researching and it seems medicine has already determined a stage where the fetus could be considered a person. Viability, at 24 weeks. I would be comfortable with a legal designation of any pregnancy beyond viability should provide person status protections on the fetus (and at which point I would support a law that prevents elective abortions past that point, I would argue that emergency situations where the life of the mother is threatened can be the exception to such a restriction).
EDIT 2: I just want to be clear, your statement ” Laws differ from state to state, but we don’t just allow a person to be killed because they are not conscious.”… not conscious is not the same thing as being on life support. People who are in a coma are not conscious… but not all people in a coma are on life support. In that case, those people are capable of autonomic self support. If that’s the connection you are trying to make here, it’s not comparable. An embryo/fetus simply can’t survive without blood and oxygen from the mother. It’s not just about consciousness, it’s also about autonomic self support. An abortion is more akin to taking someone off breathing/circulatory life support (which has no legal gray area regardless of the state) than to simply removing the feeding tube of a coma patient and letting them dehydrate/starve to death (which IS in fact a debated topic and laws vary from state to state).
He voted on the issue without studying it or speaking to anyone. He simply chose to vote the way his ‘side’ wanted him to. SAD.
Not sad .
Infuriating .
The reich wingers call the Libs sheep ?
Spare me Collins. You knew this, you didn’t care until that law reversal started to affect the party in a negative way.
I think you are exactly right; after Red-state Kansas gave a colossal middle-finger to SCOTUS; they are starting to (finally) feel they ain’t gonna do so well. Proving once again, that it isn’t until something affects them directly, that they give a damn. You don’t have to be a master chess-player to see the horrendous consequences of such a doofus move. They don’t care about the people they represent, and they are utterly clueless — I’m being kind here; i didn’t write what i really wanted to say; which involved colorful words with very negative connotations; I digress.
We need to put state abortion propositions on every midterm ballot. That would result in record voter turnout!
It is. If you vote for any GOP candidates, you are
You are voting to take women’s rights away from them. That is where this party is at now
Yes. Good idea.
This “former trump aide” seeming surprised that the Republican Party took this to the extreme is ridiculous. Everyone knew this is where they wanted to go from the beginning. This is a huge part of the reason I could never vote Republican again…..this and January 6th. Before this I was an Independent
Are you okay with the other extreme which says foetuses can be killed till the moment of birth, it doesn’t matter if they are functioning human beings with heartbeat, nervous system, etc?
@Nil Nil No. Next question!
@Nil Nil I’m not okay with extremists on either side. The difference is that the extremists seem to have taken over the Republican Party and the moderates are sitting on theirs hands.
Or like Liz Cheney….are being removed.
My father was a conservative Republican and he’s probably rolling over in his grave seeing what’s happened to the Party. It’s ultimately frustrating to me because, now I only have one choice. We need a third party more than ever now
@Nil Nil Aborting perfectly healthy, viable fetuses just moments before birth simply doesn’t happen. Even if the pregnancy is experiencing difficulties, if the fetus is viable, then the pregnancy is ended by means of delivery.
Gosh, a “Performative” Republican right-wing reactionary who votes on something without having any idea of what he was really voting for. How unusual. I’m stunned.
So true!
$$$$$$$$$$$$$
They just vote with the rest of the tribe.
His eyes have been opened to what anti abortion legislation does to GOP voting numbers is more like it 🙄
But fearing MAGA backlash, he abstained from voting against it. So much for having a conscience.
This guy is 🤮
Exactly
His eyes have been opened to how this may negatively affect him. If he cared about what women felt, he wouldn’t have supported ban to begin with.
@Adrian Geh EXACTLY 🎯
This is absolutely terrifying 😳 a woman in distress because she’s having a miscarriage and can’t get medical help 😢. Yes, Republicans need to be held accountable for this mess they created and for every woman at risk of their lives.
They were only doing what the church wanted them to do. You wouldn’t Dare criticize the church now would you..?
@Adrian Geh And that is why we need the separation of church and state. If churches want to influence politics, let them pay taxes like everyone else.
@Rhoda Watkins the church has Already influenced public policy. The question is whether americans (70% christian) have the spine to call them out on it. Or are they somehow too ‘holy’ to be criticized…
“I kept my status because I cooperated with Trump and against you. Now vote for me anyway because I say I’m sorry.”
Nice.
Law enforcement should never interfere with practicing medicine.
Neither should politicians!
“Exceptions for life of the mother” just means “a govt bureaucracy that decides what to do with your body”
Exactly. And lawyers representing health systems will advise to err on the side of caution and not perform life saving procedures because they don’t want to have to justify the necessity of doing so.
“life of the mother” means letting her suffer her way to death’s door before lifting a finger.
Unfortunately, “life of the mother” can mean “once the mother goes into sepsis, then we can do something.”
“…based on advice from religious authorities of course. But no we’re nothing like the taliban at all…”