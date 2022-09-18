Recent Post
- Ex-Trump aide says he just made a scary call-to-arms to supporters
- Retired general explains who could remove Putin from power
- Video shows moment US military jet is taken down over neighborhood
- CNN anchor calls Republican candidate’s flip-flop ‘shameless’
- GOP senator is ‘convinced’ Putin won’t do these two things
71 comments
The United States is defenseless against 18 U.S. Code § 2331. Section 5. the term “domestic terrorism” means activities that—
(A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State;
(B) appear to be intended—
(i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;
(ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or
(iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and
(C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.
You qoated the LAW PERFECTLY… Every time he opens HIS mouth he only adds more weight to those CHARGES.
Newspaper clippings, magazines, work papers and classified docs? They taught that filing system in middle school. The Douchey Decimal system.
” I dont think people will stand for it ” .. I disagree Mr Trump. I do believe the American people will stand up and applaud the DoJ for doing the right thing. Indict Trump. Hold him accountable .. let this nation heal and our people move on from Trump.
@Dan Alexander Audio Humans only make up 38.5% of internet traffic- the other 61.5% are non-human bots, quants, hackers and cryptos.
@Mike MichaelD I represent the US, what country do you represent?
@Chelsea Runyan I represent the US🇺🇸, what country do you represent?
“That is how he traveled. We would travel with ‘the boxes’ is what we called them.”
The FBI found hundreds of documents in his winter home, while he was in New Jersey!
How many more documents does he have? How much damage are we going to let him do?
Get a warrant for his home in NJ, while he is there!
Last fight https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
To be absolutely certain that every document is retreived you’d have to search every Trump property on the planet.
@Unvaccinated Anti-Communist none of them were declassified .
you heard that dog whistle too? I’m glad I am not alone – I didn’t catch it at first but when she repeated herself awkwardly I immediately caught what she was throwing. In other words DOJ wherever Trump is – there are more boxes
He’s proving why you can officially refer to anyone supporting Trump as,
“Those who worship evil’s might.”
You mad over news paper clippings? GFYS
Last fight https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
@jasiel morales You NOT mad over in excess of 100 Top Secret documents MAGAt?!?
If you were referring to his inner circle, I would agree. But I think a lot of his supporters are relatively normal folk that either don’t understand the man or can’t consciously admit that he’s not a good guy.
Well, “orange menace is wrong, we aren’t afraid by his “call to arms.” It’s the opposite for me. I just want him indicted and locked up even more.
@Brupe Boring Little Chasey can’t count to two digits.
Agreed
I am 100% sure that Mark meadow is the person who is cooperating with the DOJ, ie inorder to save himself.
I’ve been saying the samething.
If you got to meet certain standards to be in the navy, army or Air Force etc… then damn it there should be better standards to becoming a president! If you don’t meet certain moral, ethical, political and judicial standards… you should not be allowed to be president! Donald Trump is such an example!
@lol ” Why are you trying to stick up for someone who attempted a coup on my nation’s capital?”
THANK YOU FOR WORDING IT THIS WAY (MY nation’s capitol)!!
Yep, we definitely need to ensure standards are met. So lets form a president-vetting committee, maybe headed by Dr Fauci, that reviews candidates and decides which are fit and which are disqualified. This is far too important to let the public decide (can’t trust them to do the right thing). Vetting boards are in a few other countries. In Iran, for example, you need to be approved by the religious committee to run for office. /s
Amen, at a minimum they should have to have a clearance for top secret when running for president
@Damian Leeson “you do know that Reagan had Alzheimer’s?”
As if it could be more obvious.
He covered the contents of the boxes in newspaper clippings to hide what the actually contained.
@Jenny Lou Also it was a strategy to allow them to say “ Whoops! There’s privileged communication from attorneys mixed up in there! “
Ahh, I see. Very sneaky indeed. So what exactly did the boxes actually contain that he was hiding?
@Tristan Chase 😅😆
“I’m glad these books are coming out because everyone knew”
That maybe the saddest thing I’ve heard in modern politics!!
How about do your JOB from the beginning and inform the American people instead of helping your bosses cover up their incompetence!
If they did then they would not be able to publish and cash in. Benjamins Trump patriotism!
@Pax vindeman was fired for whistleblowing and still came out with his book. Cowardice is the name of the game
One day, they’ll be writing books about how “We acted too late” – probably as cave paintings while telling our children about “the before times”.
One of his multiple alibis was he “ordered documents (he) takes home is considered de-classified”. Now, “it’s just newspaper clippings”?! WHO, in their right mind, DECLASSIFIES NEWSPAPER CLIPPINGS?! Make up your mind, man! I dunno whether to laugh or cry at all your alibis’ ludicrousness!
Basic logic course in college taught, “when you change your argument, you just lost the argument.” Watching the alternative facts continue to change… is just SMDH to cause brain damage.
I resist applying logic to trump, but it’s just a bit too ingrained in my system.
I feel like waiting for members of the GOP to suddenly find their shame or sense of outrage is a beyond naive at this point…
they are in a cult of personality they will never hold their orange master accountable
There without a sole !!
@TJ
You were never a democrat if you think trump is the answer and your nonsensical comment about Venezuela only further proves you’re either a troll or a liar.
@dozzer009 wrong.
The scary part is that he refuses to tell his supporters not to use violence. He says it could happen, but he never tries to calm them down. That is why he is so fake.
@James Ferrell nope
@James Ferrell when did he call on them to act violent. Never happened
@Mark Navarro “fight like hell” is definitely not violent 🤣
@The Patriot! exactly! How is this not an act of sedition at the very least?
@Mark Navarro stand back and stand by
Telling a militia to stand by is a call for violence
Trump is too dangerous to be allowed the freedom to hold rallies and have private meetings. Lock him up.
@Tom Anderson Would you like a list?
@Rob Walsh He’s not dangerous at all as his cult is weak, thus easily defeated.
The fact that he still has supporters is astonishing.
@Surfing the freedom wave 🌊 I’m a composition professor. I KNOW what acronyms are. YOU don’t know how to use them correctly. The rule is always that all acronyms other than those that are extremely familiar such as USA, NFL, GOP, ACLU, and FL must be spelled out on first usage.
@Jnnnx Yep it was Insurrection is a chargeable crime.
@D O just because msm isn’t familiar to YOU doesn’t mean that many many other people don’t understand what it means
@Zennbubba and still missing the point. They’re attempted insurrectionists guilty of felony conspiracy. It isn’t an opinion. It’s what they’re being charged with. Again, your semantics are showing 🙂
This shouldn’t surprise anyone he has done this before. This is what happens when you don’t have accountability
@Ryan Then COVID hit…and he dropped the ball. He could have been the best…he chose differently and left us with the Ryans of the world.
We’re is accountability for Hillary, or hunter, or joke Biden, or the pigloscys
I’d worry more about Adolph Biden than The Don.
@jim perkins Don’t bother…. it’s just the endless circle of a “devils advocate.” Similar to a 3 year old that responds with that irritating, “why daddy” after every question. Simply put, they are frustrated, void of any educated conversation or defense, so these are the games they play. 😉
Then again, there’s option (B), a troll engaging you in conversation while profiting financially from “every click.” Do yourself a favor, just move on.
Trump: I want To See Biden In Prison
Biden: why does trump think I would visit him in prison ?
@Amora G Please name the law under which Hunter could be charged. As of right now, the total number of violations of law even seriously alleged is one, and it’s worth up to 30 days in jail if he declines to pay a small penalty fee.
@Uriah Heep …Jerry Falwell Jr.
LMAO
You win the internet. I laughed so hard that I dropped my beer on the floor.
Seriously. Keep up the good work.
LOL
😆 lol
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
“‘When a mob attacked the Capitol, the commander in chief failed to act to restore order and even encouraged the rioters,’ the former military leaders, who served Democratic and Republican presidents, wrote.” “The president and commander in chief, Donald Trump, abdicated his duty to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.” “The president’s dereliction of duty on Jan. 6 tested the integrity of this historic principle as never before, endangering American lives and our democracy.”
I sincerely did not expect Melania to be this level of responsible.
I knew she was taking it more seriously than Donald, but I didn’t realize it was to that extent. Good on her for that.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. ” Edmund Burke
“The only thing necessary for the evil of Trump is for good men to do nothing. ” /Adam W