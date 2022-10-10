Recent Post
37 comments
Sign of total collapse of Devils’ tyranny losing everything in all aspects; military, politics, economy, dignity, trust.
The billions of dollars allocated to the proxy war in the Ukraine is keeping their economy barely afloat, paying salaries for the bureaucrats, military, infrastructure, etc, supplying weapons and ammunition to replace what was stockpiled prior to the conflict which has been destroyed or used up including former NATO supplies but is also going towards replacing those in the future with newer versions not yet built. A whole lotta moolah is going to pay off those with a vested interest in keeping this thing going – for ideological reasons or purely self enrichment. A lot of weapons have also “gone missing”. Money has gone to training and restocking weapons but I am willing to propose that the vast majority of the sum is being dissipated into the pockets down the food chain before it gets to the front line of Ukraine. That is the advantage Russia has. This is not a cash cow or a feeding frenzy for them but an existential threat – they have no alternative but to win in a calculated methodical decisive way.
We don’t need a list of Putins mistakes, we need a library of it.
And putin will pay for it
Раздвигай булки , сармат уже в пути👍🇷🇺💪
My deepest condolences to all affected..may God bless their souls
Let me start off with two words. Made in America. – President Joe Biden.
@TR Roland How can you tell who a troll is? Would love to know
❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹Thanks to everyone for helping Ukraine. we will not give up❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹
Ukraine held their own referendum and decided the bridge needed some renovations.
Nice one!
😂😂😂😂😂😂
“special” renovations
I uploaded so many of u choking on ur blood u finally banned me😄
Well played
At this point, whatever Putin is saying is for an audience of one, himself.
This is completely false
You know what’s funny? People actually think CNN is real news LOL!!!!
Almost 8 months now, this is beyond ridiculous. We (FREE World Peoples) NEED to get this done with NOW!
🇺🇦🌻🌾𝓛𝓸𝓷𝓰 𝓛𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓪 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮 & 𝓘𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓹𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓷𝓽 𝓤𝓴𝓻𝓪𝓲𝓷𝓮!
CIA bot.
credible forecast is at least another year or more.
Glory of Russia
Слава России
Russian was driving on a freeway heading into Moscow when he joined a huge traffic jam. He opened his window to ask a police officer what was holding up the traffic? The officer replied “Putin is standing in the road, threatening to douse himself in petrol and light himself up unless he gets donations for his war in Ukraine”. The driver says, “how much are people donating”? To which the police officer replies “about a gallon”.
😂😂😂
Sick burn
Hitting delibaratly a civilan target is a crime of war. Poor Russia, you expect attacking another country and never face any consequences. I am just sad that the bridge was not totally destroyed. But I am cofident the day Russia is expeled of all Ukrainian teritories including Crimea, that bridge is history.
The only way for PUTIN’s WAR to ends is for the unhinged despot to go. Whoever makes that a reality will be heralded a hero! SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦
Это все ваши влажные фантазии, попрыгайте, желательно на фалоэмитаторе, у вас это хорошо выходит😁
The more Russia threatens to escalate their war the more hopeless they become.
So, attacking an enemy who’s killing your innocent civilians is “terrorism”? What does that make Putin?
Any cooperation and economic relations between the United States and Europe with the Iranian government is the biggest injustice against these defenseless people. With more news coverage, you should also be with the Iranian people.
UPDATE: Right after this story the Ambassador tumbled to his death from the 274th floor of the CNN building. “Tragic loss in slippery conditions” said the Moscow News Service.
Stop asking them if they’ll use nuclear weapons. It’s like you’re egging them on to actually do it or like it’s what’s expected of them. Maybe don’t mention??? Seems dumb to keep mentioning it to them.
William Taylor could have been General easily!
As long as the rails are working, it won’t affect the war effort. the Russian military moves almost 100% on the rails so the auto bridge won’t do anything much except for civilians.