76 comments

  1. If your wife encourages insurrection against the legitimately elected government, I don’t think you get to talk about “eroding respect for institutions.”

    Reply

    1. @Gustavo Deugarte
      I like PERSONAL responsibility….👈😁

      😁👉 Do you like PERSONAL
      responsibility ???…

      Reply

    2. @AmericaIsWorthIt You are correct, there is no such law, but there is precedence. Not to mention the fact that if Thomas had an kind of moral compass at all he would recuse.

      Reply

    3. @AmericaIsWorthIt If she’s just a private citizen , what in God’s name is she doing texting the President’s highest official 80 times?

      Reply

    1. SHE KNOWS THAT IT’S TRUE ABOUT ANITA . 😆😆 THATS WHY SHE RULES HIM WITH A IRON-FIST , TO KEEP HIM IN LINE WITH HER THOUGHTS 🤔🤔 , IF HE WANTS TO ( KEEP BEING THAT JUDGE ) .

      Reply

    2. It is so obvious who wears the pants in the Thomas household and it is not Clarence Thomas.

      Reply

    1. @Billy Cole II Get off your high horse and stick to relevance. Who was being considered for a SC position? Anita or Clarence?

      Reply

    2. @Audley Anderson Sen Biden was horrible toward Thomas, borderline racist if you watch closely…

      Reply

    4. Agree with you C. Thomas wiggled out of the Anita Hill allegations pretty easily. In today’s current “Me Too” environment, he’d more likely have been charged.

      Reply

    2. Yeah….keep crying about that conservative majority on the high court, and get used to it. Thank god that trump got 3 judges on the supreme court!

      Reply

  5. The leak was by Ginni Thomas (Clarence Thomas’s wife) because she was so pleased and eager to share that news with her fellow conservatives.

    Reply

    1. @Karene Stinson they want a fascist leader, but don’t have the “nuts” to say it out loud.

      Reply

    2. I think Thomas’ seditionist wife did it too. No, I have no proof but he tells his “best friend” everything and she seems the type to bully his colleagues into sealing their opinion.

      Reply

  6. The people have lost confidence in anything Governmental. There’s too much lobbying behind closed doors!
    It’s not what you know it’s who you know! That goes for anything in life!
    Politicians have a lot of doors opened to them that the regular person will never see, hear or know what’s really going on behind all those closed doors!

    Reply

    4. That’s reality. I’ve received breaks because of who I know. Being anti social gets 1 nowhere.

      Reply

  7. Lets get rid of the “corporations are people too” law, that is the one we need to change.

    Reply

  8. He said don’t bully the justice system, you changing the way people are accustomed too. You gonna get memed, bullied and whatever it takes for you to realize the world dose not revolve around you

    Reply

  9. Clarance Thomas: “We need people to get used to accepting outcomes.” Meanwhile is wife is attempting to overthrow an election. Why? She doesn’t like the outcome.

    Reply

    1. @M Hall No, Justice Thomas being a Republican is only incidental to him being a slimeball

      Reply

    4. @Willie Thomas Pray. What case was that? Do you recuse yourself when the cow in your house has a hissy fit?

      Reply

  10. This is so disgusting. The Supreme Court or any court actually should NOT have sides. They should abide by the law only.

    Reply

    3. @T.G. In the Bible abortion was not prohibited up until the baby moved–it’s called “quickening”. Look it up!

      Reply

  11. Thomas is taking about stability while he rules against 50 years of precedence. What a bunch of hypocrites.

    Reply

    2. @John Gatsby Legal exemption for health threats to the mother are not already covered or part of the law. And saying exceptions for rape and incest can’t be allowed because someone might try to falsely claim their pregnancy fits that category is hardly common sense. Tell that to the 12 year old who was raped by her uncle. Sorry, kiddo, but you’re going to have to carry that baby to term cuz someone, somewhere might be trying to pull a fast one on us. That’s some uncommonly stupid common sense.

      Reply

    2. To make them not beholden to a political faction.

      However, that doesn’t mean they won’t make decisions based on the faction they identify with.

      Yes, there should be a mandatory retirement age.

      Reply

    3. @Jennifer Edwards There is no need for term limits, please, that distraction makes you putty in the hands.

      Reply

  13. So well-spoken, and this guy really nailed every point. Most of the American people aren’t stupid. I wish we had better leaders who would give us better solutions, instead of “get out and vote” while they surrender our voting rights daily to dictators. 🗳

    Reply

  14. That “bullying“ is called freedom of speech. It’s the first amendment. Theoretically as a Supreme Court member he should be familiar with the document.

    Reply

  15. Women are being bullied – NOT the Supreme Court. Clarence Thomas saying that women should abide is stunningly obtuse. How about he talks to his wife about abiding.

    Reply

  16. “Bullied” he says as he writes an opinion overwhelmingly unpopular with the majority.

    Reply

    1. Difference also is, he works for us, not Trump, not the rich, not anyone else but the people, you and me

      Reply

  17. So the Supreme Court doesn’t think it should be bullied into deciding according to the will of we the people?
    Just who in the hell do they think they are?They need to realize just exactly who the boss of them is and it is Us: We The People.

    Reply

    1. They are not supposed to issue opinions based on the will of the people.

      They are supposed to rule according to the constitution and jurisprudence.

      It is up to the people to ensure their will is reflected in the Constitution

      People have gone about their business for the last 50 years, ignoring the badly dated and never really completed Constitution, and repeatedly sending to Congress a bunch of leeches out for their own interests, who make some minor gesture toward their constituents.

      There are maybe a couple dozen in Congress that have any business being there.

      As ye sow….

      Reply

    2. The whole point of a Bill of Rights in the Constitution is to protect unpopular speech said by people who don’t have political power. The role of the Supreme Court is to make unpopular decisions.

      It is the legislatures job to express the will of the people. An important job of the Supreme Court is to rule against the tyranny of the majority.

      Reply

  18. Well Clarence Thomas wants to tell everyone ” we need to learn to accept outcomes “,…obviously, he didn’t tell his wife that!

    Reply

    2. @mrwascally t disagree. i think he’s looked around and seen the complete dishonesty people have gotten away with the last decade and he just decided to go with that. It’s the go-to move on the right now, just lie through your teeth and count on your supporters to lick it up. so he’s aware of the hypocrisy, also just aware it doesn’t matter anymore apparently.

      Reply

  19. The court isn’t being bullied in any direction. Rather the assertions / lies under oath of several conservative judges are being brought into the lime light

    Reply

    2. Its simply amazing and bewildering simultaneously when the Left doesn’t get its way or hear something that’s not ones Opinions!! Freedom of Speech!

      Reply

    3. @Joe Nop Well, OK. Mind translating into a coherent statement? Because if I am hearing right you complaining that the wrong sorts of people are voicing disagreement. Which is your right, but is basically an oxymoron of an argument

      Reply

    4. ​@Stan Wilson hm. thomas didn’t speak on it but to the leak as if it was bullying. the assertion makes no sense since SCOTUS are life t8me appointments, only subject to impeachment. He failed to recuse himself 8n a case that involved in a case that *might* or has involved his wife and as a result harmed the reputation of SCOTUS. but whining over bullying is hilarious

      Reply

  20. “People need to learn to abide by outcomes!” just like the Republicans did when it was Obama’s turn to pick a supreme court nominee.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.