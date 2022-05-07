Recent Post
76 comments
If your wife encourages insurrection against the legitimately elected government, I don’t think you get to talk about “eroding respect for institutions.”
@Gustavo Deugarte
I like PERSONAL responsibility….👈😁
😁👉 Do you like PERSONAL
responsibility ???…
@AmericaIsWorthIt You are correct, there is no such law, but there is precedence. Not to mention the fact that if Thomas had an kind of moral compass at all he would recuse.
@AmericaIsWorthIt If she’s just a private citizen , what in God’s name is she doing texting the President’s highest official 80 times?
@Stan Wilson he is the “token” black guy
He should tell that to his wife.
SHE KNOWS THAT IT’S TRUE ABOUT ANITA . 😆😆 THATS WHY SHE RULES HIM WITH A IRON-FIST , TO KEEP HIM IN LINE WITH HER THOUGHTS 🤔🤔 , IF HE WANTS TO ( KEEP BEING THAT JUDGE ) .
It is so obvious who wears the pants in the Thomas household and it is not Clarence Thomas.
Thomas, you’d better get used to the Outcome of Ginny’s actions.
@Billy Cole II Get off your high horse and stick to relevance. Who was being considered for a SC position? Anita or Clarence?
@Audley Anderson Sen Biden was horrible toward Thomas, borderline racist if you watch closely…
Goes both ways.
Agree with you C. Thomas wiggled out of the Anita Hill allegations pretty easily. In today’s current “Me Too” environment, he’d more likely have been charged.
People need to get used to outcomes? Wait until Thomas gets his outcome.
Why yuns wanna watch him come? Ewwwwwwwww and eewwwwwwwwwwwwww
Yeah….keep crying about that conservative majority on the high court, and get used to it. Thank god that trump got 3 judges on the supreme court!
I think you meant HIS REWARD.
The leak was by Ginni Thomas (Clarence Thomas’s wife) because she was so pleased and eager to share that news with her fellow conservatives.
@Karene Stinson they want a fascist leader, but don’t have the “nuts” to say it out loud.
I think Thomas’ seditionist wife did it too. No, I have no proof but he tells his “best friend” everything and she seems the type to bully his colleagues into sealing their opinion.
@Keith Gupton Then you should be ashamed of yourself because you should know better
@Ben Colwell sure whatever you say.
The people have lost confidence in anything Governmental. There’s too much lobbying behind closed doors!
It’s not what you know it’s who you know! That goes for anything in life!
Politicians have a lot of doors opened to them that the regular person will never see, hear or know what’s really going on behind all those closed doors!
Sucks for people that love big government.
TOO MUCH DARK MONEY.
That’s reality. I’ve received breaks because of who I know. Being anti social gets 1 nowhere.
Lets get rid of the “corporations are people too” law, that is the one we need to change.
THIS!!!!
Yes! A thousand times, from your answer to the people’s ears! Yes
Yes, rescind that ruling ruling. For the life of me, I never understood that one.
He said don’t bully the justice system, you changing the way people are accustomed too. You gonna get memed, bullied and whatever it takes for you to realize the world dose not revolve around you
Or your beliefs
SCOTUS is bullying US! Not the other way around. ☹️
Clarance Thomas: “We need people to get used to accepting outcomes.” Meanwhile is wife is attempting to overthrow an election. Why? She doesn’t like the outcome.
@M Hall No, Justice Thomas being a Republican is only incidental to him being a slimeball
Tell your spouse that, Clarence!
@Nil Nil But Clarence and Ginny are still married.
@Willie Thomas Pray. What case was that? Do you recuse yourself when the cow in your house has a hissy fit?
This is so disgusting. The Supreme Court or any court actually should NOT have sides. They should abide by the law only.
@John E. Thank you
@Daniel Manly “some” is not all ….
@T.G. In the Bible abortion was not prohibited up until the baby moved–it’s called “quickening”. Look it up!
Thomas is taking about stability while he rules against 50 years of precedence. What a bunch of hypocrites.
and the rights of the baby?
@John Gatsby Legal exemption for health threats to the mother are not already covered or part of the law. And saying exceptions for rape and incest can’t be allowed because someone might try to falsely claim their pregnancy fits that category is hardly common sense. Tell that to the 12 year old who was raped by her uncle. Sorry, kiddo, but you’re going to have to carry that baby to term cuz someone, somewhere might be trying to pull a fast one on us. That’s some uncommonly stupid common sense.
Why the hell are Supreme Court justices appointed for life?! That should change.
I agree with you that has to change.
To make them not beholden to a political faction.
However, that doesn’t mean they won’t make decisions based on the faction they identify with.
Yes, there should be a mandatory retirement age.
@Jennifer Edwards There is no need for term limits, please, that distraction makes you putty in the hands.
So well-spoken, and this guy really nailed every point. Most of the American people aren’t stupid. I wish we had better leaders who would give us better solutions, instead of “get out and vote” while they surrender our voting rights daily to dictators. 🗳
I recommend Preet’s podcast. Very good stuff.
That “bullying“ is called freedom of speech. It’s the first amendment. Theoretically as a Supreme Court member he should be familiar with the document.
👍Freedom of speech on works when Republicans need the protections it provides.
Women are being bullied – NOT the Supreme Court. Clarence Thomas saying that women should abide is stunningly obtuse. How about he talks to his wife about abiding.
“Bullied” he says as he writes an opinion overwhelmingly unpopular with the majority.
Difference also is, he works for us, not Trump, not the rich, not anyone else but the people, you and me
THE HYPOCRISY IS SO THICK 👎🤬
So the Supreme Court doesn’t think it should be bullied into deciding according to the will of we the people?
Just who in the hell do they think they are?They need to realize just exactly who the boss of them is and it is Us: We The People.
They are not supposed to issue opinions based on the will of the people.
They are supposed to rule according to the constitution and jurisprudence.
It is up to the people to ensure their will is reflected in the Constitution
People have gone about their business for the last 50 years, ignoring the badly dated and never really completed Constitution, and repeatedly sending to Congress a bunch of leeches out for their own interests, who make some minor gesture toward their constituents.
There are maybe a couple dozen in Congress that have any business being there.
As ye sow….
The whole point of a Bill of Rights in the Constitution is to protect unpopular speech said by people who don’t have political power. The role of the Supreme Court is to make unpopular decisions.
It is the legislatures job to express the will of the people. An important job of the Supreme Court is to rule against the tyranny of the majority.
Well Clarence Thomas wants to tell everyone ” we need to learn to accept outcomes “,…obviously, he didn’t tell his wife that!
@tnbrfller long overdue.
@mrwascally t disagree. i think he’s looked around and seen the complete dishonesty people have gotten away with the last decade and he just decided to go with that. It’s the go-to move on the right now, just lie through your teeth and count on your supporters to lick it up. so he’s aware of the hypocrisy, also just aware it doesn’t matter anymore apparently.
The court isn’t being bullied in any direction. Rather the assertions / lies under oath of several conservative judges are being brought into the lime light
Its simply amazing and bewildering simultaneously when the Left doesn’t get its way or hear something that’s not ones Opinions!! Freedom of Speech!
@Joe Nop Well, OK. Mind translating into a coherent statement? Because if I am hearing right you complaining that the wrong sorts of people are voicing disagreement. Which is your right, but is basically an oxymoron of an argument
@Stan Wilson hm. thomas didn’t speak on it but to the leak as if it was bullying. the assertion makes no sense since SCOTUS are life t8me appointments, only subject to impeachment. He failed to recuse himself 8n a case that involved in a case that *might* or has involved his wife and as a result harmed the reputation of SCOTUS. but whining over bullying is hilarious
“People need to learn to abide by outcomes!” just like the Republicans did when it was Obama’s turn to pick a supreme court nominee.
Yes, you’re exactly right Xero!