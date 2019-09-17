Edward Snowden shares his thoughts on Trump’s presidency and what your cell phone is doing to your privacy in a preview of his exclusive extended conversation with MSNBC's Brian Williams to air Monday, Sept. 16, at 11PM ET on MSNBC.
Exclusive: Edward Snowden Discusses Trump And Privacy In The Digital Age | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Sell Top Secret info to other countries, become President. Divulge that your government is collecting your secrets, become a criminal in exile.
Donovan : Sounds like Trump’s career? With the exile bit coming in 2020 😁
Ash Roskell -I always enjoy your comments….💫
He’s right about one thing; Trump is simple.
He’s also right that we’re being used.
I just read an article where his cousin from Scotland on his mother’s side said “she can’t stand Trump because he’s always been a no good person.” She also said – “Trump never gives to anyone and has lied about giving back to Scotland and that he’s always been a selfish person out for himself only.”
When a family member of his tell you who he is, trust and take their word about that lying loser.
Edward Snowden spread the truth !!
it’s not a fiction , it’s not a joke ,it’s real!
And it’s even uglier under the iceberg!
@Jame Franco if he didn’t all those informations will not have been spread has it did it’s not cowardice!
The age of mass surveillance expressed by Ed Snowden…
Ok.
@omi god go away troll
He is trying to tell you that GOVERNMENTS! are collecting this information for their own nefarious ends. Countries like Russia, U.S., N.Korea, Israel, etc. They are building databases of info on you. This info can be used to black mail or coerce an otherwise honest citizen. Report a crime done by someone in power, they have all the data to shut you up and make your life miserable.
It’s no secret that we are being recorded at all times. One time I was talking with my brother– we were both in my room and my phone was on the bed, 5 ft away– and I mentioned “The Undertaker,” the wrestler. Next thing I know, a PICTURE of The Undertaker appears on my phone and then quickly vanishes! I don’t even have Google voice enabled 👀. Yes we’re all being recorded, 24/7 anywhere our phones are. The question is why?
Trump wants to be loved by israel and jews so badly because he knows if he got the jews, he’ll make more money. He even sold his own daughter to the jews.
Trump in fact is a Jew!
If anyone deserves a pardon – its this guy. Snowden is a hero.
Snowden is giving Russia and Putin everything they want. He’s the REAL Russian Collusion, always from the Left.
@Dave Schultz Snowden is not on the “left”. He supports Putin – an authoritarian fascist.
Incredibly, though he broke into military intelligence, is an extremely intelligent and very detailed without the gobbledygook. You can actually understand him.
More easily than one can understand you, certainly.
for the intellectual, the empath, the ethical, experiencing systemic evil is devastating, leaving one destitute
Anent to what?
The content and economy of your words is impressive . Thankfully he has limited freedom unlike poor Julian.
@Chris St Clair Who or what is “poor Julian”? If you’re referring to the criminal Assange, he deserves to be thrown into the darkest, coldest, moldiest hole we can find. He is a traitor to the Western democracies.
That is why Andrew Yang wants those companies to pay the people for selling the people’s power. Which will fund UBI (Freedom Devidend)
People’s personal data is more valuable than oil….fact.
@omi god Andrew Yang for president !!!!!!!!!!! And blablabla is history.
@Hello Human Being Electing Yang will not automatically produce all this free money you are hungry for, HHB. Don’t forget – all tax laws are written by Congress, not the President. Yang, if elected, would still not have the Congress on his side – no one in Congress believes that the “UBI” is a good idea.
Everything he says is worth listening to. He is a true philosopher…a citizen of the world.
Timothy O’Brien
It’s worth listening to because the man knows how to use his huge brain; and—bonus—he’s able to articulate his information in a way that anyone with any semblance of decent IQ can understand.
when you take this seriously, the only way out is Identity Camouflage- creating many avatars, fake Identities, trolling widely, become a Zebra in the Herd of Zebras…The positive aspect of global Identiy survey is: Alibi. I can prove, I was here – not there…I do that every day…Greet friendly any Surveillance camera possible!
and leave traces of my DNA…like any wild animal does…anti Snowden: I expose myself, not hiding…
raginald7 Mars
Snowden is in exile
I still believed Snowden did the right thing
Yep, but we the IT people already new that! Why would the government, contractors run such huge data centers? The started to copy all Internet traffic voice, data, text shortly after 2003 and the only thing which was missing having a meta layer on this vast quantity of unstructured data.
#Brian Williams says LeggoMyEgo
OMG snowmen just signed his death warrent with PUTIN. Brave men don’t survive Trumptaputin
