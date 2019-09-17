Exclusive: Edward Snowden Discusses Trump And Privacy In The Digital Age | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 17, 2019

 

Edward Snowden shares his thoughts on Trump’s presidency and what your cell phone is doing to your privacy in a preview of his exclusive extended conversation with MSNBC's Brian Williams to air Monday, Sept. 16, at 11PM ET on MSNBC.
39 Comments on "Exclusive: Edward Snowden Discusses Trump And Privacy In The Digital Age | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Donovan | September 16, 2019 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    Sell Top Secret info to other countries, become President. Divulge that your government is collecting your secrets, become a criminal in exile.

  2. Make Racists Afraid Again | September 16, 2019 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    He’s right about one thing; Trump is simple.

  3. Annie | September 16, 2019 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    I just read an article where his cousin from Scotland on his mother’s side said “she can’t stand Trump because he’s always been a no good person.” She also said – “Trump never gives to anyone and has lied about giving back to Scotland and that he’s always been a selfish person out for himself only.”

    When a family member of his tell you who he is, trust and take their word about that lying loser.

  4. Baxter Powel | September 16, 2019 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Edward Snowden spread the truth !!
    it’s not a fiction , it’s not a joke ,it’s real!
    And it’s even uglier under the iceberg!

  5. Alex Khalif | September 16, 2019 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    The age of mass surveillance expressed by Ed Snowden…

  6. Izreal Zeus | September 16, 2019 at 10:35 PM | Reply

  7. george plimpton | September 16, 2019 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    He is trying to tell you that GOVERNMENTS! are collecting this information for their own nefarious ends. Countries like Russia, U.S., N.Korea, Israel, etc. They are building databases of info on you. This info can be used to black mail or coerce an otherwise honest citizen. Report a crime done by someone in power, they have all the data to shut you up and make your life miserable.

  8. T J | September 16, 2019 at 11:25 PM | Reply

    It’s no secret that we are being recorded at all times. One time I was talking with my brother– we were both in my room and my phone was on the bed, 5 ft away– and I mentioned “The Undertaker,” the wrestler. Next thing I know, a PICTURE of The Undertaker appears on my phone and then quickly vanishes! I don’t even have Google voice enabled 👀. Yes we’re all being recorded, 24/7 anywhere our phones are. The question is why?

  9. Chrisnotto | September 16, 2019 at 11:46 PM | Reply

    Trump wants to be loved by israel and jews so badly because he knows if he got the jews, he’ll make more money. He even sold his own daughter to the jews.

  10. Shadriel V | September 16, 2019 at 11:48 PM | Reply

    If anyone deserves a pardon – its this guy. Snowden is a hero.

  11. Destination Paradise | September 16, 2019 at 11:50 PM | Reply

    Incredibly, though he broke into military intelligence, is an extremely intelligent and very detailed without the gobbledygook. You can actually understand him.

  12. Squeaky Vegan | September 16, 2019 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    for the intellectual, the empath, the ethical, experiencing systemic evil is devastating, leaving one destitute

  13. Anti Singh | September 17, 2019 at 12:08 AM | Reply

    That is why Andrew Yang wants those companies to pay the people for selling the people’s power. Which will fund UBI (Freedom Devidend)

    • BbetrGODczU L | September 17, 2019 at 1:02 AM | Reply

      People’s personal data is more valuable than oil….fact.

    • Hello Human Being | September 17, 2019 at 6:33 AM | Reply

      @omi god Andrew Yang for president !!!!!!!!!!! And blablabla is history.

    • omi god | September 17, 2019 at 9:27 AM | Reply

      @Hello Human Being Electing Yang will not automatically produce all this free money you are hungry for, HHB. Don’t forget – all tax laws are written by Congress, not the President. Yang, if elected, would still not have the Congress on his side – no one in Congress believes that the “UBI” is a good idea.

  14. Timothy O'Brien | September 17, 2019 at 12:15 AM | Reply

    Everything he says is worth listening to. He is a true philosopher…a citizen of the world.

    • Mary Rose Kent | September 17, 2019 at 3:08 AM | Reply

      Timothy O’Brien
      It’s worth listening to because the man knows how to use his huge brain; and—bonus—he’s able to articulate his information in a way that anyone with any semblance of decent IQ can understand.

  15. raginald7 Mars | September 17, 2019 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    when you take this seriously, the only way out is Identity Camouflage- creating many avatars, fake Identities, trolling widely, become a Zebra in the Herd of Zebras…The positive aspect of global Identiy survey is: Alibi. I can prove, I was here – not there…I do that every day…Greet friendly any Surveillance camera possible!
    and leave traces of my DNA…like any wild animal does…anti Snowden: I expose myself, not hiding…

  16. Ayaan Cilmi | September 17, 2019 at 3:36 AM | Reply

    I still believed Snowden did the right thing

    • Stop Israel's Genocide | September 17, 2019 at 4:40 AM | Reply

      Yep, but we the IT people already new that! Why would the government, contractors run such huge data centers? The started to copy all Internet traffic voice, data, text shortly after 2003 and the only thing which was missing having a meta layer on this vast quantity of unstructured data.

  17. Tommy Hayfield | September 17, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    #Brian Williams says LeggoMyEgo

  18. Dawn-Marie Langlois | September 17, 2019 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    OMG snowmen just signed his death warrent with PUTIN. Brave men don’t survive Trumptaputin

  19. TROLL KING | September 17, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    MAN AMERICANS DONT CARE ABOUT EDDIE SNOW
    THEY TO SCARED TO STAND UP AND
    THE OTHER HALF ON JEWTUBE WRITING
    THATS CRAZY HOW THEY DOING OLE BOY COMMENTS

  20. Inez Qtaish | September 17, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Inez Qtaish is suing , since you see what I see you WATCH me su all fourteen evildoers.

