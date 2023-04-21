Recent Post
- Expert awarded $5 million for debunking Mike Lindell’s election data
- This rare solar eclipse happens once in a decade. See it in action
- Man who debunked MyPillow CEO’s bogus election claims explains why it was so easy
- Teen allows CNN to view what TikTok was serving her. See what we found
- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for losing false election challenge
30 comments
Get that checkbook out mikey
Respect pay up pillow guy.just use your pillow and sleep on what you did.fake and proven. 😂😂vote blue
Congratulations, well deserved!
This dude deserves every Penny, live well & my prosper word up … BUNG !!! 💯🎯💰🗣️🤔🔵
This should be mandatory viewing on Newsmax
OAN and FOX *entertainment too!
Hello leslie, you look really amazingly gorgeous. ❤
A fool and his money are soon parted.
I mean he made that 5 million back already I’m sure but true, true.
Just looked it up he makes 4 million a month so there you go.
I just put my thoughts down before I started reading the comments section…😅😅
A fool and his money are soon parted… It’s a wonder that they ever got together in the first place😂
@Sol Goodman I know right 🤦🏻♂️ 😂😂😂
This poor fool. He needs to hang onto all the money he has, after Dominion comes after him.
Smartmatic is the bigger company Dominion is a mom and pop shop compared to them.
The pillow is smarter
This does not bode well for Mike’s fight against Dominion’s lawsuit. Settlement anybody?
I just hope that the winner actually gets paid.
Can Google send a reminder if Lindel makes another offer?
It cost 5mil to prove his stupidity 😂
He’s pissed away far more than that with this psychosis.
Costed??? Oh Brother!
And Trump supporters still won’t believe
Not a supporter… however I think postal votes and lack of verification of the voter at polling are weak areas that must be made more robust to provide the confidence needed.
Get ready to write a bigger check for Dominion
A fool and his money are soon parted.
Donald is costing lots of people money recently
Hahaha!!! Traitor gets owned.
Some people don’t know when to shut their mouth!
Dominion is going to have a field day with their 1.6 billion lawsuit against Lindell. 🤣
Lindell needs psychological help!