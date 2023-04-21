30 comments

  2. Respect pay up pillow guy.just use your pillow and sleep on what you did.fake and proven. 😂😂vote blue

  4. This dude deserves every Penny, live well & my prosper word up … BUNG !!! 💯🎯💰🗣️🤔🔵

    1. I mean he made that 5 million back already I’m sure but true, true.

      Just looked it up he makes 4 million a month so there you go.

    3. A fool and his money are soon parted… It’s a wonder that they ever got together in the first place😂

    1. Not a supporter… however I think postal votes and lack of verification of the voter at polling are weak areas that must be made more robust to provide the confidence needed.

