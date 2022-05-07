Recent Post
81 comments
For a decade, Russia has been the second most powerful military globally, and now Russia is the second most powerful military in Ukraine.😁😆🤣
@Shesha The Queen of Black Sea piece by piece? is what happened to the Soviet Union
@LIFE107, FAMILY, FITNESS, BOXING, TRAVEL & HEALTH Well, the entire WORLD is united against Russia. Not even the Chinese will help you, comrade.
Perhaps you should pack up and leave? Did that occur to you?
@Shesha The Queen of Black Sea ..and Russian troops, tanks, aircraft, and ships are being sunk and/or blown up or killed piece by piece too, comrade. Let’s see how long you can remain in this game of attrition. My guess? Not long.
Tee hee, the big blind side is that in 1939 Stalin had a deal with Hitler, ‘help yourself comrade!’ Ph….give me a break.
Putin has already shown us who he is. Judge him by his actions, his crimes, not by his lies.
If you followed your own logic and judged America that way you will realize Putin is the pope of modern time comparatively speaking. So please do that.
@Alexandre Valsamis I dont understand what you are saying……..
Not having to resupply the Moskva will save millions of rubles.
Or the new flagship that was sunk yesterday or the day before either 🙂
2 moskva ships will come to black sea in next month.
For Russian regime the war is never over. For the regime to exist, it must convince its people that they are perpetually under attack, even if the enemies are only imagined.
Paranoia will destroy ya.
@J lock Sounds like a Republican party strategy.
Exactly Like George Orwell imagined on 1984. Very sad all these lives destroyed for nothing
Expect to hear the word liberation (osvobozhdenie).
It was a staple of Soviet era rhetoric throughout the Cold War and has remained so since. Russia doesn’t invade, it “liberates”.
The USSR liberated many from life. Look at how many died in the gulags, and at holodomor.
@Deborah Freedman so did America!!
@Deborah Freedman Why do you think I put the word in quotes?
@blacksheep933 I was expecting something like that. No country is historically blameless and broadly speaking, taking territory can take many guises.
But the past two cataclysmic wars (both still just about within living memory) didn’t result in the forced occupied Anglification of Crete, Sicily, North Africa, Greece, France, the Low Countries, North Western Germany and large chunks of South East Asia.
NATO has its faults but is an alliance built on voluntary membership. The Warsaw Pact and the vestiges of it were built on coercion.
Hopefully Putin won’t forget to tell his nation that Russia started WW2 on Nazis side and only ended the war on another side because his ally Hitler invaded Soviets.
@Megan Whaley But it makes one the legal successor. And complicit in every crime the Soviet Union commited
@North Korea Is Best Korea I agree with the successor part. Holding them accountable for crimes committed before their birth doesn’t seem correct.
@Shesha The Queen of Black Sea
Russia deeply wanted to allies itself with Nazis but Hitler always hated you Russians that’s why he invaded you but Stalin was in huge disbelief when Hitler invaded. Anyway making the long story short Russian is bleeding 🩸 deeply right now, everyday more and more. After showing true picture of Russian army whole world is laughing and Russia is slowly going down because of brave Ukrainians who don’t want to be Putin’s slaves.
“Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” -Mike Tyson. Putin had his plan, but now not so much.
@MsBatspider you have a glass jaw and can’t take it to the body
Lol Russia can’t even handle Ukraine how do you think it could handle America lol Jesus Christ at least be realistic man
Explain?
@Captain LoaF Russia haven’t even started yet
Putin gives speech about the good old days, and world responds “Okay, Boomer”.
@Pedro Villela I am a combat veteran. I lived thirteen years of my life in combat as a professional soldier. I do not wish such horror on anyone as war. I try to wish better for us all but in the face of threats from some stuffed shirt I am going to try to do what is right and never surrender. I hope God will forgive us all and have mercy on us. Good luck, kid. Life is hard and dying too easy in this world.
@Lurking Grue If they live that long …and looking at them, I doubt if they will ever achieve the prestigious title of “BOOMER”
@Mike Holloway Good luck for you sir.
@Lurking Grue no, we won’t turn into monsters
Until the day Russia collapsed, until Putin died.Ukraine has no choice but to fight for itself, for its family and for its country.
Knowing Putin, he’ll probably say in his big speech about how the Russian military helped to defeat the Nazis, the recent success in Ukraine, how much ‘good’ Russia has done for Ukraine, how other nations (the west) are cruel for sanctioning his nation, and the strength of Russia.
And on that note Putin would be right
Russia could be such a happy contented country if not for all of this paranoia.
So could America with its very own Republican paranoia.
Everyone should completely ignore them….don’t give Putin any attention for his day at all….Nothing on TV nothing in the papers …it would drive him crazy..sorry,crazier.
Totally agree. I wish the media and government would know that.
Interestingly the parade will have roughly the amount of soldiers and equipment that’s been lost in Ukraine so far.
Will be an interesting visualisation.
I couldn’t imagine fighting for that army. Imagine the people who die and their deaths get completely shoved under the carpet as best they can….
Think about that with your head on and not some other muscle in you body . the answer is clear .
They will most probably replay last years one!
I expect his remarks will be totally divorced from the world of reality.
That’s a given.
A lot of people don’t like reality anyhow. :-
I am sympathetic that the Soviet Union lost so many people in the 1940’s to a madman’s vision of grandeur, however I don’t seem much difference between Hitler’s vision and Putin’s vision.
What kind of a person is it that just wholesale destroys people, cities, countries, culture rather than make friends, lend a helping hand and build a better future for all.
Tell that to Israel committing atrocities in Palestine!
@Christopher James good on you Christopher
@Lorraine McFarland prove it
Russia should be thankful and show some appreciation, a lot of Newfoundlanders, Canadians and Americans died during the battle of the Atlantic while delivering Arms, ammunition and food to Russia during the second world war
Here’s the ONLY three things I want to hear in a Putin speech:
1. All troops are out of Ukraine including Crimea
2. Here’s all my mansions, my investments, my yacht, and billions of dollars for compensation for Ukraine
3. “Yes officer, I will go quietly” (onto the plane to The Hague)
Putin: “Genocide accomplished!” Cheering crowds.
Ukraine is a sovereign country. If Russia fears a NATO membership, they should offer something better than NATO. It’s simply not upon Russia or the USA what other countries do. And the NATO membership only matters, when a country is attacked. By telling a country you don’t want them to join a defence packt you basically say, you’re planning to attack them.
I find that rather naive. That’s not the way the world works and never has been. Rule 1 of diplomacy for beginners is that when great powers feel threatened, they will most definitely do something.