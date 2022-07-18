Recent Post
47 comments
The biggest obstacles for the Democrats are….other Democrats.
“Do what now?”
There’s the f*cking problem right there…
Mr.Dunn – respect for you.
I can see being disgruntled with the Democrats, but the Republicans? The base of the working-class vote was the AFL-CIO when unions have been under attack since Reagan. Unions are good at bargaining for employees, but when a plant shuts down, what can the union do but make noise?
Despite CNN’s interviewer, this guy spoke against jingoistic Democrats who turned him off by shouting the loudest and dominating the news in 2020/21. I am relieved that they have since abandoned the slogans and returned to the core missions that got them elected in the first place. As Bernie said, “These are not Democrat or Republican issues. These affect everybody.” We need more energized Democrats such as Bernie, Warren, Porter, Fetterman, Abrams, AOC, Jayapal, etc.–not because they are “progressive” or “mainstream”, but because they are willing to fight for what they believe in. Too many elected Democrats are happily simmering in publically funded cesspools at the local, state and federal level (and they leapfrog positions when termed out). Such candidates won’t win just because the DNC supports them. I won’t name them (especially the embarrassment who ran against a powerful turtle), but I get texts for donations everyday.
Some people don’t understand Democracy they have never been to a country that doesn’t have it. When get a taste of not having it they will wake up.
@Andrea Madden whatever vote for GOP and see
@T. DIDDY Huh? What does that even mean?
Messaging, messaging, messaging. Democrats are lousy at messaging in a way that connects with and motivates people. We need the likes of James Carville that understand messaging and how to reach people. The GOP keeps selling and winning with “fear of others” on behalf of the monied class, when they are a small minority.
Democrats have flown over the cuckoo’s nest
they flew over the cuckoo,s nest while republicans run the insane house and nest there
How Russian of you.
Props to cnn for allowing a real conversation about what’s really going on.
Real conversation? LOL CNN pushed back at every fact.
@Tony H LOL, they’ve been discussing this for a year now. I know you are programmed to not listen 🤣🤣🤣
@Tony H but but but fox
When the educated have finally out smarted themselves. 🤣
Says the person who’s username is Mr. know it all. Also there are people with college degrees and such in the republican party too. I’m not really sure what your point is
Democrats also can’t afford to ignore their liberal base either, which they have been for 30 years, not in terms of social policy but certainly in terms of economic policy. Sanders was giving the working class the solutions they need but people like this guy got in the way.
Democrats are in need of a time machine…..
Go back in time, find some moderates, bring them back.
i’ve been a life long democrat leaning voter( i’m 29 so at least for my adult life) but i’ve always been moderate pretty center i don’t claim to be a liberal or conservative i always say i’m an independent but i can’t vote for democrats anymore because they are so far to the left and if you disagree with anything with the left i’m a bigot or racist or homophobic or transphobic i was told last week by a liberal friend of i refused to date a trans woman that makes me transphobic
like how the hell do you expect me to vote for democrats when you eat your own i eant everyone to live there own life im and pro personal freedom weather that’s firearm ownership abortion rights marriage rights your right to choose vaccines im pro people choosing if you are catholic or muslim and don’t want to bake a cake for a gay wedding or you don’t want to officiate a gay wedding i support you if you want to transition and you’re an adult i support you but since i don’t want children to make irreversible changes im now a transphobe
@Marie Lucas i’m so confused playa
The Dems are all about labels. You gotta be this or that and if not your against them. Just live your life and be happy 😊 that should be the only thing that matters, but to the dems its not.
Anyone new to Ruy Teixeira: I worked with him before, and he was the most right-leaning among policy experts at CAP that he was out of step even with the staff who many regarded as “Clinton-era moderates”. I’m only surprised that he’s *now moving to AEI—as opposed to 6 years ago, when liberals were finally coming around to “progressive” issues.
He is speaking truth though and statistics show a high correlation to what he is saying.
Republicans: We’re going to pick candidates that look like the demographics we want to attract, and treat them like they aren’t going to realize our policies are actively against their best interests.
You show those Latin-X who’s boss!
Who would of thought a progressive Jew now work for AEI( a conservative think tank) lmao 😂😂
12 Points to Reform US Democracy and the Electoral System.
1) Get rid of First Past the Post (FPP) (sometimes called plurality) voting, and introduce some form of Proportional Representation (PR) Rank Choice Voting (RCV) preferably – Mixed Member Proportional Representation (MMP(R) with Multi-Member Districts. MMP has voters select both a candidate in their local district and a party they’d like to win a majority. Everyone who wins a district gets a seat, and then additional seats are given out to ensure that parties are represented in proportion to their share of the party vote. This has a number of advantages. Unlike party list representation, people still have representatives with at least some ties to their local area. Voters get 2 votes: one for their local representative, and one for their favorite party. Mixed Member Proportional has familiar local representatives, and simple ballot.
2) Eliminate/abolish the Electoral College (Article 2, Section 1, of The Constitution). This would normally be difficult, because the Electoral College is constitutionally mandated, and abolishing it would require a constitutional amendment. Over the past 200 years more than 700 proposals have been introduced in Congress to reform or eliminate the Electoral College – without any becoming law. It requires two thirds of the House, two thirds of the Senate, and three quarters of the States to vote in favor. There is another easier way to effectively end the Electoral College without technically abolishing it. Agreement of the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote. An organization called the ‘National Popular Vote Interstate Compact’ (NPVIC) is pushing to eliminate the Electoral College without tampering with the Constitution. Once the NPVIC has reached 270 electoral votes, the passed bills from all the states will kick in and guarantee that the candidate with the highest vote total nationwide would become the president. So far, 15 states (CA, IL, NY, CO, CT, MD, MA, NJ, NM, OR, WA, DE, HI, RI, VT) and the District of Columbia (Total = 196 electoral votes) have committed to the cause. The bill has also passed at least one chamber in 9 additional states with 88 more electoral votes (AR, AZ, ME, MI, MN, NC, NV, OK, VA). So, we need 74 more electoral votes to eliminate the unfair influence of the Electoral College. A total of 3,408 state legislators from all 50 states have endorsed it. https://www.nationalpopularvote.com/written-explanation *American citizens need to become politically active to make this happen before the 2024 election.
3) Go back to reliable ‘hand marked pen and paper’ ballots publicly counted and scrutinized. Design simple to understand paper ballots, Standardize the voting system nationally across all states, and do NOT use ‘Black Box’ electronic voting machines (EVMs) or ballot marking devices (BMDs), because any electronic devices are too easily hacked or manipulated to rig voting figures even if using ‘block-chain’ technology. Cyber-attacks can also be undetectable. https://www.coindesk.com/mit-paper-rejects-blockchain-based-voting-systems-elections Paper ballots are more reliable and can be recounted if necessary. Democracy is too important to allow the possibility for cheating.
4) Install an independent Election Management Body (EMB) to be responsible for the polling, conducting and tabulating of votes in elections and referenda, and the registration of political parties, oversight of campaign finance, design of the ballot papers, drawing of electoral boundaries, resolution of electoral disputes, civic and voter education and media monitoring for the safeguarding the legitimacy of democratic institutions and the peaceful transitions of power. They need to ensure all aspects of any electoral contest meets global norms and follows the fundamental guiding principles of elections, including independence, impartiality, integrity, transparency, efficiency, professionalism and service-mindedness, that perform in the best interest of the voters.
5) Shorten the Election Campaigns to 4-8 weeks maximum (like most other advanced democracies. This also helps to get money out of politics). Ridiculously long campaigns (18mths) are a waste of money, resources and time; time that should be spent governing the country and providing social programs for citizens needs, not campaigning for re-election.
6) Voting Days to be held on the weekend (not Tuesday), and possibly in conjunction with Veteran’s Day Holiday. (Make it easier for all citizens to be able to vote).
7) Ban voter suppression, upgrade the Voting Rights Act, and introduce a 28th Amendment for the right of every citizen 18 years old and over the right to vote, or introduce compulsory voting (every eligible citizen votes – $50 fine if you don’t vote) Australia has compulsory voting and because of this 95% voter turnout. By contrast in the US millions of voters are purged from voter rolls, and at least 40% of provisional ballots are thrown in the trash can and not counted. It’s just another method of rigging the electoral system.
8) Ban gerrymandering of districts to favor one political party. Independent commission should draw district lines, not partisan political parties. Voters should pick their politicians, NOT politicians their voters.
9) *Consider a Unicameral Congress (only House of Representatives needed to pass Bills. There’s no need for the Senate to pass Bills, so situations like McConnell and the filibuster holding up important legislation cannot happen). *(NZ is an advanced democracy and has a Unicameral Parliament which works very efficiently). *(a Unicameral System is also one step closer to a direct democracy of all the common people). Unicameral System: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/u/unicameral-system.asp Bicameral System: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/b/bicameral-system.asp (*The majority of international governments use the unicameral system—with a roughly 60/40 split between unicameral and bicameral.) The only other option other than a unicameral system, is to make it mandatory for Bills passed in the House MUST be voted on immediately in the Senate. Mitch McConnell has sat on hundreds of Bills effectively blocking them from passing.
10) Campaign finance reform (donations only via private citizens with strict donation limits, ban corporate funding and influence).
11) Eliminate the need for political party registration (there’s no need to be affiliated to any political party, and it only encourages gerrymandering). No one should be loyal to just one political party. Force political parties to concentrate on policy to attract your vote.
12) Term limits on all politicians (Congressman and Senators) and judges (in particular Supreme Court justices – no lifetime appointments).
@Steve Harding And we’re reporting you Rightie. YOU cease and desist.
I’d also add that everyone should be able to vote from their cellphone starting at the age of 18… via automatic voter registration. Let’s vote 21st century style for once.
@G To back-up my claim, the following countries are rated the most democratic countries in the World. If you check out the ‘Democracy Index’ and/or the ‘Democracy Matrix’ the Nordic countries and New Zealand rank highest in the world for the most democratic countries: Norway 1st, New Zealand 2nd, Finland 3rd, Sweden 4th, Iceland 5th, Denmark 6th, Ireland 7th,
Taiwan 8th,
Australia 9th tied with Switzerland also 9th, Netherlands 11th, Canada 12th, Germany 15th, South Korea 16th, Japan 17th, UK 18th, while the US ranks 26th and is considered a flawed or deficient democracy.
Here are a few examples of countries that either don’t use or did use and have since discontinued using electronic voting. Interestingly, many of the countries that do not use electronic voting are highest in terms of democracy.
Canada – Several reviews into use in federal elections concluded against using it.
Finland – Trialed 2008; Review in 2016-17 concluded against internet voting – risks outweighed benefits.
France – 2017 review concluded against introducing internet voting. Citizens abroad vote by internet in legislative and consular elections, not for President or EU.
Germany – Trialed in 2005, but court found it unconstitutional in 2009.
Ireland – System scrapped in 2010.
Kazakhstan – Discontinued 2011
Lithuania – Plans to introduce internet voting are being drafted, but it is unclear when it will be implemented.
Netherlands – Discontinued 2007.
Norway – Trialed 2003.
Pakistan – Prototype Electronic Voting Machine developed in 2021 and presented to the public through media. The Election Commission of Pakistan raised 37 objections regarding the EVM in review. No final decision regarding use by the Election Commission yet taken. Islamabad High Court in a judgment regarding the case of EVM said “Use of EVM needs sanction of Parliament of Pakistan”.
Philippines – Currently in review by Congress due to technical glitches, defective vote-counting machines, SD cards and transparency issues.
Romania – Limited trial 2003.
South Korea – For central counting of ballot papers only.
Switzerland – Internet voting for expatriates only from 2014.
UK – Used for central counting of ballots in Scotland from 2007.
Argentina, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mozambique, Namibia, *Russia, Spain, Sweden, Zimbabwe do not use electronic voting.
*Of course we know that Russian elections are a scam, even though they only use paper ballots. There were many cases of ballot stuffing, but Putin also imprisons any viable challengers to his power anyway.