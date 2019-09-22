We make some sense of Hunter Biden's ties to Ukraine and the allegations Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have made. Adam Entous of The New Yorker joins. Aired on 09/20/19.
Explaining Trump And Giuliani’s Allegations Against Joe Biden And His Son | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
I thought Donald didn’t need any help in a campaign. Wasn’t the chosen one an epic person that could win the election all by himself?
Time to destroy JOE
The Dims chosen one who is linked to ZERO ???
The DON has set up the Dims like the Dims set up General Flynn
This time the Don has allowed a Whistle blower to hear the DON getting information from Ukraine on Joe Biden ?
The “assumption” /sizzle /smoke / bait is that this information is on political rival Joe Biden and was paid for it ??
The proof of Joe Biden s political “Extortion” with Ukraine is confirmed , on film , he brags about it and that CNN continues to run it ?
Getting this information is not a crime but Paying for this dirt is the crime ???
A DOJ senior officials has seen / heard the transcript of the DONs communication and found no “Quid pro quo” by Trump ??? But the film by CNN specifically shows that Joe Biden admits and boasts to Extorting the Ukraine with ZERO’S concurrence ??
Imagine Joe the ex VP and ZERO going off to jail ???
This is exactly what HRC did with the steel dossier report and is being investigated for at this moment ?
The dims are running head long into a vice embarrassment –
And CNN will have to investigate Biden in Ukraine and China ??? again ? And CNN don’t get it ???
I get by with a little help from my friends and enemies ??? Thanks Joe ????
Exactly! 🙂
He lies.
But here is the thing, his idolizers will tell you that it is your obligation to respect the POTUS irrespective of what he does. Of course those same sheep will all bleat that Obama was a disgrace.
Proud Democrat here, I do not feel obligated to “Respect the Potus” because of this issue. I am a grown woman and know how not to take the bait..BUT as a proud Democrat I also do not feel obligated to defend everything any one in my party says or does. I am not happy at all with Joe Biden’s son monetary gains from his father’s role as VP. By the way, it did not take Trumps underhanded methods to make me aware of this fact. I know Trump is a lier and chief, no news there. Fortunately, there are still enough honest journalists left that have been reporting on Joe Biden’s Son benefiting from his father’s position. If a democratic candidate does something questionable, lets ask solid questions of him and her, not be defensive or circle the wagons, Biden should stay calm at let the media and voters ask him about this issue,,as many times as we chose. Who know, if he talked about this freely and answered the questions for the public without dodging I might respect him more. I do not expect him to throw his son under the bus, but just be honest and stop playing victim.
@Coby’s Mom I agree – corruption is corruption irrespective. But do not lose sight of what is at stake here. trump asked a foreign government to investigate a US citizen. What that citizen did or did not do is another story. But going outside of the country. Well where does one start…
‘Just a Partisan whistleblower but I have no idea who this person is’ – Stable Genius
with the biggest A BRAIN xD and toilet paper on his shoe entering AF One. xD
Oliver Phippen Yeah…. trump must go now
@Dave Schultz Grasping at straws again, Dave? You will grasp desperately at any conspiracy rather than growing a pair of balls and admitting Trump is a con man. You’re a weak man buddy, i see what you see in Trump, he is just as weak as you are. Since you’re such a Deep State expert, who exactly is in charge of it, and where are their headquarters?
If Trump is innocent it must be a partisan whistleblower His logic is undeniable. Lets see how it plays out. Biden might have committed a crime. ouch
Besides the whistleblower. The Inspector General was also alarmed and push it foward
this smell of Putin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCF9My1vBP4
@Björn Björk this purport is from Russia!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! fool
john e Lawler puppet?
Joe admitted to this …..he knew he laughed about it!
@Oliver Phippen <--------magatrash who has posted this illegible trash like it actually means something.
Biden is bought and paid for Democrat – no different from a bought and paid for Republican.
You Americans need to regain control of your country! Otherwise, the rich and powerful will steal your retirement and your children’s future.
They call it “explaining”.
It works, Biden is done but the progressives don’t want him anyway
@Philip Clarke Thanks for the update Trump.
@Ralph Boyd ???
kelly barnhouse are you one thos white democrats that push the word racisam ,trying to speak for the black voter telling us how bad the potus is. that we can only vote for the democrats that only waants our vote! I dont know if you have been payinq attn. but a change has occured it started in 2016 we now have a potus that really cares about the black voter other than just to get our vote I am going to vote for trump , my whole congregation at church will also !
Fortunately we have plenty of smart candidates left to vote for,unlike republicans. 🙂
Mag, yes Joe Biden is one of them.
@Mag 😂😂😂👍
@Jack Wertz Highly unlikely ! Trump is supported now only by 40 % of the worst of Americans.The rest of them realized what a mistake they made.
Lol like who
When joe Biden a man that is literally losing his mind is the best you got you have nothing
What’s missing is the possibility of Ukranian meddling in the 2016 election in the form of the Black Ledger that got Manafort fired. Funny it should find its way here at such a convenient time. Did Joe’s son have any expertise in Ukranian natural gas?
You could expect this from a contractor, but you shouldn’t from a POTUS.
Biden is bought and paid for Democrat – no different from a bought and paid for Republican.
You Americans need to regain control of your country! Otherwise, the rich and powerful will steal your retirement and your children’s future.
This actually sounds like a scandal !
The “scandal” here is that most of your politicians, on both sides of the house, are bought and paid for.
The super-rich run the USA. The rest of you are their slaves.
This situation will continue to get worse until you do something about it. And, by “do something”, I don’t mean rant on social media…. you need to take action!
Either that or surrender you and your children’s future to slavery.
Biden is extremely unelectable.
Your use of an extraneous adverb is extremely amusing.
Pay no attention to the polls or the Dumbster’s popularity numbers.
@Randy Wright I used to think Trump was Alex Jones level crazy with the fake news bit he did. Now I see he was correct. What a silly narrative that anyone actually wants Biden. You don’t need to look further than social media to know that we aren’t drinking the cool aid like we used to. This is the information age.
Randy Wright the polls are bogus. That was made very clear in 2016.
Anyone who’s not under investigation for crimes 2020!
Wee, I second that! You’re funny.
I remember the days that we were governed by the “Deep state”. We were all so much better of.
(“Deep state” as defined by Donald Trump. That’s “career officials” for the rest of us)
AndrewYang is the only one that’s in the clear still.
Sanders.
So wait he finds out his son is being investigated by an AG in Ukraine then tells the president to fire him or he won’t get 1 billion dollars from US? And you’re trying to tell me He didn’t know his sons problems being investigated?!?! Stop please stop
Gus, it’s 250K and it wasn’t Mr Trump who said that. It was another person. We will hear more about it later.
Sure he did But Pelosi is happy so long as there is truble for Trump she is in climax!!! It is her monupulating everyone.
Hidden Lyin Biden what a hack….ugh
Something going wrong with the whistleblower story?
If it proves to be fake, There will be no stopping Trump it best be real or no deal. America will no longer believe anything the media says. This will drive up President Trumps numbers well over the top.
joe looks amazing for an old man. if i lived off gov’t benefits for the last 50 years i’ll look good too
He also had a facelift
@A Engo don’t tell me 50 year of free gov’t food not enough to keep joe look good, maybe bernie care will pay for face lift and dental glue.
Joe is either Dumb or Stupid :?good for a President..
Biden is the unmitigated master at buffoonery. He is such the poster boy of the DNC. Even more laughable than Hillary!
If it sounds suspicious that Biden would shape US-China policy as his son Hunter — who has little or no experience in private equity — clinched a coveted billion-dollar deal with an arm of the Chinese government, that’s because it is. “Radio Silence” at unbiased media
i don’t recall from the scant readings The President asking for dirt on Hunter Biden as alleged by this clearly biased correspondent..I have read The President said the Ukraine should Investigate Hunter Biden. Not Joe Biden..