Explaining Trump And Giuliani’s Allegations Against Joe Biden And His Son | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Explaining Trump And Giuliani’s Allegations Against Joe Biden And His Son | The 11th Hour | MSNBC 1

September 22, 2019

 

We make some sense of Hunter Biden's ties to Ukraine and the allegations Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have made. Adam Entous of The New Yorker joins. Aired on 09/20/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Explaining Trump And Giuliani’s Allegations Against Joe Biden And His Son | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

59 Comments on "Explaining Trump And Giuliani’s Allegations Against Joe Biden And His Son | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Dave Dee | September 21, 2019 at 1:49 AM | Reply

    I thought Donald didn’t need any help in a campaign. Wasn’t the chosen one an epic person that could win the election all by himself?

    • Oliver Phippen | September 21, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

      Time to destroy JOE
      The Dims chosen one who is linked to ZERO ???

      The DON  has set up  the  Dims like the Dims  set up General Flynn  

      This time  the Don  has allowed a Whistle blower to hear    the DON  getting  information  from Ukraine  on Joe  Biden ?  

      The  “assumption”  /sizzle  /smoke / bait is that  this information  is  on  political rival Joe Biden  and was  paid for it ?? 

      The  proof  of Joe Biden s  political  “Extortion” with Ukraine  is confirmed , on film , he brags about it and that CNN continues  to  run it  ?  

      Getting this information is not a crime  but Paying for this dirt  is the crime ??? 

      A DOJ  senior officials has seen / heard   the transcript   of the DONs communication  and found no “Quid pro quo” by Trump ??? But the film by CNN specifically shows that  Joe  Biden  admits and boasts to  Extorting the Ukraine with  ZERO’S  concurrence  ?? 

      Imagine Joe  the ex VP and ZERO going off to  jail ???

      This  is exactly what HRC did  with the steel  dossier report  and is being investigated   for at this moment ?

      The dims are running head long into a vice  embarrassment –  

      And CNN will have to investigate   Biden in Ukraine and China ??? again  ? And CNN  don’t get it ???

    • Oliver Phippen | September 21, 2019 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      I get by with a little help from my friends and enemies ??? Thanks Joe ????

    • Peter Henrichsen | September 21, 2019 at 3:24 PM | Reply

      Exactly! 🙂

    • SkyGemini | September 21, 2019 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      He lies.

  2. TheDesertsweeper | September 21, 2019 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    But here is the thing, his idolizers will tell you that it is your obligation to respect the POTUS irrespective of what he does. Of course those same sheep will all bleat that Obama was a disgrace.

    • Coby's Mom | September 21, 2019 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      Proud Democrat here, I do not feel obligated to “Respect the Potus” because of this issue. I am a grown woman and know how not to take the bait..BUT as a proud Democrat I also do not feel obligated to defend everything any one in my party says or does. I am not happy at all with Joe Biden’s son monetary gains from his father’s role as VP. By the way, it did not take Trumps underhanded methods to make me aware of this fact. I know Trump is a lier and chief, no news there. Fortunately, there are still enough honest journalists left that have been reporting on Joe Biden’s Son benefiting from his father’s position. If a democratic candidate does something questionable, lets ask solid questions of him and her, not be defensive or circle the wagons, Biden should stay calm at let the media and voters ask him about this issue,,as many times as we chose. Who know, if he talked about this freely and answered the questions for the public without dodging I might respect him more. I do not expect him to throw his son under the bus, but just be honest and stop playing victim.

    • TheDesertsweeper | September 21, 2019 at 2:15 PM | Reply

      @Coby’s Mom I agree – corruption is corruption irrespective. But do not lose sight of what is at stake here. trump asked a foreign government to investigate a US citizen. What that citizen did or did not do is another story. But going outside of the country. Well where does one start…

  3. Rip VanDam | September 21, 2019 at 2:11 AM | Reply

    ‘Just a Partisan whistleblower but I have no idea who this person is’ – Stable Genius

    • Peter Henrichsen | September 21, 2019 at 3:26 PM | Reply

      with the biggest A BRAIN xD and toilet paper on his shoe entering AF One. xD

    • Guy | September 21, 2019 at 7:06 PM | Reply

      Oliver Phippen Yeah…. trump must go now

    • Sam Brenna | September 21, 2019 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz Grasping at straws again, Dave? You will grasp desperately at any conspiracy rather than growing a pair of balls and admitting Trump is a con man. You’re a weak man buddy, i see what you see in Trump, he is just as weak as you are. Since you’re such a Deep State expert, who exactly is in charge of it, and where are their headquarters?

    • Cary Revels | September 22, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

      If Trump is innocent it must be a partisan whistleblower His logic is undeniable. Lets see how it plays out. Biden might have committed a crime. ouch

    • mark bui | September 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      Besides the whistleblower. The Inspector General was also alarmed and push it foward

  4. john e Lawler | September 21, 2019 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    this smell of Putin

  5. Martha Nezgoda | September 21, 2019 at 5:59 AM | Reply

    Joe admitted to this …..he knew he laughed about it!

    • SkyGemini | September 21, 2019 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      ​@Oliver Phippen <--------magatrash who has posted this illegible trash like it actually means something.

    • Antony Stringfellow | September 22, 2019 at 2:15 AM | Reply

      Biden is bought and paid for Democrat – no different from a bought and paid for Republican.

      You Americans need to regain control of your country! Otherwise, the rich and powerful will steal your retirement and your children’s future.

  6. Jay Gibson | September 21, 2019 at 8:04 AM | Reply

    They call it “explaining”.

  7. rick ai | September 21, 2019 at 8:54 AM | Reply

    It works, Biden is done but the progressives don’t want him anyway

    • Ralph Boyd | September 21, 2019 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @Philip Clarke Thanks for the update Trump.

    • Philip Clarke | September 21, 2019 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      @Ralph Boyd ???

    • new kid in town | September 22, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      kelly barnhouse are you one thos white democrats that push the word racisam ,trying to speak for the black voter telling us how bad the potus is. that we can only vote for the democrats that only waants our vote! I dont know if you have been payinq attn. but a change has occured it started in 2016 we now have a potus that really cares about the black voter other than just to get our vote I am going to vote for trump , my whole congregation at church will also !

  8. Mag | September 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM | Reply

    Fortunately we have plenty of smart candidates left to vote for,unlike republicans. 🙂

  9. Joseph Andrews | September 21, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    What’s missing is the possibility of Ukranian meddling in the 2016 election in the form of the Black Ledger that got Manafort fired. Funny it should find its way here at such a convenient time. Did Joe’s son have any expertise in Ukranian natural gas?

  10. Ilia Smirnoff | September 21, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    You could expect this from a contractor, but you shouldn’t from a POTUS.

    • Antony Stringfellow | September 22, 2019 at 2:15 AM | Reply

      Biden is bought and paid for Democrat – no different from a bought and paid for Republican.

      You Americans need to regain control of your country! Otherwise, the rich and powerful will steal your retirement and your children’s future.

  11. al jbug | September 21, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    This actually sounds like a scandal !

    • Antony Stringfellow | September 22, 2019 at 2:18 AM | Reply

      The “scandal” here is that most of your politicians, on both sides of the house, are bought and paid for.

      The super-rich run the USA. The rest of you are their slaves.

      This situation will continue to get worse until you do something about it. And, by “do something”, I don’t mean rant on social media…. you need to take action!

      Either that or surrender you and your children’s future to slavery.

  12. ᴛᴢᴀɴɢᴀʀɪᴋᴜᴀ | September 21, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Biden is extremely unelectable.

    • Randy Wright | September 21, 2019 at 3:14 PM | Reply

      Your use of an extraneous adverb is extremely amusing.

      Pay no attention to the polls or the Dumbster’s popularity numbers.

    • ᴛᴢᴀɴɢᴀʀɪᴋᴜᴀ | September 21, 2019 at 4:03 PM | Reply

      @Randy Wright I used to think Trump was Alex Jones level crazy with the fake news bit he did. Now I see he was correct. What a silly narrative that anyone actually wants Biden. You don’t need to look further than social media to know that we aren’t drinking the cool aid like we used to. This is the information age.

    • SnowWhalez | September 21, 2019 at 6:23 PM | Reply

      Randy Wright the polls are bogus. That was made very clear in 2016.

  13. gr33kb0i | September 21, 2019 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    Anyone who’s not under investigation for crimes 2020!

  14. Gus Sfakianos | September 21, 2019 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    So wait he finds out his son is being investigated by an AG in Ukraine then tells the president to fire him or he won’t get 1 billion dollars from US? And you’re trying to tell me He didn’t know his sons problems being investigated?!?! Stop please stop

  15. Bermuda Schwartz | September 21, 2019 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    Something going wrong with the whistleblower story?

    • Cary Revels | September 22, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

      If it proves to be fake, There will be no stopping Trump it best be real or no deal. America will no longer believe anything the media says. This will drive up President Trumps numbers well over the top.

  16. level | September 21, 2019 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    joe looks amazing for an old man. if i lived off gov’t benefits for the last 50 years i’ll look good too

  17. liam mt | September 21, 2019 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    Joe is either Dumb or Stupid :?good for a President..

  18. lacruiser | September 21, 2019 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Biden is the unmitigated master at buffoonery. He is such the poster boy of the DNC. Even more laughable than Hillary!

  19. A Engo | September 21, 2019 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    If it sounds suspicious that Biden would shape US-China policy as his son Hunter — who has little or no experience in private equity — clinched a coveted billion-dollar deal with an arm of the Chinese government, that’s because it is. “Radio Silence” at unbiased media

  20. sandman38111 | September 21, 2019 at 11:16 PM | Reply

    i don’t recall from the scant readings The President asking for dirt on Hunter Biden as alleged by this clearly biased correspondent..I have read The President said the Ukraine should Investigate Hunter Biden. Not Joe Biden..

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.