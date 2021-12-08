Extended Curfew Hours for Holidays | TVJ News – Dec 7 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
39 comments
Treating y’all like children. “We’re going to extend hours”
To the person reading this: Even tho I dont know you, I wish you the best of what life has to offer
Same to you with love
Same to you Blessed with additional Blessings
Thank you
same to you god be with you.
@Bits and Pieces I
The primister is confused he needs to seek God for advice on how to rule the country and repent amen
Tell me one Prime Minister in this world,that rule his country under the “Advice of God”
This coming like when my daddy use to say “you can now go outside now”.
Woiee
Yu Daddy was always right
@Kenlar Thompson Good 1! But not this GOVIE! LIE DAT…
Jamaica have a new god now to tell you what do from what not do
Stop the CRITICIZING
We all know why Cerfew is going on
No i dont know
@Mathew Owens are these curfew hours happening in any other countries?
All over the world there are Protests against this madness. This can’t go on forever just keep our Faith
Do want you got to do to protect the citizens of jamaican.
Jesus was not born on December 25th.
This is a celebration of the sun god.
Jesus is coming soon. Let’s surrender our hearts fully and serve Him.
Blessings and Peace to All!
@Kenlar Thompson If Jesus wanted you to know it would be in his words. Jesus said he will be coming as a thief in the night. Do you know when a thief is coming? No so you better be ready always.
When the Prime Minister is doing is have nothing to do with God this is a money making season and partying, then comes January you hear the virus reach here the country needs lock down just watch. The covid the mutations will take a break a resume in the new year. You fools not seeing what they are planning for you brain washed people.
@Anime Mega Bucket oh I didn’t say nothing about what the Prime Minister is doing..I ask you to tell me when is “Jesus birthday”
..
@Kenlar Thompson As I said if he wanted you to know he would have put it in his words because look what people are doing now on this day it have nothing to do with Christ. What should be on our minds is to be ready for his second coming this time he won’t come as a baby but a judge to execute judge and give people their rewards whether eternal life or eternal damnation.
@Kenlar Thompson Mithra, who was known in Pagan mythology as the God of the sun, was believed to share the same birthday with Jesus( Dec. 25). Some people also believe the story of Jesus was copied from other mythologies, example the Romans and Greeks.
@Anime Mega Bucket So true.
That’s all he can do cofew hours he dont know how run Jamaica tell him to step down he is a waste of time voting for him, after cofew more life still going to died.
You all take this covid 19 for joke
Stop the criticizing and
Work with the order
Sometimes we need a Father.. I hope this will make us better people. A good time to change bad habits and renew our lives as people.
I have found some of the comments super funny, example “the prime minster needs to ask God for help in how to run the country” this is a laughable statement. No matter what he does, how much he prays
or how many programs and job initiatives he or any other cabinet put in place it will not lower crime, I say this because I’ve seen how the citizens in these problematical community react to law enforcement or the law in general. The crime rate can only improve when we as a nation work together to inact change. This means teaching our children about the law and how to respect it, teaching them the value of human life, teach them that you can never gain anything through crime apart from a criminal record, the hospital or dead house. Teach them the value of their own hard work and also the real value of money.
There is nothing impossible for God!!
Going on as if a good thing andrew a talk bout, him need to gu tek him vaccine
Mr. Government the only way we can get back to normal is to get read of the curfew hours completely. It’s not helping the pores residents of our country.
O yes, give them enough time to buy Covid19 and Omrican.
In December 2019, July 2020, December 2020, April 2021
I had to cancel my vacation to Jamaica due to Covid and now it seems the same thing might happen again. I am a night person so it makes no sense vacationing when lockdown starts at 10 p.m. Usually I hit the bars and clubs about 10 p.m. SIGH !
Is Omicron here yet?
THIS IS SOOO SAD — LIKE PUTTING INNOCENT PEOPLE IN JAIL — AND THEN GIVING THEM A LITTLE – LET— OUT – TO MAKE THEM FEEL LIKE THEY GOT THIS GREAT GIFT — AS A SHOW OF GOOD WILL — WHEN IN FACT THEY SHOULD BE GETTING PLENTY OF SUNSHINE EVERY DAY TO STAY HEALTHY AND WELL — AND BE ABLE TO RESIST THE VIRUS WITHOUT ANY EFFORT — AND NOOO SIDE-EFFECT !!! BY BEING FREE TO GO OUT IN THE SUNLIGHT !!!
are these curfew hours happening in any other countries?