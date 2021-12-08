Extended Curfew Hours for Holidays | TVJ News - Dec 7 2021 1

Extended Curfew Hours for Holidays | TVJ News – Dec 7 2021

  7. All over the world there are Protests against this madness. This can’t go on forever just keep our Faith

    Reply

  9. Jesus was not born on December 25th.
    This is a celebration of the sun god.
    Jesus is coming soon. Let’s surrender our hearts fully and serve Him.
    Blessings and Peace to All!

    Reply

    1. @Kenlar Thompson If Jesus wanted you to know it would be in his words. Jesus said he will be coming as a thief in the night. Do you know when a thief is coming? No so you better be ready always.

      When the Prime Minister is doing is have nothing to do with God this is a money making season and partying, then comes January you hear the virus reach here the country needs lock down just watch. The covid the mutations will take a break a resume in the new year. You fools not seeing what they are planning for you brain washed people.

      Reply

    2. @Anime Mega Bucket oh I didn’t say nothing about what the Prime Minister is doing..I ask you to tell me when is “Jesus birthday”..

      Reply

    3. @Kenlar Thompson As I said if he wanted you to know he would have put it in his words because look what people are doing now on this day it have nothing to do with Christ. What should be on our minds is to be ready for his second coming this time he won’t come as a baby but a judge to execute judge and give people their rewards whether eternal life or eternal damnation.

      Reply

    4. @Kenlar Thompson Mithra, who was known in Pagan mythology as the God of the sun, was believed to share the same birthday with Jesus( Dec. 25). Some people also believe the story of Jesus was copied from other mythologies, example the Romans and Greeks.

      Reply

  10. That’s all he can do cofew hours he dont know how run Jamaica tell him to step down he is a waste of time voting for him, after cofew more life still going to died.

    Reply

  12. Sometimes we need a Father.. I hope this will make us better people. A good time to change bad habits and renew our lives as people.

    Reply

  13. I have found some of the comments super funny, example “the prime minster needs to ask God for help in how to run the country” this is a laughable statement. No matter what he does, how much he prays or how many programs and job initiatives he or any other cabinet put in place it will not lower crime, I say this because I’ve seen how the citizens in these problematical community react to law enforcement or the law in general. The crime rate can only improve when we as a nation work together to inact change. This means teaching our children about the law and how to respect it, teaching them the value of human life, teach them that you can never gain anything through crime apart from a criminal record, the hospital or dead house. Teach them the value of their own hard work and also the real value of money.

    Reply

    1. is the only legitimate response and the only way things will change in Jamaica. However, prayer that God will respond to comes with pre-requisites like confession of sins, and repentance, which you don’t see coming from no politician unless you give them something on paper to read. Bible say if you regard iniquity in your heart God will not hear you (Psalm 66 v. 18)

      Reply

  15. Mr. Government the only way we can get back to normal is to get read of the curfew hours completely. It’s not helping the pores residents of our country.

    Reply

  17. In December 2019, July 2020, December 2020, April 2021
    I had to cancel my vacation to Jamaica due to Covid and now it seems the same thing might happen again. I am a night person so it makes no sense vacationing when lockdown starts at 10 p.m. Usually I hit the bars and clubs about 10 p.m. SIGH !

    Reply

  19. THIS IS SOOO SAD — LIKE PUTTING INNOCENT PEOPLE IN JAIL — AND THEN GIVING THEM A LITTLE – LET— OUT – TO MAKE THEM FEEL LIKE THEY GOT THIS GREAT GIFT — AS A SHOW OF GOOD WILL — WHEN IN FACT THEY SHOULD BE GETTING PLENTY OF SUNSHINE EVERY DAY TO STAY HEALTHY AND WELL — AND BE ABLE TO RESIST THE VIRUS WITHOUT ANY EFFORT — AND NOOO SIDE-EFFECT !!! BY BEING FREE TO GO OUT IN THE SUNLIGHT !!!

    Reply

