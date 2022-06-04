66 comments

  1. When is Garland going to do his job and indict Mark Meadows? Law should be applied to all not just the ones athat are lower in ranks in government.

    4. May have something to do with that meadows has cooperated, some, also he and scovino based on their positions to Trump, may have some executive privilege connections tied in somewhere.

  2. He must be in really deep if he won’t turn over the documents. Trump’s hooves must be all over this.

    4. He is taking the lesser of two evils. The coup attempt would put him in the brink for years.

  3. Mike Pence refusing to get into Trump’s Secret Service’s “escape limo” was the best decision of his life.

    4. @Jason Wright i could go on all night if you promise not to report me for hurting your feelings as the Truth usually triggers you guys

    3. There’s always the pillow guy. That’ll keep the guy Jimmy Kimmel uses in business for a lifetime.

    4. my pillow guy, Dr. oz, steve bannon, herschel walker, mtg, ………………….mo brooks.

  7. How right was President John Adams !

    “There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil

  9. It’s hard to know how to handle an entire Republican party that is a National Security threat, but the former president and his co-conspirators must be held accountable as a deterrent to future election subversion and crimes.

  10. The wheels spin slow in the justice system. Relieved to see it finally catching up with these crooks. One day Donald. One day.

  12. There’s a certain segment of reality TV show hosts who literally think that playing federal government is a game. Shame.

  13. The big news: Dork Donald has no comment. He’s not vocalizing support for Navaro. Certainly not providing legal cover for Navaro. Speaks volumes to Rump’s weak sauce argument of executive privilege. Navaro may or may not turn on Rump. Depends on severity of sentencing.

  14. Notice how he doesn’t stay locked up but gets out right away? That is the prerogative of the rich and powerful.

  15. A man who represents himself has a fool for a client 🤣🤣🤣 in defending himself it can only help implicate trump and meadows even more, lol unless he’s going for an insanity plea.

  16. For Navarro the downside of testifying under oath is worse than the downside of defying the subpoena.

  18. Thank you CNN for speaking truth to power. Even against the one term president of the most powerful country in the world
    🙏

  19. “The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.”
    “La forma de corregir los errores es encender la luz de la verdad sobre ellos”.
    -Ida B Wells (1862-1931, Planet Earth)

  20. There are consequences for defying ‘Congress’ but no consequences for inciting an attack on the Capitol for Trump. If Trump ever faces accountability in his lifetime I’ll be extremely surprised although very relieved as well.

