The oil giant's top scientists were clear-eyed about the potentially devastating impact of fossil fuels. But the company chose to raise doubts among the public. Aired on 09/18/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Exxon Knew About Climate Change Long Ago | All In | MSNBC
Kochs funded science deniers
this is rehashed old news nothing new. Exxon is dirty and they knew it. Just like cigarettes they had some of the biggest lobby networks on the planet. These guys should be sued into oblivion. They knew the outcome and they did nothing. Its not news this is just where we have come to. Now its there time to pay for the facts they knew would come through. You dont make profits on other peoples suffering its not only bad business its unethical. Im sure they are part of the ESG program that says they aretaking steps to help out. They will milk the public out of every last dollar until finally give in. They only care about one thing profit. Its time they paid the piper.
1970s Democrats told Exxon the world would freeze over
Dont use oil. case closed.
What is dirty is the United States, you people didn’t learn from the Tobacco fiasco to put regulations and consequences to misinforming the general public. Don’t blame Exxon, your entire society allowed it to happen and continues to allow it to happen now.
“Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”
Americans have granted themselves one too many freedoms — the freedom to be willfully ignorant. To believe whatever asinine and completely unsubstantiated nonsense they want to believe. This is the heart of the problem – ignorant and selfish Americans.
@Logic B4Religion where are you from?
Someone using the world wide web t preach to me about the evils of oil is laughable. Its like Jimmy Swaggart preaching against hookers.
💀Exxon💀: we don’t believe locking yourself in the garage with the engine running is hazardous to your health.
xc5647321 xc5647321 sorry for jumping the gun, it’s just in text I thought you were going after me for making an argument
Lol why dont we just stop using oil. Amiiiiright?
@Jonathan Martinez oh no worries. I just think many people out there need to THINK before just repeating “get off oil get off oil”. Okay then what? I mean oil power and coal power allowed the mass production and transportation for them to have litters of kids and still have “everything”. Do they REALLY think they can have even more kids and keep this yet stop using oil and coal? I guess they think Hogwarts will send kids to wave wands and make the lifestyle they are accustomed to. Do this as an experiment. Make some “get off of oil” to to coherently , logically explain how we will suddenly just replace it all. Watch the fun.
@xc5647321 xc5647321 We can responsibly start weaning off of fossil fuels. There are new technologies now that can replace pretty much everything we’ve used fossil fuels for. Stop being obtuse, nitwit.
@Logic B4Religion yeah well you are using them now to argue and call me names. You’ll use them to replace your solar panels or buy your vegan foods. You’ll NEED them if you call 911. Hey look, I know the score. There is NO miracle solution. Unless Doctor Rick Marshall finds cosmic energy to tap into, unless someone finds ways to turn seawater into a plastic substitute and on and on and on, there are no solutions but to go backwards. But I’ll ask you to elaborate on this ” There are new technologies now that can replace pretty much everything we’ve used fossil fuels for.” Okay, start listing….
If oil companies would have put in half as much effort financially towards alternative energy for profit, we would have dropped oil as a fuel ages ago. Imagine cars driving around town propelled by electricity, water, air, and solar energy. And they would still be financially profitable. The simple fact is that, more money is to be made with fossil fuel.
And you people wonder why people are “dying” from vape pens???
“I don’t believe nicotine from ‘our’ cigarettes is addictive”…………….
As a penalty to this charade of innocence Exxon should undergo a world wide confiscation and dismantling of all assets to assist in the fight against global warming, as well as their fossil fuel competitors. Carbon filtering systems and the alternative energy resources to power them should be paid for with the assets. Not for profit organizations should have responsibility for replacing all fossil fuel based creations in a way that makes alternative energy an unprofitable but sustainable industry. If greed is allowed to continue on through the next generation of technological development, technology will continue to be masked by the rich and powerful. It is greed that put the world in this state, and it must be responded to, even if we fail.
The boogie man believe in climate change, i will too.
start by picking the booger from your brain.
ha it’s almost exactly like when the oil industry said leaded gasoline couldn’t possibly be dangerous because it’s not like lead is a neurotoxin ha ha…ha funny amiright?
Lol lead isn’t a neurotoxinnnn. That’s just sillllyyyyy
30 years later, a certain flock of politicians still deny climate change.
They don’t really deny it, they pretend to deny it. They just don’t care because they’re enriching themselves via the fossil fuel industries. Now when do we start to point fingers at the American electorate for continuing to re-elect these clowns?
Do you have a viable replacement for fossil fuels? If so what and if not stop talking
Sam Fisher you live in Stone Age?? You never heard of hydro power, solar power, and even electricity… welcome to the future.
Still under that rock huh
At least the Republican red States won’t be suing them cause they don’t believe in Climate Change. Or do they. Let’s wait and see if they sue also and come up with an excuse why..
I think the cities in Texas will, Huston might have a case
wow they knew the climate changes. I thought everyone knew that
Winter Spring Summer and fall, all you have to do is call, and a Democrat will be there… Yes they will…. See you again.
We have all known about climate change since the 1950’s. But everybody has just pawned it off as a problem for the next generation. Here we are today, still doing virtually nothing about it
Al Gore knew about climate change a long time ago. That’s why NYC and Miami are under water. Oh wait, that was BS too.
Fake news on steroids. Haarp and chemtrails is more climate change than “fossil fuels”
They can barely predict the weather accurately, you want me to believe you can solve climate change?
The climate changes about four times a year…
The earth is about 4.5 billion years old, we are nothing more than a blip in time…
We would be all electric or solar…..DUH!!!!!!
Fake news taking advantage of the uninformed, on full display.
Trumpists can deny climate change as long as they also ignore the rising premiums.
Cause the insurance companies know that it’s real and they also know that YOU will pay for it.