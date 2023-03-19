Recent Post
27 comments
Love it, it truly makes a statement
Fark off!
Brian Cox was an excellent Dr.Lecter in the original 1986 Manhunter Directed by Michael Mann & with William Peterson playing Will Graham. The Tooth fairy , an awesome villain played by Tom Noonan. Underrated film.
Cox was in Manhunter and would go on to voice a character in the the 2005 game, Manhunt.
Shakespeare was considered amazing in the past. This is considered amazing now.
A sign of a deteriorating society and culture and overall intelligence.
Everyone loves Shakespeare
Brian Cox is a friggin’ legend!
How is this your catchphrase. I remember him as the bastard who hates mutants
7:40 yes it is important to go on in life is not to look at what happend to you is injustice. It is ok to feel sad but not mad.
Wow what an awesome phrase!!! I plan to use it!!!!
Meh!
Brian’s a bit of an amateur in using invective.
Why not visit UK and get properly insulted by experts?
If you’re an American then you’ll find that getting verbally insulted is second nature to certain strata of the UK population. (And possibly others… )
The rest will just think it.
Great interview
Just wanted to add it’s what you eat that makes you a good character or a bad one. Eat rotten stuff for a week or two and you’ll think about death or killing something or some one. And there it was… Mc’Donalds. There you have it.
Brian Cox is an amazing actor.
Never heard of Cox, but have been told that a few times!
😂
watch the 2008 film RED with brian cox & tom sizemore. 😎🇺🇸👌
Love Brian Cox! Very talented actor. Logan Roy on Succession must have been quite the joy for him to bring to life. I really do forget that he isn’t really Logan Roy.
f* o* is much more common among the Brits as a very casual remark, and hardly even vulgar, than in the US.
I think Cox is wondering what the big deal is. The big deal on this side of the Atlantic is that I once got punched in the nose for saying it in HS to someone (and I didn’t really mean it too seriously either) . The teacher must have wondered why I was walking out the door (to the washroom), with a nosebleed.
I think you’re right. I’m an old lady and wouldn’t bat an eyelid if l heard it and have said it more than a few times. I have been told Kiwi (me), Aussies and Brits swear much more than other countries though.
Only the greatest show on TV! Logan Roy is a legend!
I’m watching this on a Sunday evening and suddenly for just a few seconds I can hear Mike Wallace on 60 Minutes.
Shout out to the 2 NHL players who refused to wear gay pride jerseys!
Shout down to the LGBTwhatever community for being militant about your beliefs trying to shove it down people’s throats. You’d be pretty upset if you were FORCED to wear Jesus Jerseys
The original Hannibal Lecter
More Chris Wallace here on YouTube please!
He’s an unbelievably wonderful human being!
What a lovely man! Keen to read his book!