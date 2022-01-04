Face to Face Classes Resumes | TVJ News – Jan 3 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
It’s good to see the. Children back in class. Most families don’t have money to buy laptop computers and then pay for internet service. I know that everyone had to get onboard with in the computer age, but Jamaica communities- especially those in the country- need much help in preparing their homes for the computer era.
This is so touching. God bless that group.
Yes open the school and stop the lie lie