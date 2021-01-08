‘Failure’: Police Treatment Of Trump Rioters Sparks Calls For New Probe | The Beat With Ari Melber

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol while Congress members gathered inside, trashing the halls of Congress and halting the Electoral College count. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber joins Rachel Maddow to question how the rioters were able to breach the building at all- Melber calling for an independent investigation into federal law enforcement’s conduct during the violence. The pair also explore the federal crimes members of the mob may face for their actions. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 1/7/2021.
The police were COMPLICIT, they pulled the barriers for them and OPENED THE DOOR FOR THE TERRORISTS!
@Tim Smith yes I hate traitors.
@Daniel Soden Look in the mirror!
@Tim Smith are you a white supremacists?
@Tim Smith are you a white supremacists. Admit who you are.
@Peter Martell all of them dont know what antifa or leftism or communism means just as an “evil word” and insult to opponents
ACCOUNTABILITY or this will repeat itself.
@jlangenberg Let me stop this LIE RIGHT NOW. BLM does not burn or destroy anything NOWHERE ON RECORD IN ANY EVENT has BLM BEEN BLAMED FOR ACTS OF VIOLENCE. You have to look at groups who have taken advantage of the protest presence. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCjQq3W2Yf4 You wont hear this from the white house because they have their own agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDGTYTi6MtQ
D J TRUMP IS A RACIST ANARCHIST! HE KEEPS SHOWING YOU THAT
@Cole Cole Bro you sound so stupid right now. And you don’t know nothing about the police up here in Chicago. Or how corrupt they are. So don’t speak about something you don’t know. Because the police in the city and the suburbs up here. Are extremely corrupt. Because the police up here has ties to the Gangster Disciples Latin Kings Vice Lords black p Stones insane dragons Latin dragons and a bunch of other gangs in Chicago. And they won’t hesitate to sell you out to them either. The gangs up here they don’t care about politics. So that goes to show what you know which is nothing. And by the way. Political senators in Chicago on both sides. Have been going to jail since 1918. Republican Senators and Democratic senators have been going to jail up here for doing dumb stuff. So stop talking about stuff that you don’t know anything about. And if you not from Chicago. Then you have no place of speaking about any incidents that takes place up here. Worry about where you live outsider.
Here sheeple.
https://rumble.com/vchexb-investigation-into-us-italy-coup-attempt-to-remove-trump-and-barack-obama.html
@Frail Bones Biden An officer has died stupid!!
Now all ya’ll are looking at capital murder!!
Think your cult leader is gonna pardon ya’ll???
twitler is officially the worst president in our history. He and his associates need to be convicted and hung. He was willing to let Pence be murdered by a treasonous mob of traitors yet Pence is still up his a$$.
The cops open the gates and took pictures with the terrorists. All must go to jail.
Can you believe that….wow America! What a disgrace!
These idiots no they were trump terrorists there just trying to try to lie out of it there as stupid as the domestic terrorist that stormed the capitol
@GOD719 You seem like a very confused person, BLM the protest is a civil rights movement. The Red Hats storming government buildings while armed where there to force their political views on others. BLM were attacked and reacted to massive provocation. Red Hats attacked with out any provocation on the urging of a proven liar. I don’t think any protest in the middle of an infectious pandemic is clever but only the Red Hatted MAGA idiots deserve to be called Terrorists. To be honest they lost any respect as soon as they started going to protest dressed as soldiers while openly carrying weapons.
Those are good cops .. God bless them 🙏
@Eric Perry As bad as what Antifa and BLM did to cops? I don’t see these people running cops over with cars. Or throwing Molotov cocktails or explosives at cops. And was the cop hurt after they shot the unarmed woman?
Looks like the Capitol police were standing down and standing by !
@Becky Castro you seriously adore BIDEN who likes kids touching his leg hairs in the pool??? That’s pedophilia just so you know unless you let your kids go up to adult men and let them rub his legs. That is who you voted for! A Democrat who cheated his way into presidency and now not just you, but everyone else is gonna have to live by the rules he sets for 4 years. You ain’t ready for crazy Trump supporters, then just have a seat and watch what the Dems do to screw up this country.
@Becky Castro here is a tiny piece of proof also.. these presidents all were being trialed for impeachment and these are who Biden begged for. Btw.. they also clear back to Bush days started the Iraq war which.. we was near out of because of Trump.
https://youtu.be/NvtLu_THyYw
Here guys, wanna see something wild.. here’s the truth Biden supported the riots. Watch at the end💯 quote, “no I’m not concerned, not concerned about the inauguration, not concerned about my safety” ” The American people need to stand up!! Enough is enough is enough” All other news outlets cut the video short so people don’t see this https://youtu.be/wZHQtQJzZTo
@michael boultinghouse incel virgin has entered the chat
Those officers that were involved by failing to do their duties, allowing those thugs to overrun by not using force to protect our property and law makers, but instead decided to take selfies with those thugs, will all be charged and held accountable as well!
“This is going down in the history book” 📚📖
Not just leniency.. some of the cops were taking selfie’s with the rioters and letting them in the building!
@Mary Slocum https://youtu.be/0FdQfbWKB-Y
Those cops especially should be find charged and punished publicly!
@Aaron Fahr https://youtu.be/0FdQfbWKB-Y
@Thomas Gormly Thanks.
Can’t wait to hear their explanation for that one.
@Aaron Fahr watching Capital Hill live on multiple screens, the lack of security and aggressive tactics didn’t make sense until I saw that. I could understand (not agree or like) the delay of the National Guard for political and pragmatic reasons, but the lack of security given the known threats from the Proud Boys and Trump supporters? It was really suspicious to me unless they had people on the inside or uncaring security. The parts that got me the most were the hands of weaponry and the prideful selfies.
She was shot trying to enter through a broken glass door by what seems to look like secret service. I saw the video and she was breaking the law when shot.
@ღSwnsasyღ _ 4 people died
@Deborah Shedrick Actually no, they just put out 5.. They took the one capital police officer off life support and he died..
@Metal Mike she was wrong, play stupid games, win stupid prizes
Pence is the only one in that building who gets secret service detail, and the firing officers were in plain clothes. I believe they were Capitol Police and that’s also what the suspension says regarding the officer in question. Every person who entered was breaking the law and it’s a felony.
@Metal Mike She was committing a felony in the company of an armed mob who had already fired shots.
The US Capitol Police & specifically Chief Sund have a lot to answer for.
The Chief resigned today.
Uoh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
@Michele Engel Saw that. Good riddance to him. But he already did trump’s bidding so he’ll likely get a pardon.
I feel the officers that did their jobs to properly defend the capital, should be given medals, while the others need to be prosecuted with those perpetrators.
Why isn’t the ring leader being charged ?
Trump !
@Wanna Play? Oh idk
Tax Evasion, Inciting Violence, Sexual Misconduct, Obstruction of Justice, Conspiracy to commiting Voter Fraud, A possible abuse of power, etc.
@Ulmer Cubing and More You nailed the accusations, now where is the evidence?
Look we all need to call on the new administration to set a example out of trump to show we the ppl no ones above the law.
@Rob Brant Which laws did Trump break? Give us the law and the evidence.
While he’s President, he cannot be touched, but once he’s no longer President, it’s open season!
DON’T FORGET about the Capital COPS TAKING PICTURES WITH THEM TOO….. SHAMEFUL
These miserable cops should be FIRED for what they did. They should have just joined the domestic TERRORISTS. This Country has truly gone down the toilet.
Hoh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
i for one 100% agree. They need to be fired for gross dereliction of duty
Cops are cops … blue in the suit , red in the neck … totally complicit with the white supremacist maga cult ..
They all need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law!
This is high TREASON.THE PENALTY WAS FIRING SQUAD OR HANGING.THE LAW WE PAY FOR DID NOTHING.ON FILM SO YOU CANT SAY fake news.The lot of you who STOOD THERE AND DID ZERO.FIRED PRISON.NAT Guard.RU A KAREN, BECAUSE YOUR DC CREW DID NOTHING.IF IT WERE ANYONE OR ANYTHING ELSE.YOU NATZIS WOULD HAVE MURDERED THEM ALL IF U COULD.YET U DID ZERO JUST LIKE ALL THE REST IF U MONSTERS.U REALLY DON’T CARE ABOUT NOTHING.EVERYONE ELSE IS WRONG.THE WORLD IS WATCHING KNOWING THAT Donnie is the DEVIL BEHIND THIS ALL.AND JUST KEEPS LYING.WOW.NOT SURPRISED THE THINGS IT SITS N DREAM UP WHAT WHAT. CONFUSSION WHAT EVIL TROUBLE CAN I DO TODAY THAT THOSE DUMMER THAN ME CAN BE SYKED UP WITH MY FORK TONGUE.
All the officers who let the rioters in and took selfies with them should be fired and charged too.
@v blackwell I agree! Maybe we shouldn’t defund them then so they can do proper background/screening and get better training?
Yes!!!!@ this!!!!!+1bujillion. Call the police and have them arrest the police!!!!!@@!@!
@King Yellowman I want them replaced with citizens who understand their civic duty. I can’t place the blame completely on them, they weren’t the ones who decided to place a thin and meager line of defense. It was the elected officials and mayor who thought that was enough. At least compared to past occurrences of civil unrest, this was pathetic and obviously short of what should have been done. Like no one knew this was coming?!? Please.
@alus novayou want these officers replaced?
https://youtu.be/-knVbkSz_1E
You’re insane!
Those officers deserve a raise
@Coach ONeal you’re a fool
This is the full incident from a better angle
https://youtu.be/-knVbkSz_1E
Quit repeating lies!
A fundamental problem with “police” is the institution and culture is that it unfortunately attracts and collects MAGA officer Tackleberry types.
@Hugo Verbraecken watch police academy. It’s a comedy but there is NOTHING FUNNY about that character. And sadly it would not surprise me if police 👮♂️ were a major block of Trump supporters.
Haha I know the series all too well! Its funny and sad at the same time how those comical and satirical characters from the past have become a reality now and not only talking about Police Academy 😂
@Karen Fay they are. It takes a special kind of stupid to think you should be allowed to enforce your will at gunpoint, in a free country. The same kind of stupid that votes Republican.
oh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
I’m afraid you’re right.
This wasn’t just a riot, and anytime you have to search for explosive devices along with what we all saw you need to call it what it is. DOMESTIC TERRORISM.
The confederate flag being waved around in the capital building… the brainwashed cattle must not know how disrespectful that is to the nation that they claim to love
Everyone knows what that hate symbol represents these days.
@joseph mak Not the same thing, Not an equation. We’re supposed to be promoting democracy.
Rainbow flag would have been more appropriate this time of year yo!
Make the confederate flag a hate crime along with Bud Light.
@J Byrd its treason and a symbol of hate, why not fly the rising sun also? they both lost enemies of the USA
Trump needs to be marched from the WH straight to Jail No passing Go and definitely no more of American’s money
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Obviously, the Capitol police didn’t train for what to do when the mob aren’t black.
😂
Yes exactly
They didn’t even see them
@LOL POP Republicans do not support Russia
@Zee One Dump is putins gf what you talking about? lol
And the fact that lady got shot everyone who was in building illegally should be charged, like how they do to black people who get charged for crimes.
The lady who got shot also later died. She was an Airforce veteran who served her country.
@Code Man and committed treason.
@Shari Mc treason huh? Do you even know what that word is? Trespassing is not treason and as her military background, she was actually ALLOWED to be there! She was unarmed and tried crawling through a window because the door was barricaded. Why was shots fired only then? An unarmed civilians are legal to shoot now on a public government establishment founded on the grounds of our for father’s? Innocent blood spilled in the halls of democracy…
I whole heartedly agree, their all complicit in every illegal act that happend!
@Roberto Esworthy Definately Not, they all are thugs that violated multiple federal crimes, and will be punished!!!
Hopefully the perpetrator, their “leader” will be prosecuted, Donald trump
I agree with you I think they were in on it never seen nothing like it a lots of the leaders Republicans are involved watch going down smile
@Metal Mike his Twitter sure was.
@John O’Reilly Take it easy I don’t have a T’V. If he said it he’ll pay the price. All I said was you need to prove it not just speculation. Why getting upset, you won and on the 20th you’ll have Your President Biden.
Metal Mike Really, a true Trumpard, aren’t you? Defending Trump even though he is one that incited this crime and then threw his supporters that perpetrated the crime under the bus now that even Republicans are calling for his removal. Too bad there is no vaccine for ignorance and stupidity.
Uoh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
The cops who took the photo with the terrorist need to be charged as a terrorist too! They added the mob!