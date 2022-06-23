60 comments

  1. “My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930

    1. ​@Crispin Fornoff Nope..  
      democracy.. in 2022 is a kid who cried wolf a village ago.. and now tries to undermine the village he in today.. it’s not hard to be aware..

  2. Calling for him to resign is frankly dumb. He is the weakest candidate the Repubs could run. Dems stand a much better chance of picking up the seat if he is running. Hold him accountable along with Trump.

  3. Shame on these traitors, they have sold their soul to devil, why are they walking free? This country has no law anymore?

    1. @J- Rukkus i take it we didnt watch jan 6 committee present the case? or even watch the video we are commenting on?

    2. Was there law when the politicians were releasing and dropping charges against people literally looting, burning and pillaging?

    4. You must have missed the year before in your country when an armed leftist militia took over the inner city of Seattle, planted their own flag and laws and renamed it a new country called Chop/Chaz!! Bahahahah hahaha Bahahahah 😆 😉 😜 🤣 😀 😄 😆

    3. THE LOVE THE “BLAME GAME” DON’T THEY, THAT’S THEIR FAVORITE GAME TO PLAY 😂😂😂

  7. Ron Johnson had his head so far up Donald Trump’s backside that every text, phone call, meal or conversation about alternative electors…. He was in on it! Of course he’s just as guilty as Donald Trump!

    3. If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.

      —Dwight D. Eisenhower

  10. Daily Reminder: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible – there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.” – 06/09/2022 Rep. Elizabeth Cheney (R) Wyoming

    3. @Tony GOOGLE:”WHAT COUNTRIES HAVE THE HIGHEST INFLATION RATES”, AS SOON AS YOU GET GOOGLE IN YOUR COUNTRY OKIE DOKIE 👍 🤣😅😂🤣

  13. I hope they vote Ron Johnson out of the Senate. He’s a disgrace to the State of Wisconsin!

  14. How is Ron Johnson senator of Wisconsin? Wisconsinites, please vote this man out of office in November

  15. the guy wont get charged or kicked out of the senate. justice better do something because if nothing happens to anyone it will happen again

  16. If there aren’t any laws for electors to adhere to or to protect them, lawmakers should make them. If lawmakers will not, dissolve the electoral college.

  17. My deepest sympathies to the good people of Wisconsin. You’d have a less smelly senator if you voted for Limburger cheese.

    2. If a Xi-NN viewer has an opinion on something, you can rest assured that the opposite is true

  19. As a Wisconsinite, I have no idea how Ron Johnson is still senator. Whenever that dude speaks it seems like I’m always shaking my head or wondering what the hell he’s saying. Sometimes even both.

    1. @3lement2010 ignore the ignorance. Just assume it’s a bot or troll. Anyway ignore it and if need be report it. What tru.p supporters would be here. Everyone knows that Trump has .ore bots then supporters.

  20. He was confused. He was distracted. Sometimes he talked none sense ,all of the sudden he said I am not involved
    This guy is shocked
    When it comes to the Jail everyone will confess ,it is just matter of time ….

