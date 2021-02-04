Fallen Officer Sicknick’s Remains Depart Capitol | MSNBC

February 4, 2021

 

The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick departed the Capitol after lying in honor in the rotunda. Sicknick was killed in the January 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Aired on 02/03/2021.
61 Comments on "Fallen Officer Sicknick’s Remains Depart Capitol | MSNBC"

  1. venus R | February 3, 2021 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    Somebody has to pay for this man

    • Alfred Basurto | February 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM | Reply

      @John Patriot I’ll entertain you with your notion but murderers must pay. Always. No matter if anyone else condoned the action which we don’t. You pay if you murder.

    • Alfred Basurto | February 3, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      As long as you agree Trump and the murderers involved who killed this officer must pay? Then we can agree on something about murderers at least.

    • Rose Bloom | February 3, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      @John Patriot exactly. These same people screaming hunt this man down were real quite when blm/antifa thugs were being domestic terrorists, destroying everything, and killing cops all summer. Interesting

    • Tomas Coppinger | February 3, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      Trump is the cause of this tragdey along with the stupid Republican mutant hilly billy party

    • Gypsy Gypsy | February 3, 2021 at 11:25 PM | Reply

      Start with TRUMP

  2. sonya Johnson | February 3, 2021 at 1:02 PM | Reply

    God bless these officers 🙏🙏🙏 praying for the family’s

  3. Donna McDonald | February 3, 2021 at 1:02 PM | Reply

    Where Trump saying those animal who attack him for doing his job need to service life in prison.

  4. P Q | February 3, 2021 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    My heart goes out to his family & friends for such a senseless loss.
    Bless you all.

    • Noir Path | February 3, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

      @ForumLight Ok so…
      – George Floyd died from a Drug overdose
      – Sisknick died at the scene from fast acting covid
      – Trump is mother theresa blamed for everything
      You sound about white!!!

    • Tranquil Shores Travel agency LLC | February 3, 2021 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      😔 Undescribable.

    • Tranquil Shores Travel agency LLC | February 3, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @ForumLight 🙄🥴 So are you saying what happened January 06, 2021 at and inside the United States Capitol didn’t happen? Didn’t agent orange legally and morally lose the election?!?!🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 You are apart of the problem…..

    • Kalina Phan | February 3, 2021 at 11:23 PM | Reply

      People, stop trying to explain anything to Trumpturds. There is a reason why they worship their God Trump.

    • ONNIE TALONE | February 4, 2021 at 1:03 AM | Reply

      @Kalina Phan sorry as an outsider I see he misused his power, knowing power once it goes it is hard to get back, sure he has control that is why they still fear his anger? I feel once your GO{ leaders get going again they will know that the party and America can only grow with truth from both sides, or you will never trust each other, , For Gods sake you were going to turn on Cheney, have you all forgotten her father? to me he was a class act! unite your President is waiting

  5. Molly McDermott | February 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    Such a tragic event. The killer of Officer Sickdick needs to be caught and sentenced. The unreality of this event is beyond comprehension.

    • erin smith | February 3, 2021 at 1:27 PM | Reply

      @Tron incited by blm/antifa provocateur’s while trump was still giving his speech 2 miles away from the capital building.

    • Alfred Basurto | February 3, 2021 at 1:55 PM | Reply

      @erin smith nothing you say us gonna stop us from saying. TRUMP AND HIS SUPPORTERS KILLED A POLICE OFFICER AND ATTEMPTED TO MURDER Mike Pence.

    • Alfred Basurto | February 3, 2021 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      @erin smith even if you keep repeating your outrageous off topic lies that won’t change TRUMP TRYING TO OVERTURN AN ELECTION BY INCITING A MOB.

    • Alfred Basurto | February 3, 2021 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      @erin smith it most certainly can’t fix THE MURDER AT THE HANDS OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS AND ATTEMPTED MURDER OF OUR SENATORS.

    • Ngoc Matthews | February 4, 2021 at 2:26 AM | Reply

      @Ramona Cardona where have you been woman??? Another planet it’s not funny!!! They should to be shamed for them self

  6. Jane Merenda | February 3, 2021 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    This never should have happened. Rest in peace.

    • Wally Censorship | February 3, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

      @Luckyluc so the months of rioting wasn’t about Black Lives Matter ?
      That’s amazing because that’s what the media said it was. So they’re lying ?
      And they aren’t going to be to happy with you democrats honoring police.
      Well guess the democrats will lose half their base now. Since they will be considered boot licking hypocrites by Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Hahahaha hahahaha

    • Luckyluc | February 3, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

      @Wally Censorship nah there was proof that trump supporters caused the rioting

    • Wally Censorship | February 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM | Reply

      @Luckyluc yeah ok.
      I really don’t think Trump supporters are Black Lives Matter supporters.
      Typical two faced fashion here you are making ridiculous claims.
      You people are truly ridiculous.

    • Chris Davis | February 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      @Wally Censorship proud boys broke Windows and started all the fires according to Chris Wray.

    • Club Soda | February 3, 2021 at 11:57 PM | Reply

      It could have been prevented if someone wasn’t a narcissist using lies as a weapon for power

  7. shirley Dean | February 3, 2021 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    Lord Help us! Senseless killing and for no reason. RIP. Officer Sicknick. Your watch has ended! I love my blues

    • ZechsMerquise73 | February 3, 2021 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      ​@erin smith I’m sorry that no one cares what you think, but try seeking attention somewhere besides the comments for a video of the funeral for a police officer.

    • erin smith | February 3, 2021 at 1:59 PM | Reply

      @ZechsMerquise73 i understand you want to control the narrative to push your agenda. but i dont care. you can leave if you dont like me being here. otherwise sit and spin.

    • ZechsMerquise73 | February 3, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      @erin smith Again, I’m sorry that no one cares what you think, but try seeking attention somewhere besides the comments for a video of the funeral for a police officer.

    • erin smith | February 3, 2021 at 2:46 PM | Reply

      @ZechsMerquise73 you clearly care enough to try and stop me from speaking the truth. .

    • ZechsMerquise73 | February 4, 2021 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      @erin smith The truth that someone who said they support police officers and implied they always have is a defund the police advocate?

  8. M S | February 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    Look…Mr.DJT… your lies put this young man in that box, why don’t you tell his wife and children why he had to die that day?! Because of your lies !!! might as well been YOU that hit him with a fire extinguisher!

  9. Richard Thomas | February 3, 2021 at 1:11 PM | Reply

    SALUTE to Officer Sicknick , you will not be forgotten sir . And salute to all Officers that are there each and every day to protect us all .

  10. Derek | February 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    Ugh, those bagpipes. Haunting.

  11. Truth Seeker | February 3, 2021 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    WHAT ABOUT THE OFFICERS WHO OPENED THE GATES 🦅

  12. pablo francisco | February 3, 2021 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    This is the real hero,He served and died for the country R I P officer Brian Sicknik.

  13. Lars | February 3, 2021 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    This ceremony should never have been necessary. RIP Officer Sicknick.

    … and now his watch is done

  14. Pam Hylton | February 3, 2021 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    Republicans should not be allowed to be here today. Some of them CRUZ HAWLEY. Caused the death of this police officer. If they came they liars about the respect for this man. They don’t give dam.

  15. Pal Gy | February 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    Truly a sad time for USA.

  16. ford hanson | February 3, 2021 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    Rest in peace your service have saved democracy this life shall never forget your sacrifice you made that democracy and the rule of law prevails

  17. Bigmama Lovely | February 3, 2021 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    My condolences to the families and friends.

  18. Edwin Nakamura | February 3, 2021 at 1:50 PM | Reply

    Hoping for arrests of these murderers and closure for this family!!

  19. Sweet Sprinkles | February 3, 2021 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    May his soul rest in peace. . . God bless his family & friends . .

  20. A.C. A. | February 3, 2021 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    Poor guy, murdered by his fellow Trump supporters, for doing his job.

