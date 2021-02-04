The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick departed the Capitol after lying in honor in the rotunda. Sicknick was killed in the January 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Aired on 02/03/2021.

Fallen Officer Sicknick’s Remains Depart Capitol | MSNBC