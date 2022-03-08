Recent Post
Breaking my heart!!! 💔. I cannot imagine the stress, fear, etc. War/violence has to stop
@Abu Hurairah Before spewing, make sure you know at least some basic English
It’s heartbreaking that the Ukrainian people are suffering for Trump/Biden’s endless greed and lies.
In 2019 Trump withdrew the US from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). The withdrawal from the missile treaty just happened to coincide with Lockheed Martin’s production of a new mobile Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) with a range of 600 kilometers.
In March 2021 Biden began shipping a new fully mobile long range hypersonic missile (LRHW), with a range greater than 2,775 kilometers, to Estonia, Latvia, and Ukraine, placing them on the Russia border.
Both the PrSM and the LRHW are dual-use missiles, meaning they can be armed with nuclear or conventional warheads. This also means any missile launched may be perceived as a nuclear attack.
The shorter range missiles would hit Moscow if launched from Ukraine or Estonia. The long range missile could hit Moscow from India (a NATO ballistic missile partner since 2011). Launched from Ukraine this missile would hit Moscow in less than 10 minutes. The US missiles on the Russia/Ukraine border are only 200 kilometers from Moscow. The US missiles on the Russia/Latvia border are 600 kilometers away from Moscow, and the US missiles on the Russia/Estonia border are 640 kilometers from Moscow.
When Russia peacefully gave up Eastern Germany Mikhail Gorbachev was promised that “NATO will not expand one inch to the east”. That was before Estonia and Latvia were brought into NATO. Both countries share a border with Russia.
This all begs the question, why did Biden not prevent this war by removing these missiles from the Russian border and getting back into the INF treaty? Instead Biden did everything he possibly could to provoke Russia into military action in Ukraine.
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6560170/hypersonic-delivery
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/31440/lockheed-conducts-first-test-of-its-new-precision-strike-missile-for-the-army
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40584/the-army-has-finally-revealed-the-range-its-new-hypersonic-weapon
Yes war needs to stop!!!!!
@Two parties, one oligarchy How about those nuclear warheads Ukraine gave to Russia during the Eltsin presidency in exchange for the promise that Ukraine was going to be a free country and never would be invaded by Russia? Is that Biden’s fault too?
I stand with Ukraine. 🇺🇸💙🇺🇦💛🤝✌
America is funding Putin. We are funding the Russians…
This is awful to force fathers to stay. 💔 Too many tears
It’s awful to require the defense of the nation? Are you seriously blaming the Ukrainian government? You make me sick!
Blessings your way🇺🇦
I can’t imagine the desperation of trying to flee with your family and pets. 💛💙
If Russia is trying to target civilians, why would they try to have evacuation corridors? Check what Russians are talking about during negotiations. Ukrainian mayors of cities are publicly preventing civilians from leaving. Open your eyes.
@J J C Did you watch this video? Did you see all of those people getting on trains? Did you see anyone preventing them from leaving? Grow up.
We’re about in the same cituation here in America with all the burnings, killings and everything else going on here.. some of our big cities look like they’ve bn bombed not to mention the homeless drugs bn used right in public on the streets in front of people, addicts laying dieing on the sidewalks while bn stepped over and ignored… This has become so insane bc these people that pass them say it’s the new norm… Just look up videos in Kingston NY
@Tessmage TesseraRussian troll, dont pay attention they working overtime
Utterly heartbreaking. History repeating. Tears for their struggle. Bless them all.
*wE Will NOT GivE up* 🇺🇦
The 80 year old man is a true hero and has guts – more guts than most of us ..May God help him
@sourav iswarari <--- known coward
Such suffering ..we have MILLIONS & MILLIONS of victims, worldwide, from WARS ..Stop all WARS !! ✌🏼🙏🏻💔
Wow that 80 year old man! No words! 🇺🇦🙏🏼
It is a heart wrenching reality that many of these fleeing Ukrainian women and children will never see their husbands, sons, and fathers alive again. Never thought i’d ever see this happening on Europe’s doorstep.
Did you forget the 1990s/2000s? There was war even in Central Europe as recently as then. In the Balkans.
@Solo Traveler – Off The Beaten Path – Yes, I remember the Balkans civil war very well indeed. Spent time in Vitez, Tomislavgrad, Gorny Vakuf, Žepče, Zanica during that civil war. Witnessed with my own eyes what neighbour does to neighbour. THIS is on a whole other level within just 13 days, and is certain to get worse. Nothing like THIS has happened in EUROPE since 1939. Sadly, it looks like spilling back into the Balkans.
Oh, europe has been so peaceful, huh ?? most of you people are fake, have no sense of history, your just a media puppet. And I see alot of men on or waiting to get on those trains, you puppet.
@John Doe Oh yes, i like collecting documentaries about ”peaceful Europe” here on youtube.
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!😭💔🇺🇦🙏
My heart is so sad for my fellow humans in the Ukraine.
That 80 yo man, all my respect. Hope his grandson is safe.
The United States and the United Kingdom continue to ignore their obligations under the Budapest Memorandum on Ensuring the Territorial Integrity of Ukraine. This directly helps Russia to continue the barbaric bombing of the civilian population of Ukraine and massively destroy its infrastructure! The United States and Great Britain justify their inaction by the fear of the outbreak of World War, but what is there to be afraid of, even if the Ukrainian army was able to inflict very serious losses on a much better armed and superior enemy???! Close the sky, at least in Western Ukraine! That is, where there are no military operations and flights of Russian aviation! The main problem of Ukraine is that there is an acute shortage of more effective anti-aircraft missile systems to successfully combat Russian aviation and cruise missiles. Please help Ukraine defend itself from the Russian aggressor, because if Ukraine loses the war, Putin will attack the next country, and then the next! Remember how Adolf Hitler acted – he captured first one country, and then the next. Remember that, according to Putin, Russia has no borders!
I feel so sorry for the children. This feels 1000 times worse than homesick.
😢😢😢😢So sad. Heart really hurts when seeing what these people are living!!😥 I ask God to keep them safe🙏
Great respect to the Ukrainian people for their courage, strength and fighting spirit.
And big thanks to the Polish Nation and Great Britain, which were the first to provide immediate military aid, and to the Polish Nation also for humanitarian aid for Ukrainian mothers and children.
Western nations, no time to go back and wait !
Impose Full Sanctions, Impose Full Sanctions !!!
THIS IS NOT PUTIN WAR, THIS IS RUSSIA’S WAR
Remember the words. The prophetic words.
Words by Winston Churchill after the Munich Conference in 1938.
“Our government had a choice to choose war or dishonor, it chose dishonor”.
But he did not avoid World War II in 1939
This is heartbreaking 💔 to see this happened to innocent civilians . Prayers for Ukrainian people.
The staff at the plant must do shift work as it’s run 24 hours, it means that the people who were on shift are left on shift, also the plant will need repairs to hardware and computer systems, if these were outsourced will people still be available to repair them?
Praying for peace in Ukraine soon and for civilians to evacuate 🙏