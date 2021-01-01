Family Dispute Leaves Brothers Dead – December 30 2020

TOPICS:
Family Dispute Leaves Brothers Dead - December 30 2020 1

January 1, 2021

 

30 Comments on "Family Dispute Leaves Brothers Dead – December 30 2020"

  1. Fiona Clacken | December 31, 2020 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😪😪😪

  2. Sakima Bucknor | December 31, 2020 at 9:56 AM | Reply

    Wat

  3. De wise King | December 31, 2020 at 9:56 AM | Reply

    Sigh this year 😓😓

  4. Azen Over | December 31, 2020 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    Trust no one not even family

  5. marlene mccormack | December 31, 2020 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    Wat is going on,heart rendering,

  6. reka brown | December 31, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    land war

  7. Allan Bamboo | December 31, 2020 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    Land,smh

  8. onel cochaFari | December 31, 2020 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Hi Guys 😍💋 💝💖

  9. Constantine Jones | December 31, 2020 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    In this country women are not cruel and wicked and is not capable of committing these gruesome acts

  10. Andre White | December 31, 2020 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Jesus!!! Help lord???? 😭😭😭😭

  11. S Comrie | December 31, 2020 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    What in the world happened??
    What the mother and daughter did??

    • Rachel Gooden | December 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

      The story is very confused and not in logical order for understanding

    • Teresa Johnson | December 31, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

      The night when the boy died the mother was there a lil girl that live in the house give the statement said when the older brother chop the younger one he cried out and said mommy come look wah him a do to me so after that the lil girl said them nuh hear nothing more from the boy and the mother was washing blood away and the other sister help the brother put his body in the bag. Where the mother church is she affi past the police station and she go a church and go home like nothing happen. And them burn the dead boy clothes and after the sister report seh the brother is missing so if them never find the body it would and look like seh a run wah him run wah

  12. Tyreek Stewart | December 31, 2020 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Family smh

  13. Sashonie Bonner | December 31, 2020 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Pinky what could’ve caused you to do this??? What was going through your head to partake in such a gruesome act…. mi still cyaa believe unno kill unno brother and plan to burn the body in a coal pit… if God rain never fall how long would it have been before unno crack under the pressure of unno conscience???

  14. Elaine Arscott | December 31, 2020 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    What a wicked act..Lord Jesus 🏃‍♂️ come here.

  15. Raimundo Laurencia | December 31, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    I don’t think I wanted to go/watch beyond the 40 seconds of this video. What’s happening in our nation is DISGUSTING… ATROCIOUS people are being given dominance and they NEED deliverance. The gates of hell will NOT prevail!

  16. GROUND DOVE GROUND DOVE | December 31, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    Jungle justice….
    2 brother now Dead and mother & daughter in police custody…
    This whole family is Destroyed…jah jah

  17. Joy Harrison | December 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    Gruesome indeed! Very heartless!

  18. Claudette lorraine Raphael | December 31, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    Family what u fighting over naked we come nake we go live good and share until god ready for u

  19. Devan Dkr | December 31, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    Father have is own mother got are own blessed is the child who work for is own.

  20. WEHAVEWHATYOU WANTENTERTAINMENT | December 31, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    A modern day Cain and Abel.

