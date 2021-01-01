Family Dispute Leaves Brothers Dead – December 30 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Sigh this year 😓😓
Trust no one not even family
Family do me some of the wors ting
Some family really wicked, no matter what me and my family have, I would never even think doing them any arm..I would just don’t talk to them.
Wat is going on,heart rendering,
Can’t watch ,families are so stupid
land war
Land,smh
In this country women are not cruel and wicked and is not capable of committing these gruesome acts
Jesus!!! Help lord???? 😭😭😭😭
What in the world happened??
What the mother and daughter did??
The story is very confused and not in logical order for understanding
The night when the boy died the mother was there a lil girl that live in the house give the statement said when the older brother chop the younger one he cried out and said mommy come look wah him a do to me so after that the lil girl said them nuh hear nothing more from the boy and the mother was washing blood away and the other sister help the brother put his body in the bag. Where the mother church is she affi past the police station and she go a church and go home like nothing happen. And them burn the dead boy clothes and after the sister report seh the brother is missing so if them never find the body it would and look like seh a run wah him run wah
Family smh
Pinky what could’ve caused you to do this??? What was going through your head to partake in such a gruesome act…. mi still cyaa believe unno kill unno brother and plan to burn the body in a coal pit… if God rain never fall how long would it have been before unno crack under the pressure of unno conscience???
I know them very well and mi can’t believe seh them kill poppy D mi feel this to mi heart and nobody can get over this so easy
😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 somebody please tell mi seh a dream mi a dream him never deserve it nooooooooo him never 😢 😿 😭
@Teresa Johnson sigh 😕
This is so sad
What a wicked act..Lord Jesus 🏃♂️ come here.
I don’t think I wanted to go/watch beyond the 40 seconds of this video. What’s happening in our nation is DISGUSTING… ATROCIOUS people are being given dominance and they NEED deliverance. The gates of hell will NOT prevail!
Jungle justice….
2 brother now Dead and mother & daughter in police custody…
This whole family is Destroyed…jah jah
Gruesome indeed! Very heartless!
Family what u fighting over naked we come nake we go live good and share until god ready for u
Father have is own mother got are own blessed is the child who work for is own.
A modern day Cain and Abel.