Recent Post
- Watch: Russian journalist on Putin’s ‘wanted list’ speaks to CNN
- ‘Disingenuous’: January 6 committee chair responds to Trump’s Ivanka comments
- ‘I understand’: Biden administration tries empathizing with Americans over high inflation
- Family of ‘Baby Holly’ reveals how they found her after 40+ years
- Watch how pro-Trump personalities covered the prime-time January 6 hearing
56 comments
Goes to show anything is possible
Totally
#reportspamreplies !!! So obnoxious
aww!
1 inukoinu Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Awesome
1 ZaccyXD Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Breaking News: Missing baby Donald Trump found screaming about imaginary election fraud in a mostly empty stadium in Mississippi.
ANNUNAKI, HUNT THOSE STILL ALIVE LIKE ALIEN MOVIE AFTER LAVA FROM THE SUN HIT ISRAEL LIKE MACHINE GUN
(Other refer to the topic about meaning of love in my video since 8th Feeling is a science theory in book of life and don’t forget Alan Walker cos Dajjal did not come alone)
#Inshort, Israel prepare to melt like Apocalypse, either you like it or not.
Since you cannot debunk the meaning of love in my video.
Tuytt
lol
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
1 Mr Ocean Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
These people are strangers to that girl
Maybe, maybe not. Depending on the genes, they may find they have things in common immediately. Similarities can be a connecting factor.
ANNUNAKI, HUNT THOSE STILL ALIVE LIKE ALIEN MOVIE AFTER LAVA FROM THE SUN HIT ISRAEL LIKE MACHINE GUN
(Other refer to the topic about meaning of love in my video since 8th Feeling is a science theory in book of life and don’t forget Alan Walker cos Dajjal did not come alone)
#Inshort, Israel prepare to melt like Apocalypse, either you like it or not.
Since you cannot debunk the meaning of love in my video.
Tuytt
1 Tactical Pants Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Wow! Miracle does happen!
1 IKEMEN Osaka-ben!【大阪弁】 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Little lady your family is waiting with open arms I know you gone through a lot but they love you so much a lot your mom and dad and now they need you more than anyting I pray to God that you will go see them soon before it’s too late honey life is short
Unimaginable So Many Unanswered Questions. What happened and who killed her parents and saved her UNREAL
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
@Zu Su blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah
Reported the spam comments. I agree completely.
God Bless you all.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
She looks just like her Mom Auntie and Grandma
Reporting the other spam comments sheesh
Whomever murdered baby Holly’s parents,stole the child and possibly raised her. Possibly sold her or gave her to a relative or friend who were fertility challenged. Baby Holly has to reckon with that , possibly before meeting her birth family. Lots of bad happened. Healing helpers with experience needed there.
No doubt
Keep reporting spam comments
To every one who sees this comment, keep pushing in life and never give up. Can’t waiting to see you successful one day!❤
How does that work? The parents are killed and the baby lives. Does the family not get to decide where the baby goes and “baby Holly” is put up for adoption? Something is fishy there. Maybe with her found they can find the killer? interesting story.
@Marie Lucas did you need to say that? Some people don’t know everything like you do.
@Maurer that is crazy. I don’t ever remember hearing about this case.
@Shane Bro same. super sad story, but its great the family is getting some happy-ish closure.
Don’t worry about the spam replies @Shane Bro. Just keep reporting them like I do and they go away
Good.
1 DM345 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Imagine reuniting with this massive family only to find they are a bunch of trump supporters or something
Lol. Best comment ever
Best comment ignore the spam I can’t report it enough
Some people aren’t so polarized that they would let politics divide a family.
That comment was uncalled for. This has nothing to do with politics. Imagine if you were part of that family how would you feel reading this?
I’m so glad for them . I remember this case. It all seems like yesterday but it was back in 81 a year after I got married and my kids are grown and have my grand kids and my husband is deceased. She is so very very lucky to have found her granddaughter before she passes away. I’m just thrilled for her. God gave this woman her prayers. I hope the reunite soon.
Sorry you had to see that spam ugly reply. I reported it. You might get more but pay no mind. And always report them everyone.
I agree completely she looks so much like her mom aunt and grandma it’s such a good outcome from tragedy
My new victim research indicates they were murdered by someone that they both knew.
1 Jason Lindsey Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Interesting omg the spam replies on the cnn threads are nuts. Who is your research pointing at
@Brittany It doesn’t name anyone in particular but it does point to a person or persons that the couple knew.
When a person is murdered, if they didn’t know the killer, their eye size doesn’t match up with the perspective sides.
In other terms, the normal feature is that the eye that is smaller, and everyone has a larger and smaller eye, is on the smaller side of the face.
The larger eye is on the larger side of the face. This indicates the person or persons responsible for taking the victim’s life is known to the victim. If the eye size doesn’t match up with the normal feature, ( the smaller eye is on the larger side of the face, and the larger is on the smaller side of the face, a stranger, or an unknown killer is indicated.
The Clouse’s ,Tina and Dean had normal eye positioning.
Something I discovered not long ago in my research.
@Brittany One additional note. When a person is a victim of homicide, accident or suicide they all tend to have severe facial asymmetry. This causes the face to appear ,in life. like one side is extremely larger than the other when separating the sides of the face. The Clouse’s had that feature which automatically magnifies the sides that normally should be just slightly larger. But not the eye sizes.
How did she get adopted without parental consent? I do understand they were murdered but I’ve gone through the adoption process you can’t just adopt any kid for any reason
Did she know she was adopted?
1 Samantha B Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Despite the relevance and effectiveness of the U.S. education system in earlier years, it is currently outdated and needs to be modernized as it does not apply to the diverse learning styles of today and does not prepare students for the real world.Aug 26, 2020
Dear President ZELENSKY, 👍🏽
I Know you have fear but if you read the below VERSES ,I hope you or people of UKRAIN or any children of God would stop being frightened,👍👍👍
In times of persecutions we lose our patience,,
We even fear if God is existing,,?😂😂😁😁,,
But we must go in to the world expecting ( be prepared to face the INSULTS,,) dangers at the same time helping hand of God ( miracles,,or comfort of HOLY Spirit,,)
2 Corinthians 12:10 Meaning of When I Am Weak, Then I Am Strong. “That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.”
Philippines 4:-8
Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report, if there be any virtue and if there be any praise, think on these things.
When we get lot opposition ,we lose our patience,,
We lose hope,,
We fear ,,,
We tremble,,,
Or we doubt,,,,
We doubt God and His watch upon us ,
We doubt God forsaken us ,,,
But word of God says ,,
Hebrews 12:3
Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart,,,
Philippines 1:-28- Without Being Frightened In Any Way By Those Who Oppose You. This Is A Sign To Them That They Will Be Destroyed, But That You Will Be Saved–and That By God.
PEOPLE OF UKRAIN MUST NOT CURSE RUSSIA OR PRESIDENT PUTIN BUT INSTEAD THEY MUST PRAY FOR THEM,,
GOD WILL SPEAK TO PUTIN
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
Topic’:-Bible or God or seeking God or true faith ( here it is the difference between God’s children and ungodly,,) seeking a place to worship God is helpful to our lives ,,( survival the fittest 😁😁😁)
For example I seek God or read Bible only when I am totally forsaken in the world ( 1 Peter 4:-1and 2)😂😂🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿