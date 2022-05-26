59 comments

  1. Condolences to all the mothers and fathers who lost their loved children in Texas mass shooting

    4. Burger you’re only interested in deflecting for your party and entertaining your deflated tire.
      Next time it’s George Floyd and inflation grandma? 😜

  2. Rest in peace little angel as well for the other victims.Your life on earth is short but thanks for all the joy you had given to many especially to your love ones.

    3. @CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!!
      Sheeez my fellow democratic American patriot
      You’re doing great confusing the queen vladz trolling clowns

  3. My heart hurts for the parents and other family members who lost babies during this massacre. May the evil in this society be abated with love.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

  5. This is so heart breaking. Those parents should not be burying their son. My prayers to the Flores family.

    2. I’m not a politician. I’m a former law enforcement officer who’s going back active again. There does need to be reform. The AR-15s need to be taken from anyone who’s showing clear signs of using that sort of weapon on innocent civilians. These repugnant Republicans keep talking about stopping active shooters when they’re sitting up and kissing the asses of the NRA executives. What are you doing to stop it? Probably sitting up criticizing people for making a comment offering condolences to the family of Jose Flores Jr.

  6. I can’t imagine how all the parents and siblings feel about all this.I wish everyone who is affected by this to have good thoughts.Stay safe and take a moment of silence.

    1. Let’s not do silence right now. Let’s yell and fights be do what ever it takes to prevent this.

  8. The saddest thing ever, having to bury your son/daughter. R.I.P. to the victims, and condolences to their families.

  9. My prayers and my condolences to all that have lost a loved on from this tragedy. God be with you.

  10. Omg my heart is so broken especially when the ranger advise the dad why he shouldn’t go see his son. He’s unrecognizable. Just think about how these innocent little lives was struggling. Maybe some during their last minutes were wishing mommy and daddy was there to held them.

  11. Seeing those stuffed animals on his bed just breaks my heart. Poor little guy was barely ten, just barely growing up just to get shot by some horrible man. My condolences to the family members.

  12. seeing the little brother cry broke my heart so much. His older brother was his role model, everything to him.

    4. Same here. I lost it. To see a five year old understanding that his big brother is gone. Poor little guy. This does more than just break my heart.

    5. Same. He looked so hurt and confused. He also rubbed his dads arm as he cried… This is awful 😢

  13. I have a brother like him and I could feel the pain, this family is strong to even give this interview. May God bless them.

  14. I can’t even try to imagine what the families of these victims are going through right now.
    My heart bleeds .

  15. I cannot bear to see Jose’s smiling face knowing what ultimately happened. This is so evil that there are no words. May God comfort all the families of these precious angels.

  16. Dude, I’m angry about this. I can’t fantom what these parents are enduring. You can feel the weight on these parents. I hope they find some sort of comfort during this time. God bless them.

  17. Poor baby. Imagine the great things he could’ve done if he was still here. Rest In Peace José ❤️

  18. OMG I am praying for your family as I sit here crying. Your son was definitely a brave young man. I don’t know what to say other than rely on God. My condolences go out to your family. I am a female Army veteran. I never understand cowardly acts against children. You have a beautiful family! God bless you

  19. His little brother crying breaks my heart 😭 you can tell he loved his older brother so much, I’m sending so much love to this family, I can’t even imagine. 💔

  20. The little brother crying broke my heart. He lost his brother, roommate, and best friend. 😭 My prayers to all the families affected.

