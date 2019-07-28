Fareed Zakaria: Boris Johnson is bad for Britain, Europe and the US

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria discusses the broader negative impact that new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have on the world. #CNN #News
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria discusses the broader negative impact that new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have on the world. #CNN #News
I didn’t even know there WAS such thing as British Trump Trash😮
How Decades Of Democratic Rule Ruined Some Of Our Finest Cities
America is awash with troubled, dysfunctional cities that have been electing Democratic mayors & Democrat leadership for decades.
*Detroit last elected a Republican mayor in 1957. It is now the model of urban failure — it’s recognized more for its poverty, crime, rot and bankruptcy than the great cars that it turned out into the early 1970s
*Chicago’s last GOP mayor was elected in 1927. The nation’s third-largest city is home to some of the worst inner-city violence imaginable. More than 2,300 people were shot there last year, and nearly 400 lost their lives to homicides.
*St. Louis has been electing Democratic mayors since 1949. The Gateway to the West has become the gateway for crime. Law Street says that it’s the fourth most dangerous city in the country, Forbes says it’s the second. It had the sixth-highest poverty rate among big cities in 2014.
* Both Baltimore and Oakland had Republican mayors as late as the 1960s. In the era of Democratic rule, both are now more well known for their crime and poverty problems than for their charm and character.
When Democrats are in control, cities tend to go soft on crime, reward cronies with public funds, establish hostile business environments, heavily tax the most productive citizens and set up fat pensions for their union friends. Simply put, theirs is a Blue State blueprint for disaster.
Etonian trash
Political debate anyone?
Fake news.
Go away Russia
Stop this we do not want the PM to have sex with a pig again!
Trumps Mentally ILL
https://mobile.twitter.com/BasedPoland/status/1154779070040854528 can he fix it?
Make Britain Great Again!
Go away Russia
You lying sack of crap. Britain hated Obama 90% they laughed at him
Bad for Scotland.
GO BACK TO INDIA YOU DIRTY SLUT!
Fareed why don’t you harness some of that muh aryan and take pride in the situation
So what to do? Do away with elections?
Trump’s estranged twin brother.