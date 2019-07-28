Fareed Zakaria: Boris Johnson is bad for Britain, Europe and the US

TOPICS:
Fareed Zakaria: Boris Johnson is bad for Britain, Europe and the US 1

July 28, 2019

 

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria discusses the broader negative impact that new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have on the world. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

17 Comments on "Fareed Zakaria: Boris Johnson is bad for Britain, Europe and the US"

  1. John Balnis | July 28, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    I didn’t even know there WAS such thing as British Trump Trash😮

    • Anderson Cooper | July 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      How Decades Of Democratic Rule Ruined Some Of Our Finest Cities

      America is awash with troubled, dysfunctional cities that have been electing Democratic mayors & Democrat leadership for decades.

      *Detroit last elected a Republican mayor in 1957. It is now the model of urban failure — it’s recognized more for its poverty, crime, rot and bankruptcy than the great cars that it turned out into the early 1970s

      *Chicago’s last GOP mayor was elected in 1927. The nation’s third-largest city is home to some of the worst inner-city violence imaginable. More than 2,300 people were shot there last year, and nearly 400 lost their lives to homicides.

      *St. Louis has been electing Democratic mayors since 1949. The Gateway to the West has become the gateway for crime. Law Street says that it’s the fourth most dangerous city in the country, Forbes says it’s the second. It had the sixth-highest poverty rate among big cities in 2014.

      * Both Baltimore and Oakland had Republican mayors as late as the 1960s. In the era of Democratic rule, both are now more well known for their crime and poverty problems than for their charm and character.

      When Democrats are in control, cities tend to go soft on crime, reward cronies with public funds, establish hostile business environments, heavily tax the most productive citizens and set up fat pensions for their union friends. Simply put, theirs is a Blue State blueprint for disaster.

    • 6dazey9 | July 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Etonian trash

  2. Ronald Matthews | July 28, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Political debate anyone?

  3. Kerosin Fuchs | July 28, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Fake news.

  4. Alpha Hunter | July 28, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Stop this we do not want the PM to have sex with a pig again!

  5. Annie Reed | July 28, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Trumps Mentally ILL

  7. NPC 666 | July 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Make Britain Great Again!

  8. Patrick Fritchley | July 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    You lying sack of crap. Britain hated Obama 90% they laughed at him

  9. REVOLUTION REVEALS | July 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Bad for Scotland.

  10. ernest747 | July 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    GO BACK TO INDIA YOU DIRTY SLUT!

  11. __ SidImightbe | July 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Fareed why don’t you harness some of that muh aryan and take pride in the situation

  12. Ben Franklin | July 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    So what to do? Do away with elections?

  13. Wolfe 123 | July 28, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Trump’s estranged twin brother.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.