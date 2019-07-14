Fareed Zakaria outlines ‘incoherence’ of Trump strategy on Iran

TOPICS:
Fareed Zakaria outlines 'incoherence' of Trump strategy on Iran 1

July 14, 2019

 

CNN's Fareed Zakaria gives his take on the Trump administration's strategy toward Iran. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

31 Comments on "Fareed Zakaria outlines ‘incoherence’ of Trump strategy on Iran"

  1. king Emilio Javier Rijo | July 14, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Lol.

  2. Audrey | July 14, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    High level military professionals are in charge of Iran.

  3. ghettodaboy | July 14, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Trump wishes Iran will bow to him like Saudi Arabia, hell NO!
    He wanted personal business with Iran before his presidency, but Iran Leaders declined. This why he had created crisis and want them to do a deal like HIS admiral Obama.
    BUT IRAN WILL STAND STRONG FOREVER!!

  4. Leonaza7 | July 14, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Fareed I need to use the bathroom, can you pause this?

  5. Mr caustic | July 14, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    In the deal Iran was able to inspect 6 of their own facilities. How does that stop them from enriching to nuclear grade?

  6. Alistair Razi | July 14, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    NBC: “China’s Rising Tech Scene Threatens US Brain Drain.”

    The above is a good read.

  7. The Iron Sheik | July 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    “Expert” Fareed knows everything just like all the other “experts” on fake news CNN

    • waylander75 | July 14, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Keep sucking the mushroom hillbilly boy, this conversation is way above you

    • Ver Coda | July 14, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Ah yes. God forbid that they follow the news and learn what’s happening around the world, affording them a more nuanced grasp of geopolitics and how the world works than whatever news you follow. Which would be, what, exactly?

      Honestly, all the many, many, many people who love coming here to shriek about what fake news CNN is – well, they never, ever say what they think ‘real’ news is. Breitbart? Info Wars? Dare I say it – F*x N***?!

    • Disappointed Steve | July 14, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Yes, unlike Fox news which isn’t fake! 🤯

    • Scribbles Scribbles | July 14, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Gregorius T yes, because Trump and all those “hillbillies” only know one thing:

      Because we aren’t at war, our sons aren’t dying, and the country is stronger than it’s been since we left the Gold Standard:

      Trump’s the greatest president in our lifetime, bar none.

      Trump 2024!

  8. market316 market316 | July 14, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    stupid mr 2020 makes feel comfort

  9. Trent Montgomery | July 14, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Now, real counsel of Trent stuff. Deuteronomy 1:39 states there’s an age of accountability. See what God says about them. Numbers 32:11-12 says that age is 20 years old. So why do we allow 18 year old to go to active combat. Pay them and give them ROTC credit while attending college until 20 for a more efficient military and stop showing celebrities turning 18 they really are still heaven’s child, not knowing good or evil quite yet. The goal is surpassed God’s righteousness. Trust me, it is achievable. I endorse him there.

  10. Adrian Toko | July 14, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    45 sees a beehive
    45 sticks his hand in the beehive, because he heard Obama tried to calm the beehive.

  11. Luc Préfontaine | July 14, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Fareed, you should tackle harder subjects, Trump, incoherence ? Obviously 🤣
    Informative as usual 👍

  12. Scribbles Scribbles | July 14, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    CNN thinks sanctions are more horrific than war. 🤔

  13. Cornell Waters | July 14, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Create then, desiccate.

  14. Brad Dibble | July 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Good job Fahreed you triggered all of these trumptards, hey trumptards….big blue Wave coming.

  15. fafar gol | July 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Mr Trump,
    You reap what you sow.
    Iran honoured the deal.
    it was confirmed multiple times by independent observers that they gave up their enriched Uranium and didn’t enrich past the allowed point.
    Iran and Obama administration  reached an agreement on a deal called JCPOA.
    Trump grudging Obama dismantled the deal .
    If according to Mr Trump Iran had not held to the “Spirit of the Nuclear Deal”, then work should have been towards rectifying that, not playing into the the hands of war thirsty people and countries.
    Trump prevented the War , But it is worth noting that by dropping out of the nuclear agreement ,where `Iran had complied ,He initially ignited the whole situation.

  16. Nom Nom | July 14, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    This strategy will bigly backfire. Iran will walk away unhurt but in better position in long run.

  17. Shahram Sareminouri | July 14, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    What is the differences of a dictator in america and one in iran?

  18. RAP | July 14, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    There is NO “incoherence” Liberal Media WEASELS! None! President Trump is keeping the Terrorist Regime of Iran of guard and he will Sanction the Crap out of this Rogue State into SUBMISSION. Let’s get this straight. We the GOOD People of America know full well that you Liberal Media WEASELS will attack our President on everything. We know that your allegiance to the Corrupt Democratic Socialist Party of HATE, DIVISION, CRIME, SHAME, DISGRACE and DEATH will keep you from reporting the honest political truth. You SHAMEFUL people are Propagandists for this CORRUPT Political Party and We the GOOD People of America totally despise every report coming from the Highly Biased and Totally Dishonest Liberal Mainstream Media.

    Journalism is DEAD in America due to the Corruption of the Democratic Socialist Party’s Propaganda Service. What an F-ing DISGRACE!!!

    May Almighty GOD Destroy the Hideous SCOURGE of Liberalism and the Corrupt Forces-of-Evil that embrace and promote this Most Horrific PLAGUE upon America and the World. AMEN

    IN TRUMP WE TRUST!
    AMERICA FIRST!
    MAGA! KAG!
    GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!

  19. begglesworth21 | July 14, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    You can’t spell NeoCoN without CNN

  20. Joshua Vergara | July 14, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Are you stupid you can’t make a deal with standards that are below what is already being done unless you can confirm via checking all its nuclear facilities, which iran has banned us from.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.